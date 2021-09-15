Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sephaku Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEP   ZAE000138459

SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/14
1.55 ZAR   -0.64%
11:42aSEPHAKU : Participation in the RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Conference
PU
07:42aSEPHAKU : Results of the annual general meeting held on 15 September 2021
PU
07/30SEPHAKU : No change statement and notice of AGM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sephaku : Participation in the RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Conference

09/15/2021 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sephaku Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2005/003306/06) Share code: SEP

ISIN: ZAE000138459 ("SepHold" or "the Company")

Participation in the RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Investor Conference

Shareholders are advised that the Company is attending the virtual RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Investor Conference on Thursday, 16 September 2021.

The SepHold presentation material can be accessed on the investor page of the Company's website: https://sephakuholdings.com/investor-centre/presentations/

Centurion

15 September 2021

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Enquiries contact: Sakhile Ndlovu

Sephaku Holdings

Investor Relations

012 612 0210

Sponsor to Sephaku Holdings: Questco (Pty) Ltd

About Sephaku Holdings Limited

Sephaku Holdings Limited ("SepHold") is a building and construction materials company with a portfolio of investments in the cement sector in South Africa. The strategy of SepHold is to generate growth and realise value for shareholders through the production of cement and ready mixed concrete in Southern Africa. The company's core investments are a 36% stake in Dangote Cement South Africa (Pty) Ltd (formerly Sephaku Cement (Pty) Ltd) and 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete (Pty) Ltd. www.sephakuholdings.com

Disclaimer

Sephaku Holdings Limited published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:42aSEPHAKU : Participation in the RMB Morgan Stanley Off Piste Conference
PU
07:42aSEPHAKU : Results of the annual general meeting held on 15 September 2021
PU
07/30SEPHAKU : No change statement and notice of AGM
PU
06/24Sephaku Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Mar..
CI
06/24SEPHAKU : Summarised provisional financial results for the year ended 31 March 2..
PU
06/24SEPHAKU : SepHold FY 2021 financial results commentary
PU
06/18SEPHAKU : Trading statement for the financial results for the period ended 31 Ma..
PU
06/18Sephaku Holdings Limited and Métier Mixed Concrete Ltd Provides Earnings Guid..
CI
05/11SEPHAKU : Cement CEO temporarily hospitalised
PU
04/08SEPHAKU : Availability of 2021 BEE compliance certificate
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 634 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net income 2021 19,9 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
Net Debt 2021 104 M 7,29 M 7,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 394 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sephaku Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Neil Robus Crafford-Lazarus CEO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Brent Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Moses Modidima Ngoasheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Martie Jacoba Janse van Rensburg Independent Non-Executive Director
Bukelwa Bulo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED121.43%28
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.96%38 082
HOLCIM LTD-0.68%32 128
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC41.60%17 669
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED27.67%15 024
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.18.98%11 716