Interim ReportQ32021

»A quarter with continued impact of the pandemic, but more ongoing trials than ever before«
Ongoing or contracted trials at more than 60 hospitals with a total potential of approximately 750 TetraGraph® systems.
Strategically important agre- ements were signed in the US with some of the most reputable hospi- tals in the world where we will install monitors in all operating theatres during the fourth quarter.
Production of TetraGraph monitor started in own premises, partly contributing to an increased gross margin of 68 percent (33).
January - September 2021 in brief
Senzime AB (publ), 556565-5734
July - September 2021
Net sales amounted to SEK 1,436 thousand (2,096).
Gross margin before depreciation was 67.8 percent (33.4).
Income after financial items was SEK -19,704 thousand (-11,787).
Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.31(-0.20).
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 97.4 million (75.7) on September 30.
The number of shares as of September 30 was 62,493,290 (57,348,290).
January - September 2021
Net sales amounted to SEK 7,263 thousand (5,843).
Gross margin before depreciation was 58.9 percent (39.7).
Income after financial items was SEK -59,923 thousand (-33,420).
Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.93(-0.58).
Jul-Sep
Jul-SepJan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Full yr.
KSEK
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Net sales
1,436
2,096
7,263
5,843
9,337
Income after financial items
-19,704
-11,787
-59,923
-33,420
-48,991
Earnings per share (SEK)
-0.31
-0.20
-0.93
-0.58
-0.84
Gross margin before depreciation (%)
67.8
33.4
58.9
39.7
40.9
Operating profit before depreciation
-16,963
-9,015
-51,742
-24,918
-37,148
Equity/assets ratio (%)
89.4
86.3
89.4
86.3
89.4
Net sales
Rolling 12 month kSEK
000
000
000
000
000
000
000
0
Jan Mar May Jul
Sep Nov Jan Mar May Jul
Sep Nov Jan Mar May Jul Sep
19
20
21
Excluding license payments from Fukuda Denshi, Japan.
Figures in parentheses above describe the corresponding period last year. Unless otherwise stated, all information relates to the Group.
Significant events
Significant events during the period
January 14: SENZIME ESTABLISHES IN GERMANY Recruitment of Country Manager and Regional Clinical Manager is carried out. Katholisches Klinikum Bochum University Hospital places the first order for TetraGraph® systems in Germany.
March 4: SENZIME TETRASENSE DISPOSABLE SENSOR RECEIVES RIGHT TO REIMBURSEMENT IN SOUTH KOREA As of March 1, 2021, South Korea's state healthcare system will reimburse the use of Senzime's TetraSens disposable sensors in anesthesia using muscle relaxants in patients with ASA-PS 3 or higher
March 10: INTERNATIONAL MULTICENTER STUDY STRENGTHENS VALUE OF SENZIME'S TETRAGRAPH A clinical study of 120 patients conducted by the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, USA, the University of Debrecen, Hungary, and the NorthShore University Health System, Chicago, USA, is published in the Journal of Clinical Anesthesia. The study proves the value of EMG technology vs. AMG technology.
April 20: EXPANDS US COMMERCIAL CAPACITY
Senzime continues its expansion in line with its commercial strategy - by recruiting additional vendors and signing a distribution agreement with Mercury Medical Enterprises, Inc.
May 11: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At Senzime's Annual General Meeting, the current Board of Directors was re-elected and resolved on the Nomination Committee for the next Annual General Meeting, adopted rules for remuneration to senior executives, new articles of association and resolved on issue authorization and a new incentive program.
May 22: NEW GUIDELINES REQUIRE NEUROMUSCULAR QUANTITATIVE MONITORING
Senzime announces that the Association of Anaesthetists has issued new guidelines for quantitative monitoring neuromuscular blockade in the UK and Ireland. Among other things, the guidelines state that quantitative monitoring must be available in all operating theatres and should be used in all patients receiving muscle-blocking drugs.
June 30: SENZIME LISTED ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM'S MAIN MARKET
On June 23, Nasdaq Stockholm's Company Committee approved Senzime's application to admit the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The first trading day was 30 June.
September 13: STUDIES SHOW BOTH FINANCIAL SAVINGS AND PATIENT BENEFITS IN MONITORING WITH EMG TECHNOLOGY
Recently published studies show that EMG monitoring can help reduce serious complications in the use of muscle relaxants, while the introduction of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring results in a net cost saving by reducing the aforementioned respiratory complications.
Significant events after the end of the third quarter
October 15: SENZIME ATTENDS THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGY Senzime's TetraGraph® system gained great focus at the American Society of Anesthesiology's Annual meeting in San Diego. A study done with the TetraGraph was selected Editors' choice in the journal Anesthesiology and TetraGraph was featured in four different poster presentations at the meeting with two focusing on pediatric use, one using different muscle groups and one a prospective trial in restricted arm movement surgical settings.
Senzime | Interim Report January-September | 2021
2
CEO comment
A quarter with continued impact of the pandemic, but more ongoing trials than ever before
At the end of the third quarter, trials were ongoing and contracted at more than 60 hospitals with a total potential of approximately 750 TetraGraph® systems.
The great interest in our system was also evident at the American Society of Anesthesiology's Annual meeting (ASA) where four studies with TetraGraph® were presented. Two of these studies focused on use in children. A TetraGraph®study was also named editor's choice in the prestigious journal Anesthesiology. It was great to finally meet international anesthesiologists again after the lockdown during the pandemic and very encouraging to hear that quantitative monitoring is a high priority area around the world. I am very proud of the Senzime team and our continued efforts for a world without anesthesia-related complications.
We have seen a clear acceleration in demand during the autumn, after a tepid summer when hospitals slowed down more than usual in the aftermath of the pandemic. The sales process for TetraGraph®takes place in several stages, with the majority of customers conducting trials, which is the final step before a final purchasing decision. Right now, we have more trials underway than we've ever had before.
Sales increased 24 percent between thenine-monthperiods of 2021 and the previous year. The end of the long pandemic, the pendingstart-upthereafter had a negative impact on the Group's sales in the third quarter. Overall, group sales decreased by 31 percent compared to the third quarter of last year. However, it is gratifying to note that sales in the US increased by 60 percent between the quarters and contain both orders from existing and new customers.
The base of installed TetraGraph® systems is gradually increasing in hospitals. We have signed strategically important agreements in the US with some of the most reputable hospitals in the world where during the fourth quarter we install monitors in all operating theatres. These agreements are based on commitments in the purchase of sensors against us exhibiting monitors, which has some negativeshort-termimpact on sales, but means that we increase competitiveness and invest to increase sensor sales in the long term.
Around 20 trials of TetraGraph®are currently underway at British hospitals. The UK has introduced new quantitative monitoring guidelines which mean equipment must be available in all operating theatres and used on all patients receivingmuscle-blockingdrugs. Our rollout of TetraGraph®does not depend on guidelines, but it is clear that they contribute to potentially even faster rollout rates.
In order to increase margins and improve efficiency, the production of TetraGraph®has been moved home to Uppsala according to plan. It feels great to see the monitors put together in our own premises. At the beginning of October, we also had a much appreciated Capital Markets Day. The feedback from this was that it was very interesting to hear and understand more about the area of anesthesia specialists and to get anin-depthknowledge of the business.
Most importantly, however, the installed base of TetraGraph®
which in turn drives sensor sales - is growing and it does. Our communicated target of SEK 200 million in sales by 2023 rema- ins despite the fact that the pandemic has temporarily restricted Senzime's access to healthcare. The target corresponds to an installed base of approximately 5,000 TetraGraph® systems by 2023.
I look forward to continuing to drive strong business activity in the coming quarter and to carry out further recruitments of key personnel in both the US and Germany.
Uppsala in November 2021
Pia Renaudin, CEO
Senzime | Interim Report January-September | 2021
3
About Senzime
About Senzime
Senzime develops and markets CE-marked and FDA-approved medical technology systems, powered by unique algorithms and disposable sensors that assess the patient's muscle function before, during and after anesthesia and surgery. The company's goal is to contribute to improved clinical precision and simplified management in healthcare. Senzime's system is called TetraGraph® and digitally and continuously measures the degree of neuromuscular blockade in order to pre-
vent complications. Fewer complications lead to less suffering for patients but also contribute to shorter hospital stays and reduced care costs. Senzime's vision is that TetraGraph® should be used in every operation where muscle relaxants are used, for a safe awakening for all patients.
Senzime's development portfolio also includes innovative, patient-oriented solutions that enable automated and continuous measurement of biological substances such as glucose and lactate in blood
and tissue fluids - CliniSenz® Analyzer and OnZurf® Probe.
Senzime operates in a globally growing market which today in Europe and the USA alone is valued at over SEK 15 billion annually. Today, Senzime has sales in 18 countries, of which the most important are the United States, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, South Korea and Japan. The company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock- holm Main list (ticker SEZI).
Senzime operates on an expansive market with potential value exceeding SEK 15 billion per year
USA and Canada
Europe
Asia and Oceania
52 million surgical
64 million surgical
50 million surgical
procedures/year
procedures/year
procedures/year
TETRASENS'S TOTAL MARKET
TETRAGRAPH'S TOTAL MARKET
SEK 11.9BILLION
SEK 3.6BILLION
Sources: Meta-analysis 2007, Global operating theatre distribution and pulse oximetry supply: an estimation from reported data. Funk et al. 2010, Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention 2017, Steiner et al. 2017, Rose et al. 2014, An estimation of the global volume of surgery, Weiser et al. 2008, OECD, national databases, M. Naguib 2007, Ishizawa 2011, Number of surgical procedures (per 100,000 population), World Bank, Measuring surgical systems worldwide: an update, Kamali et al.,2018,National Hospital Discharge Survey, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2010 together with Senzime company assumptions.
Senzime | Interim Report January-September | 2021
4
The share
The share
Share capital development (SEK)
Date
Event
No. of shares
Share capital (SEK)
Quotient value (SEK)
January 1, 2021
Opening
62,493,290
7,811,661
0.125
Total September 30, 2021
Closing
62,493,290
7,811,661
0.125
Share price development (SEK)
Ten largest shareholders on September 30
Owner
Number of shares
Share of capital %
Crafoord family
9 119 251
14,6
Segulah Venture AB and AB Segulah
4 408 085
7,1
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
4 426 903
7,1
Pershing Llc.
3 778 435
6,0
Sorin J. Brull
3 233 528
5,2
Fjärde AP-fonden
2 700 000
4,3
Swedbank Robur Microcap
2 600 000
4,2
Lindskog Family
2 444 383
3,9
Stone Bridge Biomedical
2 172 300
3,5
TIN Ny Teknik
2 001 500
3,2
Others
25 609 175
41,0
Total
62,493,290
100.0
Senzime | Interim Report January-September | 2021
5
