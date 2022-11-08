Advanced search
SENTINELONE, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
16.99 USD   +2.10%
04:20pSentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
11/03SentinelOne Awarded For Company Culture
BU
10/25SentinelOne Launches WatchTower Vital Signs Report for Cyber Insurers' Risk Management
BU
SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

11/08/2022 | 04:20pm EST
SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal third quarter 2023 ended October 31, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

The live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link shortly following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

SentinelOne uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, blog (sentinelone.com/blog), SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. For more information, visit www.sentinelone.com.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 416 M - -
Net income 2023 -400 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 674 M 4 674 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,80x
EV / Sales 2024 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 72,8%
Managers and Directors
Tomer Weingarten Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bernhardt Chief Financial Officer
Richard Smith Chief Technology Officer
Vats Srivatsan Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Scheinman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENTINELONE, INC.-67.04%4 674
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-34.17%1 698 651
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.65%43 548
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.87%42 896
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.58%40 050
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-68.73%30 466