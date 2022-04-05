Log in
SentinelOne : FTI Consulting Selects SentinelOne to Accelerate Incident Response and Enhance Cyber Readiness Services Across Global Customer Portfolio

04/05/2022 | 09:58am EDT
Leading Provider of Cyber Risk Management and Complex Investigations for Global Organizations Selects SentinelOne XDR

Mountain View, Calif.- April 5, 2022 -SentinelOne(NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a strategic alliance with FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm. FTI Consulting strengthens its cybersecurity offering with SentinelOne'sSingularity XDRplatform to proactively manage cyber risks and threats, accelerate incident response, and efficiently conduct investigations for its global customer portfolio.

"Speed is a critical element of effective cyber incident response," said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity, FTI Consulting. "This is especially true for critical infrastructure, such as financial services, energy, and healthcare, where minimizing downtime and ensuring service delivery to the public is essential. SentinelOne's autonomous XDR technology eliminates tedious manual work typically required in incident response and allows us to rapidly and effectively mitigate risk for our customers."

FTI Consulting's global team of cybersecurity experts have extensive backgrounds in conducting complex cyber incident investigations. With decades of experience at the highest levels of law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and global private-sector institutions, FTI Consulting is trusted from Wall Street to Main Street for industry-leading, end-to-end cybersecurity services. FTI Consulting deploys SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform andStoryline Active Response (STAR)technology in incident response cases to expedite response times and mitigate cyber risk. SentinelOne's AI-powered technology provides threat mitigation, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities - each delivered without human effort. This significantly speeds response times for FTI Consulting's front-line experts.

"We're honored that FTI Consulting has selected SentinelOne as a key part of its cybersecurity services technology stack," said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. "Singularity XDR is fast becoming the solution of choice for premier global consulting firms and incident response providers who understand the criticality of machine-speed detection and response in high-stakes cases. We look forward to working alongside FTI Consulting to allow the world's leading enterprises to effectively prepare for and respond to advanced threats."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visitwww.fticonsulting.comand connect with us onTwitter (@FTIConsulting),FacebookandLinkedIn.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

Press

Jake Schuster
fama PR for SentinelOne
E: S1@famapr.com

Disclaimer

SentinelOne Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
