SENVEST CAPITAL INC.

(SEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:42 2022-11-11 pm EST
315.23 CAD   +9.08%
Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
GL
04:01pSenvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
AQ
08/15Senvest Capital Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 11, 2022, has expired.
CI
Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

11/11/2022 | 04:02pm EST
MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($118.5) million or ($47.72) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($51.2) million or ($19.27) per share for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($479.9) million or ($192.56) per share compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $674.0 million or $265.29 per share the prior year.

Financial statements are available online at SEDAR www.sedar.com

  
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  
 For the three months ended  For the nine months ended
 09/30/2022 09/30/2021  09/30/2022 09/30/2021
      
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders($118.5)($51.2) ($479.9)$674.0
      
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders($47.72)($19.27) ($192.56)$265.29

                                      

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


Financials
Sales 2021 2 471 M 1 859 M 1 859 M
Net income 2021 733 M 551 M 551 M
Net cash 2021 4 981 M 3 747 M 3 747 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 718 M 540 M 540 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,9%
Managers and Directors
Victor Mashaal Chairman & President
George Malikotsis CFO, Vice President & Head-Investor Relations
Jeffrey L. Jonas Independent Director
David Eric Basner Independent Director
Eileen Bermingham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENVEST CAPITAL INC.0.00%537
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.01%114 120
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.03%69 681
UBS GROUP AG2.86%55 499
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.32%36 758
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.12%35 621