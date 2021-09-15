Sephaku : Participation in the RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Conference

Sephaku Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2005/003306/06) Share code: SEP

ISIN: ZAE000138459 ("SepHold" or "the Company")

Participation in the RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Investor Conference

Shareholders are advised that the Company is attending the virtual RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Investor Conference on Thursday, 16 September 2021.

The SepHold presentation material can be accessed on the investor page of the Company's website: https://sephakuholdings.com/investor-centre/presentations/

Centurion

15 September 2021

Enquiries contact: Sakhile Ndlovu Sephaku Holdings Investor Relations 012 612 0210

Sponsor to Sephaku Holdings: Questco (Pty) Ltd

About Sephaku Holdings Limited

Sephaku Holdings Limited ("SepHold") is a building and construction materials company with a portfolio of investments in the cement sector in South Africa. The strategy of SepHold is to generate growth and realise value for shareholders through the production of cement and ready mixed concrete in Southern Africa. The company's core investments are a 36% stake in Dangote Cement South Africa (Pty) Ltd (formerly Sephaku Cement (Pty) Ltd) and 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete (Pty) Ltd. www.sephakuholdings.com