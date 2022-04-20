Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Senzime AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEZI   SE0002478776

SENZIME AB (PUBL)

(SEZI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/19 11:24:58 am EDT
19.34 SEK   -0.31%
12:35aSENZIME : Notice of annual general meeting, May 18th 2022
PU
12:35aSENZIME : Proxy Form
PU
12:35aSENZIME : The nomination committee_s motivated proposal 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senzime : Proxy Form

04/20/2022 | 12:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROXY FORM

in accordance with Chapter 7 Section 54 (a) of the Swedish Companies Act

The below proxy, or any person appointed by him or her, is hereby appointed to represent all shares that I/we hold in Senzime AB (publ), reg. no. 556565-5734, at general meeting of shareholders in Senzime AB (publ).

PROXY

Name of proxy:

Personal identity number:

Address:

Postal code and postal address:

Telephone number (including area code):

SIGNATURE BY SHAREHOLDER

Name of shareholder:

Personal identity number/Reg. no.:

Telephone number (including area code):

Place and date:

Shareholder's signature:

Clarification of signature (only applicable when signing for a legal person):

This proxy is valid:

for the general meeting on 18 May 2022

1 year

5 yearsAuthorization documents (registration certificate or equivalent evidence of signatory's authority) must be attached to a proxy issued by a legal person.

A proxy may be valid for up to five years from issuance and must be dated and signed in order to be valid.

Please note that the shareholder's notification of attendance to the general meeting must be made in accordance with the instructions given in the notice, even if the shareholder wishes to exercise his or her rights at the general meeting through a proxy.

In order to facilitate entry to the general meeting, this proxy form, in original (along with any authorization documents), should be sent to the company together with the shareholder's notification of attendance.

Disclaimer

Senzime AB published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SENZIME AB (PUBL)
12:35aSENZIME : Notice of annual general meeting, May 18th 2022
PU
12:35aSENZIME : Proxy Form
PU
12:35aSENZIME : The nomination committee_s motivated proposal 2022
PU
04/19Notice of annual general meeting in senzime ab (publ)
AQ
04/04Senzime's new single-use sensor for children presented together with several studies at..
AQ
03/25Senzimes Receives CE-MDR Approval for New Disposable Sensor Intended for Small Children
CI
03/24Senzime wins US order with an initial value exceeding 1 million SEK
AQ
03/03Senzime wins US deal for 23 TetraGraph systems
AQ
03/03Senzime Wins US Deal for 23 TetraGraph Systems
CI
02/23Senzime applies for FDA approval for a new single-use sensor for children
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,90 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
Net income 2021 -76,1 M -7,96 M -7,96 M
Net cash 2021 93,0 M 9,72 M 9,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 209 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 113x
EV / Sales 2022 28,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart SENZIME AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Senzime AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 19,34 SEK
Average target price 34,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pia Renaudin Chief Executive Officer
Erik Bergman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Axel Wilhelm Siberg Chairman
Anders Jacobson Chief Technology Officer
Johanna Tulkki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENZIME AB (PUBL)-14.91%126
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-14.75%205 075
MEDTRONIC PLC6.54%144 994
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.78%74 069
DEXCOM, INC.-8.41%47 162
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.87%37 725