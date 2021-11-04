Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Senvest Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEC   CA81731L1094

SENVEST CAPITAL INC.

(SEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

11/04/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($51.2) million or ($19.27) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $28.9 million or $10.83 per share for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $674.0 million or 265.29 per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($151.9) million or ($57.69) per share the prior year.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
  (unaudited)
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
   
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  09/30/202109/30/2020 09/30/202109/30/2020
       
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders($51.2)$28.9 $674.0($151.9)
       
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders($19.27)$10.83 $265.29($57.69)

Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
www.senvest.com﻿


All news about SENVEST CAPITAL INC.
04:02pSenvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
GL
10/18Boreal Carbon Corporation announced that it has received CAD 4 million in funding from ..
CI
08/13Senvest Capital Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 11, 2020, has expired.
CI
08/11Senvest Capital Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 100,000 shares, representing 3.96%..
CI
08/11SENVEST CAPITAL INC. : Announces Acceptance by TSX of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
08/11Senvest Capital Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
08/06Tranche Update on Senvest Capital Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 11, 20..
CI
08/06Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/06SENVEST CAPITAL INC. : Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
AQ
05/07Tranche Update on Senvest Capital Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 11, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 738 M 592 M 592 M
Net income 2020 212 M 170 M 170 M
Net cash 2020 2 655 M 2 129 M 2 129 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 997 M 801 M 800 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,28x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart SENVEST CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Senvest Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENVEST CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Victor Mashaal Chairman & President
George Malikotsis Vice President-Finance
Jeffrey L. Jonas Independent Director
David Eric Basner Independent Director
Eileen Bermingham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENVEST CAPITAL INC.126.86%803
BLACKROCK, INC.31.36%144 647
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.42.34%95 073
UBS GROUP AG35.53%63 777
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)41.59%49 624
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.43.23%49 326