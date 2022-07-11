Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A046890   KR7046890000

SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(A046890)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
10600.00 KRW   -0.47%
04:54aSEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
PU
05/31Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. - Eco-Center Supplied With Seoul Semiconductor's SunLike Lighting Wins iF Design Award's Main Award
AQ
05/16Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seoul Semiconductor : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The information contained in this report is estimated, it is subject to change according to actual settlement.
1. Details of Business Performance
Classification(unit : Mil.KRW, %) Current Term Previous Term Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Preceding Period(Increase/Decrease Rate) Corresponding Period of The Previous Year Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Corresponding Period of The Previous Year (Increase/Decrease Rate)
(2022.2Q) (2022.1Q) (2021.2Q)
Sales Amount 292,149 284,473 2.7% 336,827 -13.3%
Accumulated Amount 576,622 - - 647,236 -10.9%
Operating Income Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Profit from continuing operation before corporate income tax Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Net Income Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Net Income Attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
- - - - - -
2. Details of Information Released Information Providers IR Team
Information Recipients Institutional investors and analysts
Date&Time of Information Released -
Title and Place of Event held 2Q22 earning call
3. Contact Points Disclosure Officer (tel.) MyengKi Hong(1566-2771)
Disclosure Staff (tel.) JeongA Lee(1566-2771)
Dept. Name (tel.) IR Team(1566-2771)
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions - A detailed analysis of the second quarter sales and profit and loss and the sales forecast for the third quarter of 2022 will be announced in detail in early August.

- Results above is based on K-IFRS consolidated basis which have not been reviewed by outside auditors and is subject to change after outside auditor's audit.

- To enhance timeliness, fairness and reliability of information delivered to investors, Seoul Semiconductor files sales revenue as soon as it becomes available. We intend to file such information within seven days after the end of the quarter.

- We will continue to disclose more detailed key financial figures including profits during regular scheduled IR conference calls which are normally held within thirty days after the end of the quarter. Please refer to the upcoming filing of Organization of Investor Relations Event filing for our next scheduled IR event.
※ Relevant Disclosure 2022-07-11 Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

Disclaimer

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
04:54aSEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial S..
PU
05/31Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. - Eco-Center Supplied With Seoul Semiconductor's SunLike ..
AQ
05/16Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/10SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial S..
PU
04/10SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
02/21SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial S..
PU
02/10Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full ..
CI
01/17Seoul Semiconductor Proves the Effect of SunLike Lighting on Myopia Improvement
CI
01/10SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial S..
PU
2021SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 269 B 0,98 B 0,98 B
Net income 2022 46,0 B 0,04 B 0,04 B
Net Debt 2022 123 B 0,09 B 0,09 B
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 598 B 462 M 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 705
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10 600,00 KRW
Average target price 15 500,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chung-Hoon Lee President, Co-CEO & Director
Myung-Gi Hong Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Jae-Sung Lee Director, Managing Director & Head-Finance
Hyung-Gun Park Independent Director
Joon-Pyo Hong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.-31.17%462
MEDIATEK INC.-45.29%34 801
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.35%18 696
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-36.92%15 750
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-30.50%10 184
SILERGY CORP.97.81%7 933