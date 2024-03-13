March 13 (Reuters) - SentinelOne on Wednesday forecast full-year revenue marginally below estimates, as enterprise customers tighten spending on cybersecurity solutions, sending its shares down 10% in extended trading.

Contractions in corporate budgets due to high interest rates have impacted demand for SentinelOne's offerings even as cybersecurity threats increase with the growing adoption of artificial intelligence.

The company also faces stiff competition from the likes of CrowdStrike, which last week forecast annual results above Wall Street estimates as customers turn to a one-stop shop for their cybersecurity needs in a bid to reduce costs.

SentinelOne sees fiscal 2025 revenue between $812 million and $818 million, the midpoint of which was marginally below analysts' average estimate of $815.8 million, according to LSEG data.

Peer Palo Alto Networks also cut its forecast last month due to softer client spending and steep promotions.

"The broader demand environment remains similar to the trends we discussed in prior quarters. Organizations continue to focus on costs and efficiency amid macroeconomic conditions," SentinelOne said in a letter to shareholders.

It expects first-quarter revenue to be $181 million, in line with estimates.

The company's operating expenses rose 11% to $207.1 million in the fourth quarter.

Its quarterly revenue jumped 34% to $174 million, beating estimates of $169.7 million.

Total annual recurring revenue for the quarter rose 39% year-on-year to $724.4 million.

Excluding items, SentinelOne posted a loss of 2 cents per share for three months ended Jan. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)