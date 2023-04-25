Advanced search
Senzime : The board of directors proposal on resolution on extension of employee stock option programs

04/25/2023 | 05:18am EDT
N.B. The English version is an in-house translation. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish and the English version, the Swedish version will take precedence.

The board of directors proposal on resolution on extension of employee stock option programs

The board of directors in Senzime AB (publ) reg. no. 556565-5734 (the "Company") proposes that the general meeting resolves to approve the changes to Senzime's ongoing employee stock option programs in accordance with the proposal below.

The Company has previously issued warrants within the framework of four ongoing employee stock option programs (the "Programs"):

  • Program 2020/2023, resolved on 2 July 2020
  • Program 2020/2024, resolved on 2 July 2020
  • Program 2021/2025, resolved on 11 May 2021
  • Program 2022/2026, resolved on 18 May 2022

The board considers it to be of great strategic importance that employees and key personnel have continued long-term commitment to the Company and that the conditions of the Programs work in this direction. In order to achieve this, the board believes that the Programs' duration and exercise periods should be extended as set out below. The board's proposal is that the general meeting resolves to approve the changes.

  1. The exercise period in employee stock option program 2020/2023 runs, according to the resolution of the annual general meeting on 2 July 2020, from 1 July 2023 up to and including 30 September 2023. The proposal is that the duration of the program and the exercise period be extended, so that the exercise period instead runs from 1 July 2023 up to and including 30 September 2026;
  2. The exercise period in employee stock option program 2020/2024 runs, according to the resolution of the annual general meeting on 2 July 2020, from 1 February 2024 up to and including 30 April 2024. The proposal is that the duration of the program and the exercise period be extended, so that the exercise period instead runs from 1 February 2024 up to and including 30 April 2027;
  3. The exercise period in employee stock option program 2021/2025 runs, according to the resolution of the annual general meeting on 11 May 2021, from 1 February 2025 up to and including 30 April 2025. The proposal is that the duration of the program and the exercise period be extended, so that the exercise period instead runs from 1 February 2025 up to and including 30 April 2028; and
  4. The exercise period in employee stock option program 2022/2026 runs, according to the resolution of the annual general meeting on 18 May 2022, from 1 February 2026 up to and including 28 February 2027. The proposal is that the duration of the program and the exercise period be extended, so that the exercise period instead runs from 1 February 2026 up to and including 28 February 2030.

The changes above entail that employee stock option agreements entered into by the Company and underlying warrants issued within the framework of the Programs have to be amended. The board of directors or any other person appointed by the board of directors shall implement the relevant changes.

For a more detailed description of the Programs, please refer to the annual report for the financial year 2022 and the previous resolutions regarding the Programs.

The managing director, or any other person appointed by the board of directors, shall have the right to take those smaller measures that may be required in order to register the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB.

Resolutions in accordance with the board's proposal above requires, for its validity, a minimum of nine tenths of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the general meeting.

Uppsala in April 2023

Senzime AB (publ)

The board of directors

Disclaimer

Senzime AB published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 09:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
