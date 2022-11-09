Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SentinelOne, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    US81730H1095

SENTINELONE, INC.

(S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03 2022-11-09 am EST
15.89 USD   -6.47%
SentinelOne Continues Sterling MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation Performance, Now with MDR
BU
SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
SentinelOne Awarded For Company Culture
BU
SentinelOne Continues Sterling MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation Performance, Now with MDR

11/09/2022 | 10:46am EST
Vigilance MDR Excels in Inaugural MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations for Managed Services

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, was recognized in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluation for Managed Services for its Vigilance MDR. This achievement follows three consecutive years of top performance in MITRE ATT&CK® Enterprise Evaluations and MITRE ATT&CK® Deception evaluation. SentinelOne is the only XDR vendor to participate in every MITRE evaluation spanning EDR, Identity/Deception, and now MDR - and consistently deliver top results. Integrated within Singularity XDR, SentinelOne is fully committed to MITRE’s frameworks as the de facto language of cybersecurity, supporting organizations in programmatic risk reduction.

The MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluation for Managed Services evaluated vendors’ ability to analyze and describe adversary behavior from OilRig, also known as APT 34. The evaluation highlighted the importance of MDR services in providing faster threat mitigation to reduce attacker dwell time, showcasing SentinelOne Vigilance MDR’s:

  • Accurate, Insightful Adversary Attribution. SentinelOne Vigilance was able to not only correctly attribute the attack to OilRig, but provide additional insight including a summary of the adversary and the group’s evolution over time, commonly exploited tools by the adversary, and all of their known associated TTPs.
  • Superior Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Capabilities. With a frictionless MDR and DFIR experience, SentinelOne Vigilance seamlessly provided insight into the “how” and the “why” – including malware and data exfiltration technique analysis and reverse engineering of malware samples – to significantly accelerate overall investigation and response.
  • Real-Time Threat Mitigation, Going Beyond Detection. SentinelOne Vigilance accurately tracked and detected - using patented Storyline technology - the adversary from the moment they infiltrated the simulated environment. With protection policies enabled, this attack would have been autonomously stopped in its tracks.

“Thousands of enterprises around the world choose Vigilance MDR to augment or replace their security operations with a team of military grade cybersecurity experts,” said Brian Hussey, VP Threat Services, SentinelOne. “The combination of autonomous cybersecurity and our award-winning Vigilance MDR service reduces dwell time, operational costs, and risk. Delivered by SentinelOne and our global ecosystem of partners, SentinelOne is proud to excel in this inaugural MDR evaluation.”

Earlier this year, SentinelOne received the most comprehensive MITRE ATT&CK® analytic coverage in the inaugural MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Deception Evaluation. SentinelOne was one of the first endpoint companies to correlate alerts in-product with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, embrace the MITRE ATT&CK Endpoint Protection Product Evaluation, and incorporate the MITRE ATT&CK framework as the new threat hunting standard within Singularity XDR’s console.

Additional Resources

  • Webinar: Learn about the key takeaways from the inaugural MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluation for Managed Services and join us for a webinar on Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022.
  • Blog: Learn about MITRE's latest evaluation and how MDRs can help organizations to better understand and combat adversary behavior.
  • For full results and more information about the evaluation, please visit the MITRE Engenuity website.

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for the public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, building a genomics center for public good, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense.www.mitre-engenuity.org

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 416 M - -
Net income 2023 -400 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 773 M 4 773 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,03x
EV / Sales 2024 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 72,8%
SentinelOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SENTINELONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 16,99 $
Average target price 37,05 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomer Weingarten Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bernhardt Chief Financial Officer
Richard Smith Chief Technology Officer
Vats Srivatsan Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Scheinman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENTINELONE, INC.-66.35%4 773
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.25%1 706 105
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.68%45 264
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.87%44 586
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-21.65%40 899
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.81%31 357