SEP Acquisition Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 2.06 million compared to net income of USD 2.67 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was USD 1.86 million compared to net income of USD 6.87 million a year ago.
SEP Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 20, 2023 at 05:28 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023