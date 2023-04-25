Advanced search
    SEZI   SE0002478776

SENZIME AB (PUBL)

(SEZI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05:11:22 2023-04-25 am EDT
5.400 SEK   +3.85%
05:18aSenzime : The board of directors' proposal for resolution on an authorization (for remaining issues of shares to sellers of Respiratory Motion)
PU
05:18aSenzime : The board of directors' proposal for resolution on a general authorization (for other issues)
PU
05:18aSenzime : The board of directors proposal on resolution on extension of employee stock option programs
PU
Senzime : The board of directors' proposal for resolution on an authorization (for remaining issues of shares to sellers of Respiratory Motion)

04/25/2023 | 05:18am EDT
N.B. The English version is an in-house translation. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish and the English version, the Swedish version will take precedence.

The board of directors' proposal for resolution on an authorization (for remaining issues of shares to sellers of Respiratory Motion)

The board of directors in Senzime AB (publ) reg. no. 556565-5734 (the "Company") proposes that the general meeting authorizes the board of directors, for the time until the next annual general meeting, whether on one or several occasions, to increase the Company's share capital with maximum SEK 821,557.875 by an issue of maximum 6,572,463 shares. The board of directors shall be entitled to resolve on issues of shares with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights and/or by an issue in kind or by way of setoff.

This authorization may only be used to issue shares to the sellers of the company Respiratory Motion, Inc (in accordance with agreements entered into by the Company regarding the acquisition of the company). The board of directors shall be authorized to decide on the terms and conditions regarding issues under this authorization and what persons shall be entitled to subscribe for the shares, something which shall, however, take place in accordance with agreements entered into by the Company.

The reason to propose that the board of directors shall be authorized to resolve on issues with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights and/or to resolve on issues in kind or by way of set-off, is that the Company shall be able to fulfill concluded agreements on the acquisition of Respiratory Motion, Inc.

This authorization is a special authorization related to the acquisition mentioned above and shall not affect the general authorization proposed by the board of directors on the annual general meeting.

It is proposed that the CEO be authorized to make the minor adjustments in this decision that may be necessary in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Resolutions under this proposal requires, for its validity, that a minimum of two thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented support the resolution.

Uppsala in April 2023

Senzime AB (publ)

The board of directors

Disclaimer

Senzime AB published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 09:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28,0 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
Net income 2022 -108 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net cash 2022 77,0 M 7,50 M 7,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 429 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart SENZIME AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Senzime AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,20 SEK
Average target price 15,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pia Renaudin Chief Executive Officer
Slavoljub Grujicic Chief Financial Officer
Philip Axel Wilhelm Siberg Chairman
Johanna Tulkki Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Sorin Joseph Brull Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENZIME AB (PUBL)-50.91%42
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.56%191 869
MEDTRONIC PLC10.31%119 326
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.04%74 388
DEXCOM, INC.9.35%48 001
HOYA CORPORATION9.48%36 592
