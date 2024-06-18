SentinelOne’s MDR+DFIR experts leverage autonomous capabilities of industry-leading Singularity™ Platform to deliver real-world protection in the MITRE ATT&CK MDR Service Evaluation

The results of the second round of MITRE Engenuity’s ATT&CK Evaluations for Managed Security Services (MSS) Providers have been released. And SentinelOne’s (NYSE: S) Managed Detection and Response (MDR) team leads the pack, delivering 100 percent detection of all 15 major steps in the evaluation, the best signal-to-noise ratio among top performers, and the fastest internal Mean-Time-To-Detect (MTTD).

The MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations for Managed Services tested the capabilities of 11 vendors against adversary behavior inspired by menuPass and ALPHV BlackCat. The evaluation assessed each provider’s ability to detect threats that prioritize stealth, leverage trusted relationships and system tools, and inhibit system recovery through data destruction and encryption.

SentinelOne’s performance was formidable across all capabilities:

100 percent visibility and detection of major attack steps: 15 out of 15 steps identified, investigated, and reported.

Fastest internal MTTD: SentinelOne’s autonomous, AI-powered Singularity Platform notified the MDR team within an average of 3.3 minutes

notified the MDR team within an average of 3.3 minutes Best real-world protection with strongest signal to noise ratio among top performers: While detecting and providing enriched analyses for all attack steps, SentinelOne’s MDR team delivered up to 10x fewer notifications than the competition, drastically reducing alert fatigue.

“Most organizations don’t have the time or expertise to wade through all of the automated alerts that are triggered by the numerous cybersecurity tools in their environment,” said Warwick Webb, Vice President, Managed Detection and Response, SentinelOne. “The value of SentinelOne’s managed detection and response service is to triage and investigate this firehose of alerting on behalf of our customers and to only alert them of the findings that matter most for their business. Our global team of MDR analysts, investigators, and threat hunters harness the power of our autonomous, AI-powered Singularity Platform to fully resolve most alerts without requiring an escalation to the customer.”

Impressively, and while outside the scope of this test, Singularity, our AI-powered security platform, is able to disrupt these attacks autonomously and in real time, delivering sub-second MTTD without human intervention. Combined with world-class investigators and threat hunters, we deliver the future of human and machine intelligence to protect the entire enterprise with AI-assisted MDR services.

These same capabilities of the Singularity Platform were tested with no configuration changes and achieved 100 percent detection and protection in the 2023 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluation - Turla. This is why leading partners and organizations of all sizes choose SentinelOne.

To read more about the MITRE Engenuity’s ATT&CK Evaluations for Managed Security Services and SentinelOne’s performance click here.

