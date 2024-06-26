20
BUILDING BLOCKS FOR GROWTH
ANNUAL
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
GENERAL INFORMATION
Country of incorporation and domicile
South Africa
Nature of business and principal activities
Construction materials company
Directors
B Williams
Chairperson - independent non-executive director
MM Ngoasheng
Independent non-executive director
MJ Janse van Rensburg
Independent non-executive director
B Bulo
Independent non-executive director
Dr. L Mohuba
Non-executive director
NR Crafford-Lazarus
Financial director
KJ Capes
Chief executive officer
Registered office
Southdowns Office Park
First floor, Block A
Cnr Karee and John Vorster Streets
Irene X54, Pretoria
0062
Postal address
PO Box 7651
Centurion
0046
Bankers
Nedbank
Company secretary
Acorim Proprietary Limited
Telephone: +27 11 325 6363
Email: sephaku@acorim.co.za
Métier Mixed Concrete (wholly-owned subsidiary)
Physical address: Romead Business Park, 23 Malone Road, Maxmead 3610
Postal address: Postnet Suite #546, Private Bag X4, Kloof 3640
Telephone: +27 31 716 3600/0861 638437
Website: www.metiersa.co.za
Dangote Cement South Africa (associate)
Physical address: Southdowns Office Park, Block A, Ground Floor Cnr Karee
and John Vorster Streets, Irene, X54 0062
Postal address: PO Box 68149, Highveld 0169
Telephone: +27 12 684 6300
Website: www.sephakucement.co.za
Company registration number
2005/003306/06
Preparer
The annual financial statements were internally compiled under the supervision of:
Neil Crafford-Lazarus CA(SA)
Transfer secretaries
Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited
Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg 2196
Private Bag X9000, Saxonwold, 2132
Telephone: +27 11 370 5000
JSE sponsor
QuestCo Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Telephone: +27 11 011 9200
Investor relations officer
Neil Crafford-Lazarus
Email: info@sepman.co.za
Telephone: +27 12 684 6300
INDEX
The reports and statements set out below comprise the annual financial statements presented to the shareholders:
Statement of compliance by audit and risk committee
Independent auditor's report
Statement of responsibility by the board
Chief executive officer and financial director responsibility statement
Statement of compliance by the company secretary
Directors' report
Statements of Financial Position
Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Statements of Changes in Equity
Statements of Cash Flows
Material accounting policies
Notes to the financial statements
Shareholders' analysis
Thefinancial statements havebeenauditedbyPricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated in compliance with the applicable requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa and have been prepared under the supervision of NR Crafford-Lazarus, CA(SA).
Issued
25 June 2024
Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March012024
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE BY AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE
1. MANDATE AND TERMS OF REFERENCE
The audit committee has executed its duties and responsibilities in accordance with its terms of reference which are inferred by the Companies Act of South Africa, paragraph 3.84(g) of the JSE listings requirements and King IV, except for the chairperson being part of the audit committee, and are approved by the board. In addition, the audit committee ensured compliance with JSE listings requirements paragraph 7.F.6. dealing with compliance with the laws of establishment and the memorandum of incorporation (MOI) of the Group.
The members of the audit committee are all independent non-executive directors of the Group and consist of:
Name
MJ Janse van Rensburg (chairperson)
B Bulo
B Williams
The committee is satisfied that the members thereof have the required knowledge and experience as set out in section 94(5) of the Companies Act and Regulation 42 of the Companies Regulation, 2011.
2. COMPOSITION AND ATTENDANCE AT MEETINGS
There was no change to the committee members during the year under review. In addition, the chief executive officer (CEO) and financial director (FD) are permanent invitees to meetings. The committee performs the duties laid upon it by section 94(7) of the Companies Act by holding meetings at least three times per annum and special committee meetings are convened as required.
The external auditors attended and reported at all meetings of the committee. The external auditors have unrestricted access to the committee.
Full details of the attendance and dates of the meetings are disclosed in the corporate governance section of the integrated annual report.
3. STATUTORY DUTIES
The committee's roles and responsibilities include its statutory duties as per the Companies Act and the responsibilities assigned to it by the board, which are reviewed annually.
The committee has performed the following statutory duties:
- Nominated and recommended the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated as the external auditor of SepHold, with Y Kharwa as the lead engagement partner. PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated is, in the opinion of the committee, independent of the Group.
- Reviewed and agreed to the fees to be paid to the external auditor and their terms of engagement in consultation with executive management.
- Ensured that the appointment of the external auditor complies with the Companies Act and any other legislation relating to the appointment of an auditor.
- Determined the nature and extent of allowable non-audit services and pre-approved any proposed agreement with the external auditor for the provision of non-audit services to Sephaku Holdings Limited ("SepHold").
- Attended to any complaints relating to the accounting practices, the auditing or content of annual financial statements, and the internal financial controls of SepHold.
- Considered and, when appropriate, made recommendations to the board on internal financial controls, accounting policies, records and reporting.
- Ensure, on an annual basis, that the financial director has the appropriate expertise and experience.
- Ensure that the Group and the Company has established appropriate financial reporting procedures and that those procedures are operating.
- Ensure suitability of the appointment of external auditors and the designated individual partner, specifically taking into account any information pursuant to paragraph 22.15(h) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (JSE Listings Requirements).
4. EXTERNAL AUDITOR
Due to the requirements of audit firm rotation BDO South Africa Incorporated resigned as the auditors of the Company with effect from 24 October 2023. After reviewing proposals from interested firms the committee recommended PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated to be appointed as the external auditor of SepHold, with Y Kharwa, as the individual designated audit partner, effective 24 October 2023.
The committee agreed to the engagement letter, terms, audit plan and budgeted audit fees for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. This was done after consultation with executive management taking into consideration such factors as the timing of the audit, the extent of work required and the scope.
The external auditor is invited to and attends all committee meetings. Findings by the external auditor arising from his annual statutory audit are tabled and presented at a committee meeting following the audit. The external auditor has expressed an unqualified opinion on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. This will be presented at the annual general meeting.
02Sephaku Holdings Limited and its Subsidiaries
SepHold has satisfied itself that PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated and Y Kharwa appear on the JSE's list of accredited auditors and their advisors. The committee also acted according to the section 22 requirements of the JSE Listings Requirements and the auditor approval process per 3.84(g)(iii) in requesting from the audit firm (and if necessary consulting with the audit firm on) the information detailed in paragraph 22.15(h) in their assessment of the suitability for appointment of their current or a prospective audit firm and designated individual partner both when they are appointed for the first time and thereafter annually for every re-appointment as well as for an applicant issuer prior to listing.
5. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS
The committee has reviewed:
- the effectiveness of the risk management, controls and governance processes, including receiving assurance from management and external audit;
- significant issues raised by the external audit process; and
- policies and procedures for preventing and detecting fraud.
The committee believes that internal financial controls are effective and form a sound basis for the preparation of reliable annual financial statements. No findings have come to the attention of the committee to indicate that any material breakdown in internal financial controls has occurred during the financial year.
6. ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The committee reviews the annual financial statements, preliminary results announcements, interim financial information and integrated annual report - this culminates in a recommendation to the board to approve them. The annual financial statements were prepared in accordance with the IFRS® Accounting Standards (IFRS Accounting Standards), the JSE Listings Requirements and the requirements of the Companies Act.
7. GOING CONCERN
The committee reviewed a documented assessment by management of the going concern premise of the Group and the Company. Based on this assessment, the committee agrees with management's assessment that the Group and the Company will be a going concern in the foreseeable future. Refer to note 36 for further details.
8. EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE OF FINANCIAL DIRECTOR AND THE FINANCE FUNCTION
The committee has satisfied itself that the financial director of SepHold, Mr. NR Crafford-Lazarus, has appropriate expertise and experience to meet his responsibilities in that position as required in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements.
The committee also satisfied itself of the appropriateness of the expertise and adequacy of resources of the finance function of the Company.
9. DUTIES ASSIGNED BY THE BOARD
The duties and responsibilities of the members of the committee are set out in the committee's terms of reference which are approved by the board. The committee fulfils an oversight role regarding SepHold's integrated annual report and the reporting process, including the system of internal financial control.
The committee is satisfied that it has complied in all material respects with its legal, regulatory and other responsibilities during the year, which includes consideration of the JSE's findings contained in the latest monitoring report when preparing the annual financial statements for the year under review.
10. INTERNAL AUDIT
Due to the nature and size of the head office, the accounting function is structured to accommodate current requirements and as such, the committee does not believe that an internal audit function is viable at this stage. The committee believes that new appointments should strengthen the accounting function and improve control through the division of duties. As such, this is better suited to the Company's needs than the performance of an internal audit function. On an operational level, Dangote Cement South Africa Proprietary Limited (SepCem) has a functional internal audit department that reports to the SepCem audit committee on which SepHold is also represented. The internal audit reports for Métier Mixed Concrete Proprietary Limited (Métier) are reviewed annually.
Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March032024
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE BY AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE continued
11. RISK MANAGEMENT
The committee discussed and reviewed the following:
• Recommending to the board SepHold's risk appetite.
• Monitoring the emerging risk profile of SepHold on a regular basis and reporting its findings to the board.
- Receiving and reviewing reports that assess the nature and extent of the risks facing SepHold.
- Ensuring steps are taken by executive management to embed risk management practices within the day-to-day operations of the business.
- Monitoring the level of available capital and reporting to the board on the adequacy of the available capital relative to the emerging risk profile of SepHold.
- Ensuring that risk and capital management policies, processes and practices are adopted in SepHold and reviewing the adequacy and effectiveness of the risk-type control frameworks and policies.
12. IT GOVERNANCE
The committee considered and reviewed the IT Policy and Governance framework approved in the previous financial year and recommended to the board that no changes were required. While business continuity is not at risk the committee further reviewed the need for system upgrades for the Subsidiary.
13. RECOMMENDATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR APPROVAL BY THE BOARD
The committee met with PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated prior to the commencement of the audit to discuss the potential key audit matters. The independent auditor's report on pages 5 to 9 details the following key audit matters:
- Impairment assessment of goodwill (group) and investments in subsidiaries (company)
- Impairment assessment of investment in associate (group)
The committee is satisfied that the key audit matters were adequately and appropriately addressed in the content of the audit and appropriately disclosed in the notes to the financial statements.
The committee held a meeting on 19 June 2024 at which time they reviewed and recommended the annual financial statements for approval by the board. Issues discussed during this meeting apart from the key audit matters included the valuation of Other Financial Assets and the ECL application to loans associated companies (note 12), as well as the impairment of Other Investments (note 13).
On behalf of the audit committee
MJ Janse van Rensburg
Chairperson
04Sephaku Holdings Limited and its Subsidiaries
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED
REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Our opinion
In our opinion, the consolidated and separate financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated and separate financial position of Sephaku Holdings Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (together the Group) as at 31 March 2024, and its consolidated and separate financial performance and its consolidated and separate cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa.
What we have audited
Sephaku Holdings Limited's consolidated and separate financial statements set out on pages 16 to 60 comprise:
• the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 March 2024;
• the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year then ended;
- the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity for the year then ended;
- the consolidated and separate statements of cash flows for the year then ended; and
- the notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Independence
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors' Code of Professional Conduct for Registered Auditors (IRBA Code) and other independence requirements applicable to performing audits of financial statements in South Africa. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IRBA Code and in accordance with other ethical requirements applicable to performing audits in South Africa. The IRBA Code is consistent with the corresponding sections of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards).
Our audit approach
Overview
Materiality
Group scoping
Overall group materiality
• Overall group materiality: R9.3 million, which represents 0.8% of consolidated revenue.
Group audit scope
- The Group comprises four components, which include one wholly-owned subsidiary that produces ready-mix concrete, an associate that produces cement, the head office entity and one dormant entity.
- Full scope audits were performed on the three components that we considered to be financially significant and we performed analytical procedures over the dormant entity that was considered not to be significant.
Key audit
Key audit matters
• Impairment assessment of goodwill and investments in subsidiaries
matters
• Impairment assessment of investment in associate
As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated and separate financial statements. In particular, we considered where the directors made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters, consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.
Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March052024
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT continued
Materiality
The scope of our audit was influenced by our application of materiality. An audit is designed to obtain reasonable assurance whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. Misstatements may arise due to fraud or error. They are considered material if individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the consolidated financial statements.
Based on our professional judgement, we determined certain quantitative thresholds for materiality, including the overall group materiality for the consolidated financial statements as a whole as set out in the table below. These, together with qualitative considerations, helped us to determine the scope of our audit and the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures and to evaluate the effect of misstatements, both individually and in aggregate on the financial statements as a whole.
Overall group materiality
R9.3 million.
How we determined it
0.8% of consolidated revenue.
Rationale for the materiality benchmark
We selected consolidated revenue as the benchmark for materiality because, in our view, it is a
applied
benchmark against which the performance of the Group can be consistently measured in
circumstances of volatile year-on-year earnings.
We chose 0.8% based on our professional judgement, after consideration of the range of
quantitative materiality thresholds that we would typically apply when using revenue as a
benchmark in calculating materiality.
How we tailored our group audit scope
We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Group operates.
Our scoping assessment included consideration of the financial significance of the Group's four components as well as the sufficiency of work planned to be performed over the material financial statement line items within the consolidated financial statements. Based on our scoping assessment, full scope audits were performed over the three financially significant components and analytical review procedures were performed over the non-significant component in the Group.
In establishing the overall approach to the Group audit, we determined the type of work that needed to be performed by the Group engagement team and a non-PwC firm acting under our instruction. The Group engagement team was directly responsible for the audit of the Group consolidation, the full scope audit of the Company and one subsidiary, and the analytical review procedures over the non-significant component.
Where the work was performed by the component auditor, we determined the level of involvement we needed to have in the audit work of that component to be able to conclude whether sufficient appropriate audit evidence had been obtained as a basis for our opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole.
We issued group audit instructions and had various interactions with the component audit team, where we outlined key aspects such as recent developments at the component, audit risks, materiality, the scope of the audit and audit approaches. We discussed the report of the component team, the findings of their procedures and other matters which could be of relevance for the consolidated financial statements.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
06Sephaku Holdings Limited and its Subsidiaries
Key audit matter
Impairment assessment of goodwill and investments in subsidiaries
This key audit matter relates to the consolidated and separate financial statements.
Refer to the following accounting policies and notes to the separate and consolidated financial statements for disclosures as it relates to this key audit matter:
- Material accounting policies 1.4: Investments in subsidiaries
- Material accounting policies 1.18: Goodwill;
- Note 6: Goodwill; and
- Note 7: Investments in subsidiaries.
In accordance with IAS 36, Impairment of Assets ("IAS 36"), the Group performs an annual impairment assessment on goodwill, or more frequently, if there is an indicator of impairment on goodwill.
Investments in subsidiaries are tested for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. Reduced profitability and general economic downturn in the construction industry were identified as indicators of impairment on the investments in subsidiaries.
As at 31 March 2024 the Group's consolidated statement of financial position included goodwill with a closing net book value of R223.4 million.
The company's separate statement of financial position included investments in subsidiaries, with a carrying amount of R299.4 million.
Goodwill arose on the acquisition of Metier Mixed Concrete Proprietary Limited ("Metier") and the impairment assessment was performed at a Metier level, with Metier identified as the cash- generating unit ("Metier CGU"). The recoverable amount of the Metier CGU was determined based on a value-in-use calculation.
Management performed their annual impairment assessment on the Metier CGU to which goodwill was allocated and based their assessment on the value-in-use discounted cash flow model in assessing the carrying value of goodwill. The value-in-use discounted cash flow model was applied in assessing the carrying value of goodwill. Cash flows were projected over a three-year period, and a projected terminal year, based on financial budgets or forecasts approved by management.
In determining the value-in-use of the Metier CGU, the following key assumptions were applied by management:
- Discount rate; and
- Terminal value growth rate.
Management's impairment testing performed over goodwill and the investment in Metier indicated that the respective carrying values were lower than the recoverable amounts, resulting in no impairment charge recognised on these assets.
The impairment assessment of goodwill and the investment in Metier is considered to be a matter of most significance to our current year audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements due to:
- the significant judgement applied by management with regard to determining the key assumptions and future cash flows that are included in the value-in-use calculation; and
- The magnitude of these financial statement line items in relation to the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
Our audit addressed this key audit matter as follows:
- We assessed the reasonableness of the valuation methodology applied by management by comparing the valuation methodology to generally accepted valuation methodology, and found this to be consistent;
- We tested the mathematical accuracy of the value-in-use calculation and the discounted cash flow model prepared by management, noting no material differences;
- We agreed management's cash flow forecast in respect of the first year of the forecast period to the 2025 Board approved budget, noting no material exceptions;
- We compared the cash flow forecasts over the projected forecast periods to historically achieved sales growth rates, margins and net working capital. We noted that the forecasts used were within a reasonable range of historically achieved results;
- We compared the prior year Board approved budget to the actual results to evaluate whether forecasted cash flows are reliable based on past experience. Where variances in excess of our set threshold were identified we obtained management explanations and inspected underlying supporting documentation. We accepted the budgeting inputs used;
- Making use of our internal valuation expertise, we independently calculated a weighted average cost of capital discount rate range, taking into account independently obtained data such as the cost of debt, the risk-free rate, market risk premiums, debt/equity ratios and the beta of comparable companies. We found the discount rate used by management to be within a reasonable range of our independently computed discount rate;
- We compared the terminal value growth rate used by management to long-term inflation rates obtained from independent sources. The independently determined rate was incorporated into our stress testing referred to below in order to assess the impact of any difference on the valuation results;
- We performed stress testing on the value-in-use model to determine the degree by which the key inputs and assumptions would need to fluctuate before an impairment was triggered and considered the likelihood of such fluctuations occurring as a reasonableness test. Based on the results of our assessment we accepted this to be unlikely; and
- We assessed the disclosures in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, including disclosures relating to sensitivity analysis, against the requirements of IAS 36, Impairment of assets, and we found them to be appropriate.
The below additional procedures were performed specifically on the Investments in subsidiaries
- We obtained an understanding of the approach followed by management in assessing the recoverable amount of the investment in Metier, and noted that the approach followed by management was reasonable;
- We assessed the recoverable amount of the investment in Metier based on the value-in-use calculation performed in respect of the impairment assessment of goodwill as noted in the audit procedures outlined above. The key assumptions used by management were the same as those noted above in the value-in-use calculations for the impairment of goodwill, and the audit procedures have therefore not been duplicated here; and
- We recalculated and compared the recoverable amount of the value- in-use calculation to the carrying value of the investment in Metier and found management's conclusion in recognising no impairment charge to be appropriate.
Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March072024
Key audit matter
Impairment assessment of investment in associate
This key audit matter relates to the consolidated financial statements only.
Refer to the following accounting policies and notes to the consolidated financial statements for disclosures as it relates to this key audit matter:
- Material accounting policies 1.6: Investment in associates; and
- Note 9: Investment in associates.
The Group has an equity-accounted investment in Dangote Cement South Africa Proprietary Limited that has been accounted for as an Associate in the consolidated financial statements. As at 31 March 2024, the Group's consolidated statement of financial position included the investment in associate with a closing net book value of R850.9 million.
In terms of IAS 36, Impairment of assets, an impairment assessment should be performed if any indicators of impairment are identified. Reduced profitability experienced by the associate over the past few years and the continued economic downturn in the construction industry were factors indicating that the Group's investment in associate may be impaired. A value-in-use discounted cash flow model was applied in assessing the carrying value of the equity-accounted associate. Cash flows were projected over a three-year period, and a projected terminal year, based on financial budgets or forecasts approved by management.
Management's impairment assessment was based on a value-in- use calculation, which has been estimated using a discounted cash flow model to derive an enterprise value attributable to the associate. The Group's ownership interest was then applied to this enterprise value in order to determine the recoverable amount of the investment in associate.
In determining the value-in-use of the Group's investment in associate, the following key assumptions were used by management:
- Discount rate; and
- Terminal value growth rate.
Management's impairment testing performed over the investment in associate indicated that the respective carrying value of the investment was lower than the recoverable amount, resulting in no impairment charge recognised.
The impairment assessment of the investment in associate is considered to be a matter of most significance to the current year audit due to:
- the significant judgement applied by management with regard to determining the key assumptions and future cash flows of the associate which are included in the value-in-use calculation; and
- the magnitude of the investment in associate in relation to the consolidated financial statements.
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT continued
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
Our audit addressed this key audit matter as follows:
- We assessed the reasonableness of the valuation methodology applied by management by comparing the valuation methodology to generally accepted valuation methodology, and found this to be consistent;
- We tested the mathematical accuracy of the value-in-use calculation and the discounted cash flow model prepared by management, noting no material exceptions;
- We agreed management's cash flow forecast in respect of the first year of the forecast period to the 2024 Board approved budget, noting no material exceptions;
- We compared the cash flow forecasts over the projected forecast periods to historically achieved sales growth rates, margins and net working capital. We noted that the forecasts used were within a reasonable range of historically achieved results;
- We compared the prior year Board approved budget to the actual results to evaluate whether forecasted cash flows are reliable based on past experience. Where variances in excess of our set threshold were identified we obtained management explanations and inspected underlying supporting documentation. We accepted the budgeting inputs used;
- Making use of our internal valuation expertise, we independently calculated a weighted average cost of capital discount rate range, taking into account independently obtained data such as the cost of debt, the risk-free rate, market risk premiums, debt/equity ratios and the beta of comparable companies. We found the discount rate used by management to be within a reasonable range of our independently computed discount rate;
- We compared the associate's actual results for the first quarter of the new financial year to the Board approved budget, in order to assess the reasonableness of the budget used in the forecast cash flows. Where variances in excess of our set threshold were identified, we obtained explanations from management and considered the impact of these variances on the forecast cash flows;
- We compared the terminal value growth rate used by management to long-term inflation rates obtained from independent sources. The independently determined rate was incorporated into our stress testing referred to below in order to assess the impact of any difference on the valuation results;
- We performed stress testing on the value-in-use model to determine the degree by which the key inputs and assumptions would need to fluctuate before an impairment was triggered and considered the likelihood of such fluctuations occurring as a reasonableness test. Based on the results of our assessment we accepted this to be unlikely; and
- We assessed the disclosures in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, including disclosures relating to sensitivity analysis, against the requirements of IAS 36, Impairment of assets, and we found them to be appropriate.
Other information
The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the document titled "Sephaku Holdings Limited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024", which includes the Directors' Report, the Statement of compliance by Audit and Risk committee and the Statement of compliance by the company secretary as required by the Companies Act of South Africa, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, and the other sections of the document titled "Sephaku Holdings Limited Integrated Annual Report 2024", which is expected to be made available to us after that date. The other information does not include the consolidated or the separate financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.
Our opinion on the consolidated and separate financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express an audit opinion or any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated and separate financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditor's report, we conclude that
08there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Sephaku Holdings Limited and its Subsidiaries
