  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Senvest Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEC   CA81731L1094

SENVEST CAPITAL INC.

(SEC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:10:10 2023-03-16 pm EDT
327.00 CAD    0.00%
04:03pSenvest Capital Brief: Reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($326.1) million or ($130.98) per share for year ended December 31, 2022
MT
04:02pSenvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
GL
2022Tranche Update on Senvest Capital Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 11, 2021.
CI
Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

03/31/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
MONTREAL, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($326.1) million or ($130.98) per share for the year ended December 31, 2022. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $733.0 million or $289.32 per share for the year 2021.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
 For the years ended
   
 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 
   
Net income (loss) attributable to
common shareholders		$(326.1)$733.0
   
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to common shareholders		$(130.98)$289.32

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
www.senvest.com                                                                                        


Financials
Sales 2021 2 471 M 1 827 M 1 827 M
Net income 2021 733 M 542 M 542 M
Net cash 2021 4 981 M 3 682 M 3 682 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 810 M 599 M 599 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart SENVEST CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Senvest Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Victor Mashaal Chairman & President
George Malikotsis CFO, Vice President & Head-Investor Relations
Jeffrey L. Jonas Independent Director
David Eric Basner Independent Director
Eileen Bermingham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENVEST CAPITAL INC.0.00%599
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.72%99 312
UBS GROUP AG10.58%64 704
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.01%35 905
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.12%31 611
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.73%25 836
