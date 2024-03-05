By Kwanwoo Jun

Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent lawsuit against online retail giant Amazon.com with the newly created European Unified Patent Court.

The South Korean light-emitting diode manufacturer said in a statement Tuesday that the lawsuit aims to stop the distribution of products allegedly infringing on its patent rights throughout Europe.

The European Unified Patent Court, a common patent court established in June 2023, can enforce patent rights simultaneously in 17 European Union countries with a single injunction, Seoul Semiconductor said.

The company said it had obtained 15 individual court injunctions for patent infringement against multiple companies in the past five years in the U.S., Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Amazon wasn't immediately available for comment on Seoul Semiconductor's legal action.

Seoul Semiconductor said it holds over 18,000 patents, including one that adjusts the brightness and color of LED lighting products over time.

