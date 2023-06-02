Advanced search
SENTINELONE, INC.

(S)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:06:15 2023-06-02 pm EDT
13.12 USD   -36.70%
02:04pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:21pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Behalf of Investors
BU
01:05pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Behalf of Investors
BU
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Behalf of Investors

06/02/2023 | 01:05pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne” or the “Company”) (NYSE: S) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 1, 2023, after the market closed, SentinelOne disclosed that made a one-time adjustment to its annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $27.0 million, as a result of a change in methodology, and to correct prior inaccuracies.

On this news, SentinelOne’s stock price fell approximately 35% during after-hours trading on June 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased SentinelOne securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 595 M - -
Net income 2024 -374 M - -
Net cash 2024 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -16,4x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 6 034 M 6 034 M -
EV / Sales 2024 8,99x
EV / Sales 2025 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 73,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 20,72 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomer Weingarten Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bernhardt Chief Financial Officer
Richard Smith Chief Product & Technology Officer
Vats Srivatsan Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Scheinman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENTINELONE, INC.42.02%6 034
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.68%2 472 894
SYNOPSYS INC.42.49%69 164
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.43.74%63 369
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.59%58 422
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.75%45 557
