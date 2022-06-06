Log in
    S   US81730H1095

SENTINELONE, INC.

(S)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
23.07 USD   -3.51%
SentinelOne : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Schwartz Robert S
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SentinelOne, Inc. [S] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
/ See Exhibit 99.1
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2180 SAND HILL ROAD , SUITE 400
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MENLO PARK CA 94025
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Schwartz Robert S
2180 SAND HILL ROAD
SUITE 400
MENLO PARK, CA94025


See Exhibit 99.1
Signatures
Robert S. Schwartz /s/ William Song, as Attorney-in-Fact for Robert S. Schwartz 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

SentinelOne Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 406 M - -
Net income 2023 -384 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 670 M 6 670 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
EV / Sales 2024 7,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart SENTINELONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
SentinelOne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENTINELONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 23,91 $
Average target price 35,72 $
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomer Weingarten Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bernhardt Chief Financial Officer
Richard Smith Chief Technology Officer
Vats Srivatsan Chief Operating Officer
Robert S. Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENTINELONE, INC.-52.64%6 670
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.71%2 019 489
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.79%54 533
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.08%50 125
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-50.02%48 446
SEA LIMITED-64.79%44 085