SentinelOne Expands Firewall and NDR Capabilities

Leading XDR platform announces integrations with key industry players, taking network security to new heights

The increasing complexity of distributed networks and remote workforces has made network visibility more challenging than ever for companies to gain. SentinelOne (NYSE: S), is making it easier. The autonomous cybersecurity platform company and leading XDR platform today announced integrations with key industry players Aruba, Checkpoint, Cisco, Darktrace, Extrahop, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks and an enhanced collaboration with Vectra AI which expand the company’s firewall and network detection and response (NDR) capabilities, and will allow organizations of all sizes to gain the insights they need to rapidly identify and respond to attacks across all vectors.

“The integration of firewalls and NDR capabilities perfectly complements our XDR solutions,” said Akhil Kapoor, Vice President, Technology Partnerships, SentinelOne. “In expanding our world-class partner ecosystem, we can deliver purpose-built, joint solutions that provide the complete and accurate view companies need to push their security posture to new heights and protect against tomorrow’s threats today."

Enriched Signal Analysis with Vectra AI

By incorporating additional context from Vectra AI into the SentinelOne Singularity™ XDR platform, security operations teams can make better-informed decisions during incident triage and investigation. SentinelOne channels correlated alert data from Vectra AI into its XDR feed, offering enriched context for security analysts. This enhanced alert data enables analysts to assess the scope of an incident, evaluate its severity, and prioritize remediation efforts, ultimately reducing mean time to response (MTTR).

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with SentinelOne,” said Kevin Kennedy, SVP Product, Vectra AI. “By joining forces, we can provide the best attack signal for enterprise SOC teams by combining endpoint and network telemetry. This new partnership enables customers to achieve greater speed in investigation and triage, as well as more reliable visibility into unknown threats.”

Log Ingestion with Aruba, Checkpoint, Cisco, Darktrace, ExtraHop, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks

While NDR solutions are critical to limiting lateral movement, firewalls are key to preventing initial infiltrations. SentinelOne’s integrations with Cisco, ExtraHop, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks allows its XDR platform to detect network-borne threats and attack techniques like command and control (C2) beaconing and data exfiltration. With effective network security and the telemetry SentinelOne automatically collects and delivers from cloud and endpoints, customers can identify suspicious behavior or potential threats that could have gone undetected.

“At Cisco, we are excited to announce our new integration with SentinelOne,” said Jessica Bair Oppenheimer, director of strategic alliances, Security Business Group at Cisco. “Combining the power of the Singularity Platform with Cisco’s leading firewall and access management solutions will mean superior protection for joint customers. Working together, we are creating a more secure digital future for everyone.”

All integrations are available today via SentinelOne’s Singularity Marketplace. To learn more about SentinelOne’s partner ecosystem and the trusted and validated solutions that can be layered across your security stack to deliver premium protection, click here.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005154/en/