Seoul Semiconductor : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

4. Other references useful for making investment decisions

- A detailed analysis of the second quarter sales and profit and loss and the sales forecast for the third quarter of 2022 will be announced in detail in early August.



- Results above is based on K-IFRS consolidated basis which have not been reviewed by outside auditors and is subject to change after outside auditor's audit.



- To enhance timeliness, fairness and reliability of information delivered to investors, Seoul Semiconductor files sales revenue as soon as it becomes available. We intend to file such information within seven days after the end of the quarter.



- We will continue to disclose more detailed key financial figures including profits during regular scheduled IR conference calls which are normally held within thirty days after the end of the quarter. Please refer to the upcoming filing of Organization of Investor Relations Event filing for our next scheduled IR event.