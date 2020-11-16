Sephaku : FY2021 Interim Results booklet for the period ended 30 September 2020

Sephaku Holdings Limited (SepHold or the Company) hereby reports on the interim financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2020. SepHold, Métier Mixed Concrete Proprietary Limited (Métier or the subsidiary) and Dangote Cement SA Proprietary Limited (SepCem or the associate) are collectively referred to as the Group.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Any forward-looking information is the responsibility
of the board of directors (board) and has not been reviewed or reported on by the company's external auditors.
SALIENT POINTS
SepHold1
• Group consolidated revenue: R291,1 million
(H1 2020: R425,8 million)
• SepCem 36% equity accounted loss: R30,1 million
(H1 2020: loss R7,8 million)
• Net loss after tax: R29,6 million
(H1 2020: net loss after tax R7,7 million)
• Basic loss per share: 11.65 cents
(H1 2020: basic loss per share 3.70 cents)
• Headline loss per share: 13.47 cents
(H1 2020: headline loss per share 4.11 cents)
• Net asset value per share: 421.08 cents
(H1 2020: 518.51 cents)
Métier1
• EBITDA margin: 9.4% at R27,4 million (H1 2020: 7.0% at R29,9 million)
• EBIT margin: 5.5% at R15,9 million (H1 2020: 4.0% at R17,2 million)
• Net profit after tax: R7,5 million
(H1 2020 net profit after tax: R7,7 million)
SepCem2
• Sales revenue: R883,7 million
(H1 2019: R996,9 million)
• EBITDA margin: 6.8% at R59,8 million
(H1 2019: 15.2% at R151,5 million)
• EBIT margin: nil at a loss of R0,95 million
(H1 2019: 6.2% at R61,5 million)
• Net loss after tax: R83,7 million
(H1 2019 net loss after tax R21,6 million)
1 Figures refer to the interim period ended 30 September 2020 for
FY 2021 ending 31 March 2021 and H1 2020 refers to the six months ended 30 September 2019 for the financial year-ended 31 March 2020.