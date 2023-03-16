Advanced search
SentinelOne Expands Distributor Network with New Partners and Extended Partner Relationships

03/16/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
New Relationships with Carahsoft, Exclusive Networks, and Ingram Micro Fuels Hypergrowth Across North America

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced new and expanded distributor relationships with Carahsoft, Exclusive Networks, and Ingram Micro. With increased routes to market and larger teams of dedicated SentinelOne experts, partners are better positioned to take full advantage of all SentinelOne offerings, accelerating the company’s penetration into key verticals across North America.

“We are excited to announce our newest distribution partnership with Ingram Micro and to grow our existing relationship with Exclusive Networks and Carahsoft,” said Ken Marks, VP Global Channels, SentinelOne. “Distribution’s ability to assist in Partner recruitment and enablement will be a significant value to SentinelOne’s expanding reseller network. We look forward to further accelerating our channel growth and are pleased to make more SentinelOne offerings available to our customers through our partner ecosystem.”

As SentinelOne’s newest distributor in the US and Canada, Ingram Micro will help support and grow existing SentinelOne Silver and Gold resellers serving the enterprise and commercial markets. Ingram Micro’s ability to assist in Partner recruitment and enablement, branding, marketing demand generation programs, and alternative financing options will add value throughout the SentinelOne partner ecosystem.

“Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group is the channel’s go-to-team for identifying and engaging new and emerging channel-ready technology vendors,” said Eric Kohl, vice president, Security and Networking, Ingram Micro. “We are thrilled to be SentinelOne’s new North American distribution partner and look forward to working together to help our channel partners achieve new standards in enterprise security.”

SentinelOne is also expanding its relationship with Exclusive Networks Group, a global SentinelOne Distributor since 2016. Exclusive Networks will extend its SentinelOne practice throughout North America focusing on new partner recruitment and multinational organizations. Exclusive Networks’ footprint with organizations with diverse networks spread across multiple geographies helps SentinelOne reach a key target market that is well positioned to benefit from comprehensive autonomous protection.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with SentinelOne in North America as they move to a Tier 2 Distribution Model,” said Brian Vincik, Sr. Vice President, Exclusive Networks. “Exclusive Networks commitment to providing value added support with a dedicated approach is a key differentiator for our partners.”

SentinelOne partnered with Carahsoft in 2020 to bring its endpoint, cloud and IoT security solutions to the U.S. public sector. As SentinelOne’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft continues to provide SentinelOne with a high volume of proactive sales and marketing activities, and access to a robust reseller network to increase adoption of the Singularity Platform to better protect federal, state, local, and tribal government agencies. Carahsoft also offers a portfolio of contract vehicles to simplify procurement for government customers.

“We are proud to offer SentinelOne’s FedRAMP-certified Singularity Platform to our Public Sector customers,” said Chris Clarke, Director of the SentinelOne Team at Carahsoft. “SentinelOne’s technology helps agencies realize a higher level of protection and visibility. We look forward to working with the SentinelOne team and our reseller partners to better secure the Public Sector against evolving threats.”

For more information on SentinelOne partnerships visit the SentinelOne Partner Portal.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.


© Business Wire 2023
