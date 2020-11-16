Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Sephaku Holdings Limited    SEP   ZAE000138459

SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sephaku : FY2021 Interim Results booklet for the period ended 30 September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 02:32am EST

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2005/003306/06) Share code: SEP

ISIN: ZAE000138459

Unaudited interim financial results

for the six months ended

30 September 2020

Sephaku Holdings Limited (SepHold or the Company) hereby reports on the interim financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2020. SepHold, Métier Mixed Concrete Proprietary Limited (Métier or the subsidiary) and Dangote Cement SA Proprietary Limited (SepCem or the associate) are collectively referred to as the Group.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any forward-looking information is the responsibility

of the board of directors (board) and has not been reviewed or reported on by the company's external auditors.

SALIENT POINTS

SepHold1

• Group consolidated revenue: R291,1 million

(H1 2020: R425,8 million)

• SepCem 36% equity accounted loss: R30,1 million

(H1 2020: loss R7,8 million)

• Net loss after tax: R29,6 million

(H1 2020: net loss after tax R7,7 million)

• Basic loss per share: 11.65 cents

(H1 2020: basic loss per share 3.70 cents)

• Headline loss per share: 13.47 cents

(H1 2020: headline loss per share 4.11 cents)

• Net asset value per share: 421.08 cents

(H1 2020: 518.51 cents)

Métier1

• EBITDA margin: 9.4% at R27,4 million (H1 2020: 7.0% at R29,9 million)

• EBIT margin: 5.5% at R15,9 million (H1 2020: 4.0% at R17,2 million)

• Net profit after tax: R7,5 million

(H1 2020 net profit after tax: R7,7 million)

SepCem2

• Sales revenue: R883,7 million

(H1 2019: R996,9 million)

• EBITDA margin: 6.8% at R59,8 million

(H1 2019: 15.2% at R151,5 million)

• EBIT margin: nil at a loss of R0,95 million

(H1 2019: 6.2% at R61,5 million)

• Net loss after tax: R83,7 million

(H1 2019 net loss after tax R21,6 million)

1 Figures refer to the interim period ended 30 September 2020 for

FY 2021 ending 31 March 2021 and H1 2020 refers to the six months ended 30 September 2019 for the financial year-ended 31 March 2020.

2 SepCem has a December year-end as a subsidiary of Dangote Cement PLC, therefore the figures refer to the six months ended 30 June 2020 and

H1 2019 for the interim ended 30 June 2019.

UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

for the six months ended 30 September 2020

INVESTOR RESULTS PRESENTATION CONFERENCE CALL

A results conference call for investors will be held at 11:30 CAT on 16 November 2020. Registration is required and can be done using the following link to obtain the dial-in details: Sephaku Holdings Interim Results Conference Call.

The results presentation can be downloaded from the company website from 11:00 on 16 November 2020 on the following link: https://sephakuholdings.com/investor-centre/presentations/

CONFERENCE REPLAY

South Africa:

010

500 4108

UK:

0 203 608 8021

Australia:

073

911 1378

USA:

1 412 317 0088

International:

+27

10 500 4108

Replay Access Code:

37576

Remarking on the results, chief executive officer, Neil Crafford-Lazarus said,

"These SepHold interim results for the period April 2020 to September 2020 include the SepCem results, for the six months ended June 2020. During SepCem's first quarter ended 31 March 2020, we experienced the continuance of a weak cement market which was followed by the COVID-19 related national lockdown in the second quarter ended 30 June 2020. These factors culminated in the weakest earnings performance we have ever experienced in cement. Fortunately, the third quarter recorded our best sales volume to date which will be reported in our full-year results for the 12 months ending 31 March 2021. We were pleased with the significant increase in SepCem's sales volumes because they provided the much-needed impetus to reduce the negative impact of the pandemic related restrictions. SepCem management is working tirelessly to fully capture this window of opportunity whose longevity is uncertain.

On the other hand, Métier's volumes normalised during the interim period and the subsidiary remained profitable despite the sharp volume decline. Métier's stellar performance contributed to the group's positive earnings before equity accounting for the associate, thereby supporting SepHold's operational expenses for the period under review.

Operational management has responded effectively to the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic by implementing cost-saving initiatives to support profitability. The revised terms with the lenders have enabled the Group companies to improve cash flow management. Strengthening the balance sheets continues to be a key priority for the Group as we remain cautiously optimistic about demand.

Finally, from March 2020 to date, the Group has diligently applied stringent health and safety measures to limit the exposure of employees to the COVID-19 virus in the workplace."

Unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended 30 September012020

COMMENTARY

SEPHOLD

The conclusion of the Midrand property sale3 in July 2020 provided Métier with the requisite R15 million lumpsum capital repayment to reduce the bank facility to R75 million. Head office expenses were lower at R6,9 million (H1 2020: R7,5 million) during the interim period, mainly through savings in remuneration and reporting expenses.

MÉTIER

Revenue and profitability

Métier's revenue decreased to R291,1 million (H1 2020: R425,8 million) as a result of a 33% sharp decline in sales volumes year-on-year(y-o-y) due to the national lockdown. Métier's volumes for the second quarter ended September 2020 were flat y-o-y indicating the normalisation of demand. The improvement in the EBITDA and EBIT margins to 9.4% (H1 2020: 7%) and 5.5% (H1 2020: 4%) respectively was due to management's various initiatives to reduce expenses. The profit margins were further supported by income from disposal of assets. Métier's net profit marginally decreased by 3% to R7,5 million y-o-y (H1 2020: R7,7 million).

Debt management

The lender agreed for Métier to pay the interest portion of the instalments from April 2020 until December 2020 subject to a R15 million lump-sum payment to reduce the facility capital balance to R75 million in August 2020. The total interest payments for the interim period ended September 2020 was approximately R4 million. The subsidiary will resume monthly repayments of both capital and interest from January 2021.

SEPCEM

Sales volume

SepCem's sales volumes were 8.5% lower y-o-y for the six months ended June 2020 in spite of zero sales during the alert level 5 national lockdown from 27 March 2020 to 3 May 2020. The associate has achieved significant sales volume recovery since May 2020 with double-digit monthly increases compared to 2019. This growth is attributable to several factors, including increased home improvement projects by customers with discretionary income which would normally be utilised for other requirements such as holidays and entertainment. Furthermore, two of the incumbents have technical plant challenges that have limited their ability to supply the market, while blender activity was severely hampered by the shortage of extenders in May and June. Finally, the imported cement volumes decreased by approximately 30% y-o-y to 376 kt for the six months ended June 2020 due to the restrictive global lockdown conditions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Revenue and profitability

SepCem's revenue decreased to R883,7 million (H1 2019: R996,9 million) as a result of the lower sales volumes. SepCem implemented price increases of 5% to 9% in January 2020 and February 2020 for bulk and bagged cement, respectively. Although increases in bulk cement prices held, the price increases on bagged cement were discounted due to intense competition. The slower recovery rate of bulk cement volumes post lock down and the competitively priced Falcon brand that was introduced in July 2019, resulted in marginally lower weighted average prices per tonne compared to the same period in 2019. The resultant EBITDA was R59,8 million (H1 2019: R151,5 million) at a margin of 6.8% (H1 2019: 15.2%). The associate recorded a loss of R83,7 million compared to a loss of R21,6 million in the six months ended 30 June 2019. SepCem has been implementing various cost-saving initiatives to mitigate the negative impact of lockdown restrictions.

Debt management

The total debt service for the six months ended June 2020 was R250 million, including an interest payment of R74 million resulting in a capital balance of R1,17 billion. Following the R125 million contribution by Dangote Cement PLC (DCP) on behalf of the shareholders in August 2020 and a further capital repayment by SepCem, the loan capital balance reduced to R1,03 billion at an interest of JIBAR plus 4.5%. The DCP quasi-equity loan balance was R558 million as at 30 June 2020 at an interest rate of JIBAR plus 4% which is accrued and capitalised against the loan.

POST-PERIOD

Following the DCP results announcement for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 released on 6 November 2020, SepCem's third- quarter sales volume was 82% higher than achieved in Q2 2020 and 33% higher y-o-y. The quarterly revenue increased by 35% y-o-y to R792 million resulting in an EBITDA of 19.4% (Q3 2019: 18.9%). The third quarter net profit after tax was R64,5 million compared to the R4,8 million loss after tax in Q3 2019. SepCem's cumulative sales volume for the nine months was 7% higher than the comparative period. The revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 increased by 6% to R1,7 billion (2019: R1,6 billion).

The third quarter results will be accounted for in the SepHold year-end financial results for the 12 months ending 31 March 2021.

3

Refer to the Disposal of property note on page 9.

02

Sephaku Holdings Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sephaku Holdings Limited published this content on 13 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:32:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:32aSEPHAKU : FY2021 Interim Results booklet for the period ended 30 September 2020
PU
11/13SEPHAKU : FY 2021 Interim Results booklet for the period ended 30 September 2020
PU
09/16SEPHAKU : Participation in the RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Conference
PU
09/14SEPHAKU : Results of the annual general meeting held on 14 September 2020
PU
09/14SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED : Press Release
CO
08/14SEPHAKU : SepHold FY 2020 short form announcement
PU
08/11SEPHAKU : FY2020 financial results booklet
PU
08/11SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED : Annual results
CO
07/31SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
07/27SEPHAKU : FY 2020 year - end results trading statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 727 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net income 2020 -17,4 M -1,12 M -1,12 M
Net Debt 2020 140 M 9,07 M 9,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 221 M 14,2 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sephaku Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Robus Crafford-Lazarus CEO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Brent Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Lelau Mohuba Non-Executive Director
Moses Modidima Ngoasheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Pieter Frederick Fourie Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.12%14
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-7.39%42 105
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-14.84%30 726
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC37.71%12 354
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED15.08%11 339
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.85%9 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group