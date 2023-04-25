Senzime : The board of directors' proposal for resolution on a general authorization (for other issues)

N.B. The English version is an in-house translation. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish and the English version, the Swedish version will take precedence.

The board of directors' proposal for resolution on a general authorization (for other issues)

The board of directors in Senzime AB (publ) reg. no. 556565-5734 (the "Company") proposes that the annual general meeting authorizes the board of directors, for the time until the next annual general meeting, whether on one or several occasions, to resolve on issues of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments. The board of directors shall be able to resolve on issues of shares, warrants and/ or convertible instruments with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights and/or by an issue in kind or by way of set-off or other conditions as referred to in chapter 13 section 5 first paragraph 6 of the Swedish Companies Act.

In case of issues carried out with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights (directed issues), the board of directors shall not be able to make decisions that mean that the amount by which the share capital is increased corresponds to more than twenty

percent of the total share capital in the Company when the authorization is utilized for the first time for a directed issue.

Issues in accordance with this authorization shall be made on market terms. The board of directors shall have the right to determine the terms and conditions for issues under this authorization and who shall have the right to subscribe for the instruments issued. The purpose of the authorization is to enable the board of directors to issue instruments in connection with, for example, acquisitions or entering into collaboration agreements, and to give the board flexibility in the work of ensuring that the Company, in an appropriate manner, can be provided with capital to finance the Company's continued operations and to enable a broadening of the owner base in the Company.

It is proposed that the CEO be authorized to make the minor adjustments in this decision that may be necessary in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Resolutions under this proposal requires, for its validity, that a minimum of two thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented support the resolution.

Uppsala in April 2023

Senzime AB (publ)

The board of directors