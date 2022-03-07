Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sephaku Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEP   ZAE000138459

SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sephaku : Cement FY 2021 performance

03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sephaku Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2005/003306/06) Share code: SEP

ISIN: ZAE000138459 ("SepHold" or "the Company")

Sephaku Cement 2021 financial results summary

Following Dangote Cement PLC's ("DCP") 2021 financial results announcement for the period ended 31 December 2021, released on 1 March 2021, SepHold provides its shareholders with a detailed report on Dangote Cement SA (Pty) Ltd.'s ("Sephaku Cement", "SepCem" or "the associate") performance.

Any forward-looking information in this announcement has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors. All Sephaku Cement figures included below are shown on a 100% basis and do not reflect SepHold's 36% attributable interest unless otherwise stated. Thirty-six per cent (36%) of SepCem's profit after tax will be equity accounted for in the SepHold financial results for the 12 months ending 31 March 2022.

Commentary¹

Sales volume

The sales volumes for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 declined by 1% year-on-year("y-o-y") mainly due to a 15% decrease in volumes during the second half ("H2") of the year. The adverse H2 performance resulted from the anomalously higher comparative volumes in 2020 and was exacerbated by the unplanned plant outages at the beginning of the fourth quarter ended December 2021. As the Company previously disclosed, the exceptional sales volumes in H2 2020 are attributed to several factors, including increased home improvement projects by individuals with higher discretionary income. Compared to the twelve months ended 31 December 2019, largely considered a 'normal' comparative period, the financial year ("FY") 2021 first half ("H1") and H2 sales volumes were 12% and 6% higher respectively, resulting in an annualised increase of approximately 8%.

Annual imported cement volumes increased by 7% y-o-y to approximately 1.1 million tonnes (2020: 990,000t). Approximately 83% of the total imported volumes entered through the Durban port in KwaZulu Natal ("KZN") province, and 63% was imported from Vietnam. The cement industry's application for a safeguard tariff from the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa has continued to stall. A positive outcome would meaningfully improve the performance of the building sector.

Revenue and profitability

SepCem's revenue increased by 7% to R2.56 billion (2020: R2.40 billion) due to the relative increase in the selling price. The earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation ("EBITDA") decreased to R374 million compared to R381 million in 2020. The resultant annual after-tax profit was R81.6 million compared to R44.4 million in 2020. The 36% equity-accounted profit for SepHold FY 2022 financial results is R29.4 million.

¹ All percentages round up to the nearest 10.

Debt management

By 31 December 2021, the project loan capital balance was R666 million representing a decrease of 35% compared to the capital balance of R1.02 billion on 31 December 2020. The total annual repayment was R427 million, constituting capital of R353 million and interest of R74 million. The DCP loan balance increased to R627 million from R581 million in the comparative period. In February 2022, the associate made a capital payment of R69 million further reducing the capital balance to R597 million. The next capital payment of R69 million is due in May 2022, resulting in an outstanding capital balance of R528 million. Sephaku Cement's management continues to engage the lenders to convert the project loan bullet instalment due in November 2022 into a revolving facility by mid-year 2022 calendar year.

Centurion

7 March 2022

_________________________________________________________________________________

Enquiries contact:

Sakhile Ndlovu

Investor Relations Officer sakhile@sephold.co.za012 684 6300

Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory (Pty) Ltd

About Sephaku Holdings Limited

SepHold is a building and construction materials company with a portfolio of investments in the cement sector in South Africa . The strategy of SepHold is to generate growth and realise value for shareholders through the production of cement and ready mixed concrete in Southern Africa. The Company's core investments are a 36% stake in Dangote Cement South Africa (Pty) Ltd (Sephaku Cement) and 100% in Metier Mixed Concrete (Pty) Ltd.

www.sephakuholdings.com

Disclaimer

Sephaku Holdings Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:40aSEPHAKU : Cement FY 2021 performance
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Sephaku Holdings Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 19, 2021
CI
2021SEPHAKU : FY 2022 Interim financial results presentation for the six months ended 30 Septe..
PU
2021SEPHAKU : FY 2022 Interim financial results announcement for the six months ended 30 Septe..
PU
2021SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2021Sephaku Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended 30 Septemb..
CI
2021Sephaku Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30,..
CI
2021SEPHAKU : Voluntary update on a Sephaku Cement plant outage
PU
2021SEPHAKU : Voluntary update on shareprice rally and the kiln outage
PU
2021SEPHAKU : Pre-close operational update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 634 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Net income 2021 19,9 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
Net Debt 2021 104 M 6,76 M 6,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 359 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sephaku Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Neil Robus Crafford-Lazarus CEO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Brent Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Moses Modidima Ngoasheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Martie Jacoba Janse van Rensburg Independent Non-Executive Director
Bukelwa Bulo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.78%23
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.91%32 148
HOLCIM LTD-9.95%27 723
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-21.97%14 119
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC6.42%11 176
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.-0.73%10 680