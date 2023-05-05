Senzime : Adjusted proposal from the Nomination Committee

N.B. English translation for convenience purposes only. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.

Senzime's nomination committee adjusts its proposal for resolutions at the annual general meeting

Uppsala, May 5, 2023. Senzime AB (publ) ("Senzime") hereby announces that the nomination committee adjusts the previous proposals regarding the number of members of the board of directors and election of members of the board of directors and chairman of the board of directors at the annual general meeting 2023.

Senzime announced by a press release on May 3, 2023, that the company's board of directors had decided to appoint Philip Siberg as the new CEO and that Adam Dahlberg succeeds Philip Siberg as chairman of the board.

By reason of the above, the nomination committee, consisting of Adam Dahlberg (chair), Gabriel Urwitz, Malin Björkmo and Philip Siberg, has resolved to adjust its proposals for resolutions with respect to items 8 and 10 on the agenda for the annual general meeting 2023. All other proposals from the nomination committee remain unchanged. The adjusted proposals for the items 8 and 10 on the agenda are as follows:

Item 8 - Resolution on the number of members of the board of directors and number of deputy members of the board of directors

The nomination committee proposes that the board of directors shall consist of six (6) directors without any deputy directors.

Item 10 - Election of members of the board of directors, chairman of the board of directors and deputy members of the board of directors

The nomination committee proposes re-election of Adam Dahlberg, Sorin Brull, Eva Walde, Jenny Freeman and Laura Piccinini and election of Göran Brorsson as members of the board of directors. Lennart Kalén has informed the nomination committee that he is not available for re- election. It is proposed that Adam Dahlberg is elected as chairman of the board of directors.

Göran Brorsson has over 40 years of experience from services in sales, marketing, and finance as well as leading roles at various companies. Between the years 2000 and 2015, Göran Brorsson was CEO of Elos Medtech AB. Since 2015, Göran has mainly been active as a consultant in the Medtech area. Göran Brorsson has a master's degree in business administration from Gothenburg University.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication and IR

Phone: +46 (0) 733 66 65 99, e-mail: paula.treutiger@senzime.com