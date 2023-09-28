Company among the highest-rated vendors with nearly 96% of end users indicating they would recommend Singularity™ Platform

Customers have spoken loud and clear, and SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, is among the highest-rated vendors in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms report1. 1,462 professional users provided reviews of Sentinel’s Singularity Platform to Gartner Peer Insights, the undisputed leader for Enterprise software and service buyers, and 96 percent said they would recommend the solution.

Setting the Standard for Endpoint Protection

SentinelOne Singularity Platform is the first AI Security platform to protect the entire enterprise and empowers organizations of all sizes across industries to supercharge, fortify, automate and extend protection from the endpoint and beyond with unfettered visibility, proven protection, and unparalleled response.

According to an IT specialist in the public sector who transitioned to the solution after working with several other vendors, “SentinelOne sets the standard for endpoint protection. We have thoroughly enjoyed this product since switching over to it. It has shown how really far behind we were with our previous endpoint protection solution. We are future-facing with SentinelOne and never looking back."

Delivering Unparalleled Protection

As noted by an operations systems manager in the education industry, “SentinelOne has been exceptional at protecting our endpoints. In the five years that we have been using the product, we haven't had one compromised endpoint."

Partnering for Success

In the words of a government Cybersecurity Bureau Chief, "Many vendors say they want to be "partners.” SentinelOne is the only vendor I have ever worked with that actually acts like our partner. They have proven to be invaluable in our Incident Response and will never let technicalities prevent securing our network. Their product is exceptional and provides a level of service and security that far exceeds competitors.”

Of 18 vendors reviewed, SentinelOne received an overall score of 4.8 out of 5 across the board for its customer experience and product capabilities, and 82 percent of responders gave the company five stars.

“At SentinelOne we are continually innovating to deliver solutions that empower enterprises to transform cybersecurity and prepare for what’s next, and we are pleased to be validated in our efforts by those who matter most: our customers,” said Lana Knop, Vice President, Product Management, EPP and Identity, SentinelOne.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition comes on the heels of SentinelOne being positioned as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for a second consecutive year.

To learn more about SentinelOne’s autonomous cybersecurity solutions and the value they are delivering for customers around the world, click here.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice

Gartner Peer Insights is the undisputed leader for Enterprise software and service buyers, Gartner Peer Insights helps customers grow their businesses by connecting them with experienced, verified IT professionals. Our platform is free and open to the public. With over 50,000 verified users and 380,000+ published reviews, Gartner Peer Insights represents the unfiltered, firsthand experiences of the enterprise technology buyer. All reviews are anonymous, fully vetted and authenticated by Gartner. With over 4,000 vendors listed on our platform and 360+ markets, traffic to Gartner Peer Insights continues to grow exponentially.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

______________________

1Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 18 September 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928209018/en/