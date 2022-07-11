Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A092190   KR7092190008

SEOUL VIOSYS CO., LTD

(A092190)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
7040.00 KRW   -1.26%
04:54aSEOUL VIOSYS : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
PU
06/27Seoul Viosys 'Violeds' UV-C Technology Applied to 30,000 Cubic Meters Per Day for Municipal Water Purification System from Typhon Treatment Systems
CI
02/14Seoul Viosys Announces Experimental Result Confirms Its Violeds Technology Sterilizes 99.99% Omicron Variant
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seoul Viosys : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The information contained in this report is estimated, it is subject to change according to actual settlement.
1. Details of Business Performance
Classification(unit : Mil.KRW, %) Current Term Previous Term Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Preceding Period(Increase/Decrease Rate) Corresponding Period of The Previous Year Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Corresponding Period of The Previous Year (Increase/Decrease Rate)
(2022.2Q ) (2022.1Q ) (2021.2Q )
Sales Amount 119,807 95,642 25.3% 131,161 -8.7%
Accumulated Amount 215,449 - - 252,930 -14.8%
Operating Income Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Profit from continuing operation before corporate income tax Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Net Income Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
Net Income Attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
- - - - - -
2. Details of Information Released Information Providers IR Team
Information Recipients Institutional investors and analysts
Date&Time of Information Released -
Title and Place of Event held 2Q22 earnings call
3. Contact Points Disclosure Officer (tel.) JaeBeom Lee(1566-2771)
Disclosure Staff (tel.) Scott park(1566-2771)
Dept. Name (tel.) IR Team(1566-2771)
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions - Results above is based on K-IFRS consolidated basis which have not been reviewed by outside auditors and is subject to change after outside auditor's audit.

- To enhance timeliness, fairness and reliability of information delivered to investors, Seoul Viosys files sales revenue as soon as it becomes available. We intend to file such information within seven days after the end of the quarter.

- We will continue to disclose more detailed key financial figures including profits during regular scheduled IR conference calls which are normally held within thirty days after the end of the quarter. Please refer to the upcoming filing of Organization of Investor Relations Event filing for our next scheduled IR event.
※ Relevant Disclosure 2022-07-11 Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

Disclaimer

Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEOUL VIOSYS CO., LTD
04:54aSEOUL VIOSYS : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statemen..
PU
06/27Seoul Viosys 'Violeds' UV-C Technology Applied to 30,000 Cubic Meters Per Day for Munic..
CI
02/14Seoul Viosys Announces Experimental Result Confirms Its Violeds Technology Sterilizes 9..
CI
02/07SEOUL VIOSYS : Forecast on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statem..
PU
01/05SEOUL VIOSYS : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statemen..
PU
2021Seoul Viosys’ Air Purification Disinfector to Reduce Possibility of Covid-19 Infection ..
CI
2021Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd's Equity Buyback announced on March 19, 2021, has expired.
CI
2021SETi’s Violeds Technology Solution to Support Delta Variant Spreading Prevention
CI
2021Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
2021Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd Provides Sales Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 518 B 0,40 B 0,40 B
Net income 2022 22,1 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
Net Debt 2022 215 B 0,17 B 0,17 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 8,21%
Capitalization 265 B 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 387
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart SEOUL VIOSYS CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7 040,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Joo Lee Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Jae-Bum Lee Director & Head-Finance
Hyuk-Soo Kim Independent Director
Kyung-Hwan Na Independent Director
Byung-Soo Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEOUL VIOSYS CO., LTD-46.87%205
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-24.07%406 823
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.15%396 586
BROADCOM INC.-25.06%201 380
INTEL CORPORATION-26.23%155 328
QUALCOMM, INC.-25.62%152 331