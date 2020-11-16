Sephaku : FY2021 Interim Results booklet for the period ended 30 September 2020

COMMENTARY

SEPHOLD

The conclusion of the Midrand property sale3 in July 2020 provided Métier with the requisite R15 million lumpsum capital repayment to reduce the bank facility to R75 million. Head office expenses were lower at R6,9 million (H1 2020: R7,5 million) during the interim period, mainly through savings in remuneration and reporting expenses.

MÉTIER

Revenue and profitability

Métier's revenue decreased to R291,1 million (H1 2020: R425,8 million) as a result of a 33% sharp decline in sales volumes year-on-year(y-o-y) due to the national lockdown. Métier's volumes for the second quarter ended September 2020 were flat y-o-y indicating the normalisation of demand. The improvement in the EBITDA and EBIT margins to 9.4% (H1 2020: 7%) and 5.5% (H1 2020: 4%) respectively was due to management's various initiatives to reduce expenses. The profit margins were further supported by income from disposal of assets. Métier's net profit marginally decreased by 3% to R7,5 million y-o-y (H1 2020: R7,7 million).

Debt management

The lender agreed for Métier to pay the interest portion of the instalments from April 2020 until December 2020 subject to a R15 million lump-sum payment to reduce the facility capital balance to R75 million in August 2020. The total interest payments for the interim period ended September 2020 was approximately R4 million. The subsidiary will resume monthly repayments of both capital and interest from January 2021.

SEPCEM

Sales volume

SepCem's sales volumes were 8.5% lower y-o-y for the six months ended June 2020 in spite of zero sales during the alert level 5 national lockdown from 27 March 2020 to 3 May 2020. The associate has achieved significant sales volume recovery since May 2020 with double-digit monthly increases compared to 2019. This growth is attributable to several factors, including increased home improvement projects by customers with discretionary income which would normally be utilised for other requirements such as holidays and entertainment. Furthermore, two of the incumbents have technical plant challenges that have limited their ability to supply the market, while blender activity was severely hampered by the shortage of extenders in May and June. Finally, the imported cement volumes decreased by approximately 30% y-o-y to 376 kt for the six months ended June 2020 due to the restrictive global lockdown conditions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Revenue and profitability

SepCem's revenue decreased to R883,7 million (H1 2019: R996,9 million) as a result of the lower sales volumes. SepCem implemented price increases of 5% to 9% in January 2020 and February 2020 for bulk and bagged cement, respectively. Although increases in bulk cement prices held, the price increases on bagged cement were discounted due to intense competition. The slower recovery rate of bulk cement volumes post lock down and the competitively priced Falcon brand that was introduced in July 2019, resulted in marginally lower weighted average prices per tonne compared to the same period in 2019. The resultant EBITDA was R59,8 million (H1 2019: R151,5 million) at a margin of 6.8% (H1 2019: 15.2%). The associate recorded a loss of R83,7 million compared to a loss of R21,6 million in the six months ended 30 June 2019. SepCem has been implementing various cost-saving initiatives to mitigate the negative impact of lockdown restrictions.

Debt management

The total debt service for the six months ended June 2020 was R250 million, including an interest payment of R74 million resulting in a capital balance of R1,17 billion. Following the R125 million contribution by Dangote Cement PLC (DCP) on behalf of the shareholders in August 2020 and a further capital repayment by SepCem, the loan capital balance reduced to R1,03 billion at an interest of JIBAR plus 4.5%. The DCP quasi-equity loan balance was R558 million as at 30 June 2020 at an interest rate of JIBAR plus 4% which is accrued and capitalised against the loan.

POST-PERIOD

Following the DCP results announcement for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 released on 6 November 2020, SepCem's third- quarter sales volume was 82% higher than achieved in Q2 2020 and 33% higher y-o-y. The quarterly revenue increased by 35% y-o-y to R792 million resulting in an EBITDA of 19.4% (Q3 2019: 18.9%). The third quarter net profit after tax was R64,5 million compared to the R4,8 million loss after tax in Q3 2019. SepCem's cumulative sales volume for the nine months was 7% higher than the comparative period. The revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 increased by 6% to R1,7 billion (2019: R1,6 billion).

The third quarter results will be accounted for in the SepHold year-end financial results for the 12 months ending 31 March 2021.