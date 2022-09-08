Sepc : Preferential Issue

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 - Allotment of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to the resolution plan - Reg.
Pursuant to Circulars issued by the Stock Exchanges pertaining to 'Use of digital signature certificate for announcements submitted by listed companies', were-submitherewith the announcement filed yesterday i.e. 07.09.2022 authenticated in accordance with the circular.
We would like to inform that the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company met today, considered and approved the allotment of 1,60,00,000 (One Crore Sixty Lakh) equity shares @ Rs. 10/- each on preferential basis (totalling to Rupees Sixteen Crore only) to M/s. Mark AB Capital Investment LLC., as approved by the Shareholders of the Company and the Resolution Plan approved by the lenders of the Company.
The details of approval and allotment are as follows:
Total Investment and Allotment approved
Rs. 350,00,00,000 (Rupees Three hundred and
Fifty Crore only)
01st Tranche Allotted vide Board Meeting dated
Rs. 220,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Hundred and
24-06-2022
Twenty Crore only)
02nd Tranche Allotted vide Allotment
Rs. 33,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Three Crore
Committee dated 30-06-2022
only)
03rd Tranche Allotted vide Allotment
Rs. 16,25,00,000 (Rupees Sixteen Crore Twenty-
Committee dated 11-07-2022
five lakh only)
04th Tranche Allotted vide Allotment
Rs. 15,20,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Crore and
Committee dated 27-07-2022
Twenty lakh only)
05th Tranche Allotted vide Allotment
Rs. 11,60,00,000 (Rupees Eleven Crore Sixth
Committee dated 22-08-2022
Lakhs only)
06th Tranche Allotted vide Allotment
Rs. 16,00,00,000 (Rupees sixteen Crore only)
Committee dated 07-09-2022
Balance to be allotted
Rs. 37,95,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Seven Crore
Ninety-five lakh only)
We would also like to inform that the Company has made payment towards the early partial redemption of 78,830 Unlisted Reset Rate Secured Unrated Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures Series - 1 Tranche - 1 having face value of Rs. 100/- each on 30th August, 2022.