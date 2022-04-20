Senzime : Notice of annual general meeting, May 18th 2022 04/20/2022 | 12:35am EDT Send by mail :

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN SENZIME AB (PUBL) The shareholders in Senzime AB (publ) corp. reg. no 556565-5734 (the "Company") are hereby convened to an annual general meeting on Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 4 pm at Senzime ABs premises on Ulls väg 41 in Uppsala. Notice etc. Shareholders who wish to participate in the annual general meeting must: − on Tuesday 10 May 2022, be registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB (the record date), and − notify his or her intention to attend the annual general meeting to the Company no later than Friday 13 May 2022, by mail to Ulls väg 41, 756 51 Uppsala or by e-mail toerik.bergman@senzime.com, stating "annual general meeting". Such notification shall include the shareholder's name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address and telephone number, number of shares, details on advisors (no more than two), if any, and, where applicable, details of representatives or proxies. Nominee-registered shares Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee through a bank or other trustee must, in order to exercise the right to vote and participate in the general meeting, register their shares in their own name (so-called voting rights registration) so that the shareholder is included in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden on 10 May 2022. Voting registration requested by shareholders in such time that the registration has been completed by the nominee no later than Thursday 12 May 2022 will be considered in the preparation of the share register. This means that such shareholders must advise their nominees of this request well in advance of this date. Proxy Shareholders represented by proxy must submit a dated power of attorney. If the power of attorney is executed by a legal person, a certified copy of the certificate of registration or equivalent must be attached. The power of attorney may not be valid for a period exceeding five years from its issuance. The original power of attorney and certificate of registration should be submitted to the Company by mail at the address mentioned above in due time prior to the general meeting. Alternatively, the original power of attorney and certificate of registration may be brought and presented at the general meeting. The Company provides a power of attorney form at request and on the Company's website,www.senzime.com. Number of shares and votes As of the date of this notice, there are a total of 62,493,290 shares and votes in the Company. Proposed agenda 1. Opening of the general meeting and election of chairman of the general meeting

2. Preparation and approval of the voting list

3. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes

4. Approval of the agenda

5. Determination as to whether the meeting has been duly convened 6. Presentation of the annual report, the auditor's report, the consolidated accounts and the consolidated auditors' report as well as the auditor's opinion on whether the annual general meeting's guidelines on remuneration to senior executives have been complied with

7. Resolutions on: a) adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet; b) allocation of the Company's result according to the adopted balance sheet; and c) discharge from liability for each of the members of the board of directors and the managing director

8. Resolution on the number of members of the board of directors and the number of deputy members of the board of directors

9. Resolution on remuneration to the board of directors and auditor

10. Election of members of the board of directors, chairman of the board of directors and deputy members of the board of directors

11. Election of auditor

12. Resolution on nomination committee for the next annual general meeting

13. Resolution on guidelines for remuneration to the senior management

14. Presentation of the board of director's remuneration report for approval

15. Resolution on the introduction of incentive program 2022/2026

16. Resolution on a general authorization for the board of directors

17. Closing of the general meeting Proposals to resolutions Item1- Election of chairman of the general meeting The nomination committee, consisting of Adam Dahlberg (chair), Gabriel Urwitz, Malin Björkmo and Philip Siberg, proposes that Mattias Prage, lawyer at Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, is elected as chairman of the general meeting. Item 7b)- Allocation of the Company's results according to the adopted balance sheet The board of directors proposes that no dividends shall be paid for the financial year 2021 and that the Company's result is carried forward to a new account. Item8- Resolution on the number of members of the board of directors and number of deputy members of the board of directors The nomination committee proposes that the board of directors shall consist of five (5) directors without any deputy directors. Item9- Resolution on remuneration to the board of directors and the auditor The nomination committee proposes that the annual general meeting determines that remuneration shall be paid to the chairman with SEK 450,000 and to other members of the board of directors with SEK 210,000. Additionally, it is proposed that no remuneration shall be paid to a board member who during the financial year of 2021 has received payments from the Company for consulting services exceeding twice the remuneration amount. No special remuneration shall be paid for participation in special committees. Furthermore, the nomination committee proposes that remuneration to the auditor is paid according to approved invoice. Item10- Election of members of the board of directors, chairman of the board of directors and deputy members of the board of directors The nomination committee proposes re-election of Adam Dahlberg, Philip Siberg, Sorin Brull, Lennart Kalén and Eva Walde as members of the board of directors. It is proposed that Philip Siberg is elected as chairman of the board of directors. Item11- Election of auditor The nomination committee proposes, in accordance with the audit committee's proposal, that Öhrlings PriceWaterhouseCoopers AB is re-appointed as auditor of the Company, with Leonard Daun as principal auditor. Item12- Resolution on nomination committee for the next annual general meeting The nomination committee proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to establish a nomination committee and to adopt instructions for the nomination committee's work prior to the 2023 annual general meeting in accordance with the principles set out below. Principles for the appointment of members of the nomination committee. The general meeting instructs the chairman of the board to contact the three largest shareholders in terms of votes according to Euroclear's share register as of September 1, 2022, who each appoint a member of the nomination committee. In the event that any of the three largest shareholders does not wish to appoint a member of the nomination committee, the fourth largest shareholder shall be consulted (and so on) until the nomination committee consists of three members. The majority of the nomination committee's members shall be independent in relation to the Company and the Company management. The chairman of the board shall not be a member of the nomination committee, but shall be co-opted to the nomination committee's meetings. The CEO or another person from the Company management may not be a member of the nomination committee. At least one of the members of the nomination committee must be independent in relation to the largest shareholder in the Company in terms of votes or a group of shareholders who collaborate on the Company's administration. board members other than the chairman of the board may be members of the nomination committee, but may not constitute a majority of the nomination committee's members. The members of the nomination committee shall be published on the Company's website no later than six months before the next annual general meeting. The website shall also provide information on how shareholders can submit proposals to the nomination committee. The term of office for the appointed nomination committee shall run until a new nomination committee has been appointed in accordance with the mandate from the next annual general meeting. The nomination committee appoints a chairman from among its members. The chairman of the board or another board member shall not be the chairman of the nomination committee. If a member leaves the nomination committee before its term is completed, and if the nomination committee considers that there is a need to replace this member, the nomination committee shall appoint a new member in accordance with the principles above, but based on Euroclear's printout of the share register as soon as possible, as soon as the member has left its post. Changes in the composition of the nomination committee shall be announced immediately. Tasks of the nomination committee The nomination committee shall submit proposals for resolutions on the following issues to the 2023 annual general meeting: a) Election of the chairman of the annual general meeting;

b) Resolution on the number of board members,

c) Resolution on the fees and other remuneration to the board of directors and its committees, divided between the chairperson and other members,

d) Resolution on the fees to the auditors,

e) Election of board members and chairman of the board,

f) Election of auditors, and

g) Proposal for principles for the composition and instructions regarding work of the nomination committee in preparation for the annual general meeting 2024. When preparing the proposal regarding the election of board members and chairman of the board - and otherwise in its work - the nomination committee shall apply paragraph 4.1 of the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance (the "Code") as a diversity policy. The nomination committee shall also in other aspects, when preparing proposals for the 2023 annual general meeting adhere to the provisions of the Code. The work of the nomination committee The nomination committee shall meet as often as is necessary for the nomination committee to fulfil its duties, but at least once per year. Notices convening meetings are issued by the chairman of the nomination committee. If a member requests that the nomination committee be convened, the request shall be complied with. The nomination committee is quorate if at least two members are present. Resolutions of the nomination committee shall be adopted by a simple majority of the members present or, in the event of a tied vote, the chairman shall have the casting vote. Item13- Resolution on guidelines for remuneration for the senior management The board of directors proposes that the general meeting adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior management as set out below. Scope and applicability of the guidelines These guidelines include the Company's CEO and the persons who are part of Senzime's management team from time to time. The guidelines also apply to remuneration to the members of the board, to the extent that such remuneration is paid for work for or provided services to the Company outside the scope of their board assignment. The guidelines apply to remuneration that is agreed, and to amendments to agreed remuneration that are made, after the guidelines have been adopted by the annual general meeting 2022. Transfers of securities and the right to acquire securities from the Company in the future is considered to be remuneration. The guidelines do not apply to remuneration which is decided or approved by the annual general meeting, such as share-related incentive programs. Senior executive who maintain a position as a member or deputy on the board of Group companies shall not receive special board remuneration for such position. The guidelines' contribution to the Company's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability Senzime is a Swedish Company that develops and markets systems, powered by unique algorithms and sensors, to monitor the patient's muscle function and electrical impulses - before, during and after surgery. The Company's solution is called TetraGraph®, a medical technologysystem that digitally and continuously measures the degree of neuromuscular blockade in the patient. Senzime's vision is improved clinical precision and simplified management in healthcare. By preventing complications and enabling healthcare professionals to follow healthcare guidelines and drug recommendations, the Company's products contribute to shorter hospital stays and lower healthcare costs. The Company's development portfolio also includes innovative, patient-oriented solutions that enable automated and continuous measurement of biological substances such as glucose and lactate in blood and tissue fluids. Senzime's business model means that the Company works with development and sales together with distributors, licensees and other partners or under its own management. A successful implementation of the Company's strategy and the safeguarding of the Company's long-term interests prerequires that the Company can recruit and retain management with good competence and capacity to achieve set goals. This requires that the Company can offer competitive remuneration. These guidelines contribute to the Company's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability by giving the Company the opportunity to offer senior executives a competitive remuneration. Remuneration forms The remuneration offered must be market-based and may consist of fixed salary, variable cash remuneration, pension benefits and other benefits. Fixed salary must be individual for each senior manager and be based on the manager's position, responsibility, competence, experience and performance. The senior manager may be offered the opportunity to change salaries between fixed salary and pension respectively other benefits, provided that it is cost-neutral for the Company. Variable remuneration shall be related to the outcome of the Company's goals and strategies and shall be based on predetermined and measurable criteria designed with the aim of promoting long-term value creation. The proportion of the total remuneration that consists of variable remuneration must be able to vary depending on the position. In the case of the CEO and other senior executives, the variable remuneration may correspond to a maximum of 50 percent of the annual fixed salary. The variable remuneration shall not be pensionable, insofar as nothing else follows from mandatory collective agreement provisions. The board shall be able, in accordance with law or agreement, with the limitations that follow from it, to fully or partially recover variable remuneration paid on incorrect grounds. Pension benefits shall be premium based, insofar as the executive is not covered by defined-benefit pension in accordance with mandatory collective agreement provisions. The pension premiums for premium based pensions may amount to a maximum of 40 percent of the senior executive's annual fixed salary. Other benefits may include car benefits, occupational health care, life and health insurance and other similar benefits. Other benefits shall constitute a smaller proportion of the total remuneration and may correspond to a maximum of 10 percent of the senior manager's annual fixed salary. Consultancy fees must be market-based. To the extent that consulting services are performed by a board member of the Company, the board member concerned is not entitled to participate in the board's (or the remuneration committee's) preparation of issues concerning remuneration for the relevant consulting services. In addition to and independently of these guidelines, the annual general meeting may decide on share-based payments and the like. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

