STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE BY AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE

1. MANDATE AND TERMS OF REFERENCE

The audit committee has executed its duties and responsibilities in accordance with its terms of reference which are inferred by the Companies Act of South Africa, paragraph 3.84(g) of the JSE listings requirements and King IV, except for the chairperson being part of the audit committee, and are approved by the board. In addition, the audit committee ensured compliance with JSE listings requirements paragraph 7.F.6. dealing with compliance with the laws of establishment and the memorandum of incorporation (MOI) of the Group.

The members of the audit committee are all independent non-executive directors of the Group and consist of:

Name

MJ Janse van Rensburg (chairperson)

B Bulo

B Williams

The committee is satisfied that the members thereof have the required knowledge and experience as set out in section 94(5) of the Companies Act and Regulation 42 of the Companies Regulation, 2011.

2. COMPOSITION AND ATTENDANCE AT MEETINGS

There was no change to the committee members during the year under review. In addition, the chief executive officer (CEO) and financial director (FD) are permanent invitees to meetings. The committee performs the duties laid upon it by section 94(7) of the Companies Act by holding meetings at least three times per annum and special committee meetings are convened as required.

The external auditors attended and reported at all meetings of the committee. The external auditors have unrestricted access to the committee.

Full details of the attendance and dates of the meetings are disclosed in the corporate governance section of the integrated annual report.

3. STATUTORY DUTIES

The committee's roles and responsibilities include its statutory duties as per the Companies Act and the responsibilities assigned to it by the board, which are reviewed annually.

The committee has performed the following statutory duties:

Nominated and recommended the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated as the external auditor of SepHold, with Y Kharwa as the lead engagement partner. PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated is, in the opinion of the committee, independent of the Group.

Reviewed and agreed to the fees to be paid to the external auditor and their terms of engagement in consultation with executive management.

Ensured that the appointment of the external auditor complies with the Companies Act and any other legislation relating to the appointment of an auditor.

Determined the nature and extent of allowable non-audit services and pre-approved any proposed agreement with the external auditor for the provision of non-audit services to Sephaku Holdings Limited ("SepHold").

Attended to any complaints relating to the accounting practices, the auditing or content of annual financial statements, and the internal financial controls of SepHold.

Considered and, when appropriate, made recommendations to the board on internal financial controls, accounting policies, records and reporting.

Ensure, on an annual basis, that the financial director has the appropriate expertise and experience.

Ensure that the Group and the Company has established appropriate financial reporting procedures and that those procedures are operating.

Ensure suitability of the appointment of external auditors and the designated individual partner, specifically taking into account any information pursuant to paragraph 22.15(h) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (JSE Listings Requirements).

4. EXTERNAL AUDITOR

Due to the requirements of audit firm rotation BDO South Africa Incorporated resigned as the auditors of the Company with effect from 24 October 2023. After reviewing proposals from interested firms the committee recommended PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated to be appointed as the external auditor of SepHold, with Y Kharwa, as the individual designated audit partner, effective 24 October 2023.

The committee agreed to the engagement letter, terms, audit plan and budgeted audit fees for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. This was done after consultation with executive management taking into consideration such factors as the timing of the audit, the extent of work required and the scope.

The external auditor is invited to and attends all committee meetings. Findings by the external auditor arising from his annual statutory audit are tabled and presented at a committee meeting following the audit. The external auditor has expressed an unqualified opinion on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. This will be presented at the annual general meeting.