Seoul Semiconductor : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
※ The information contained in this report is estimated, it is subject to change according to actual settlement.
1. Details of Business Performance
Classification(unit : Mil.KRW, %)
Current Term
Previous Term
Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Preceding Period(Increase/Decrease Rate)
Corresponding Period of The Previous Year
Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Corresponding Period of The Previous Year (Increase/Decrease Rate)
(2022.2Q)
(2022.1Q)
(2021.2Q)
Sales
Amount
292,149
284,473
2.7%
336,827
-13.3%
Accumulated Amount
576,622
-
-
647,236
-10.9%
Operating Income
Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Accumulated Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Profit from continuing operation before corporate income tax
Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Accumulated Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Net Income
Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Accumulated Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Net Income Attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company
Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Accumulated Amount
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2. Details of Information Released
Information Providers
IR Team
Information Recipients
Institutional investors and analysts
Date&Time of Information Released
-
Title and Place of Event held
2Q22 earning call
3. Contact Points
Disclosure Officer (tel.)
MyengKi Hong(1566-2771)
Disclosure Staff (tel.)
JeongA Lee(1566-2771)
Dept. Name (tel.)
IR Team(1566-2771)
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- A detailed analysis of the second quarter sales and profit and loss and the sales forecast for the third quarter of 2022 will be announced in detail in early August.
- Results above is based on K-IFRS consolidated basis which have not been reviewed by outside auditors and is subject to change after outside auditor's audit.
- To enhance timeliness, fairness and reliability of information delivered to investors, Seoul Semiconductor files sales revenue as soon as it becomes available. We intend to file such information within seven days after the end of the quarter.
- We will continue to disclose more detailed key financial figures including profits during regular scheduled IR conference calls which are normally held within thirty days after the end of the quarter. Please refer to the upcoming filing of Organization of Investor Relations Event filing for our next scheduled IR event.
