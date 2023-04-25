Senzime : The board of directors' proposal for resolution on an authorization (for remaining issues of shares to sellers of Respiratory Motion)

N.B. The English version is an in-house translation. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish and the English version, the Swedish version will take precedence.

The board of directors' proposal for resolution on an authorization (for remaining issues of shares to sellers of Respiratory Motion)

The board of directors in Senzime AB (publ) reg. no. 556565-5734 (the "Company") proposes that the general meeting authorizes the board of directors, for the time until the next annual general meeting, whether on one or several occasions, to increase the Company's share capital with maximum SEK 821,557.875 by an issue of maximum 6,572,463 shares. The board of directors shall be entitled to resolve on issues of shares with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights and/or by an issue in kind or by way of setoff.

This authorization may only be used to issue shares to the sellers of the company Respiratory Motion, Inc (in accordance with agreements entered into by the Company regarding the acquisition of the company). The board of directors shall be authorized to decide on the terms and conditions regarding issues under this authorization and what persons shall be entitled to subscribe for the shares, something which shall, however, take place in accordance with agreements entered into by the Company.

The reason to propose that the board of directors shall be authorized to resolve on issues with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights and/or to resolve on issues in kind or by way of set-off, is that the Company shall be able to fulfill concluded agreements on the acquisition of Respiratory Motion, Inc.

This authorization is a special authorization related to the acquisition mentioned above and shall not affect the general authorization proposed by the board of directors on the annual general meeting.

It is proposed that the CEO be authorized to make the minor adjustments in this decision that may be necessary in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Resolutions under this proposal requires, for its validity, that a minimum of two thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented support the resolution.

Uppsala in April 2023

Senzime AB (publ)

The board of directors