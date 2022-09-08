Sepc : Preferential Issue

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor 14th Floor, PJ. Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street Mumbai-400 051 Mumbai-400 001 NSE Symbol - SEPC Scrip Code : 532945

08.09.2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 - Allotment of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to the resolution plan - Reg.

Pursuant to Circulars issued by the Stock Exchanges pertaining to 'Use of digital signature certificate for announcements submitted by listed companies', we re-submitherewith the announcement filed yesterday i.e. 07.09.2022 authenticated in accordance with the circular.

We would like to inform that the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company met today, considered and approved the allotment of 1,60,00,000 (One Crore Sixty Lakh) equity shares @ Rs. 10/- each on preferential basis (totalling to Rupees Sixteen Crore only) to M/s. Mark AB Capital Investment LLC., as approved by the Shareholders of the Company and the Resolution Plan approved by the lenders of the Company.

The details of approval and allotment are as follows:

Total Investment and Allotment approved Rs. 350,00,00,000 (Rupees Three hundred and Fifty Crore only) 01st Tranche Allotted vide Board Meeting dated Rs. 220,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Hundred and 24-06-2022 Twenty Crore only) 02nd Tranche Allotted vide Allotment Rs. 33,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Three Crore Committee dated 30-06-2022 only) 03rd Tranche Allotted vide Allotment Rs. 16,25,00,000 (Rupees Sixteen Crore Twenty- Committee dated 11-07-2022 five lakh only) 04th Tranche Allotted vide Allotment Rs. 15,20,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Crore and Committee dated 27-07-2022 Twenty lakh only) 05th Tranche Allotted vide Allotment Rs. 11,60,00,000 (Rupees Eleven Crore Sixth Committee dated 22-08-2022 Lakhs only) 06th Tranche Allotted vide Allotment Rs. 16,00,00,000 (Rupees sixteen Crore only) Committee dated 07-09-2022 Balance to be allotted Rs. 37,95,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Seven Crore Ninety-five lakh only)

