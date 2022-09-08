Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sepc Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532945   INE964H01014

SEPC LIMITED

(532945)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
9.440 INR   +0.43%
SEPC : Preferential Issue
PU
SEPC Gets Board Nod to Issue 160 Million Shares to Mark AB Capital
MT
SEPC Gets Board Nod to Allot Debts to Lender
MT
Sepc : Preferential Issue

09/08/2022 | 02:20am EDT
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

14th Floor, PJ. Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Mumbai-400 051

Mumbai-400 001

NSE Symbol - SEPC

Scrip Code : 532945

08.09.2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 - Allotment of equity shares on preferential basis pursuant to the resolution plan - Reg.

Pursuant to Circulars issued by the Stock Exchanges pertaining to 'Use of digital signature certificate for announcements submitted by listed companies', we re-submitherewith the announcement filed yesterday i.e. 07.09.2022 authenticated in accordance with the circular.

We would like to inform that the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company met today, considered and approved the allotment of 1,60,00,000 (One Crore Sixty Lakh) equity shares @ Rs. 10/- each on preferential basis (totalling to Rupees Sixteen Crore only) to M/s. Mark AB Capital Investment LLC., as approved by the Shareholders of the Company and the Resolution Plan approved by the lenders of the Company.

The details of approval and allotment are as follows:

Total Investment and Allotment approved

Rs. 350,00,00,000 (Rupees Three hundred and

Fifty Crore only)

01st Tranche Allotted vide Board Meeting dated

Rs. 220,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Hundred and

24-06-2022

Twenty Crore only)

02nd Tranche Allotted vide Allotment

Rs. 33,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Three Crore

Committee dated 30-06-2022

only)

03rd Tranche Allotted vide Allotment

Rs. 16,25,00,000 (Rupees Sixteen Crore Twenty-

Committee dated 11-07-2022

five lakh only)

04th Tranche Allotted vide Allotment

Rs. 15,20,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Crore and

Committee dated 27-07-2022

Twenty lakh only)

05th Tranche Allotted vide Allotment

Rs. 11,60,00,000 (Rupees Eleven Crore Sixth

Committee dated 22-08-2022

Lakhs only)

06th Tranche Allotted vide Allotment

Rs. 16,00,00,000 (Rupees sixteen Crore only)

Committee dated 07-09-2022

Balance to be allotted

Rs. 37,95,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Seven Crore

Ninety-five lakh only)

…2..

:: 2 ::

We would also like to inform that the Company has made payment towards the early partial redemption of 78,830 Unlisted Reset Rate Secured Unrated Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures Series - 1 Tranche - 1 having face value of Rs. 100/- each on 30th August, 2022.

The same may be taken on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For SEPC Limited

T.

Digitally signed

by T. Sriraman

Sriraman Date: 2022.09.08 10:38:00 +05'30'

  1. Sriraman Company Secretary

Disclaimer

SEPC Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 295 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
Net income 2022 -2 637 M -33,0 M -33,0 M
Net Debt 2022 9 726 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 966 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 13,8%
Chart SEPC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sepc Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thyagarajan Shivaraman CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
K. Chinna Raju President
R. S. Chandrasekharan Chief Financial Officer
Prabhakar Dattatraya Karandikar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sriraman T. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPC LIMITED-15.03%150
VINCI0.65%52 195
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.34%34 518
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.60%31 597
QUANTA SERVICES24.22%20 060
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.86%19 739