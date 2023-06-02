The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne” or the “Company”) (NYSE: S) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 1, 2023, after the market closed, SentinelOne disclosed that made a one-time adjustment to its annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $27.0 million, as a result of a change in methodology, and to correct prior inaccuracies.

On this news, SentinelOne’s stock price fell approximately 35% during after-hours trading on June 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased SentinelOne securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005300/en/