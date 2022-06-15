Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Sephaku Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    SEP   ZAE000138459

SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
1.330 ZAR    0.00%
SEPHAKU : Trading statement for the financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022
PU
SEPHAKU : Cement FY 2021 performance
PU
TRANSCRIPT : Sephaku Holdings Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 19, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Sephaku : Trading statement for the financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022

06/15/2022 | 11:33am EDT
Sephaku Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Company registration number: 2005/003306/06) JSE share code: SEP

ISIN: ZAE000138459 ("SepHold" or the "Company")

Trading statement for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022

SepHold is finalising the financial results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022, that will be released on SENS on or about 23 June 2022 and published in the press on or about 24 June 2022.

In terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they are satisfied, with a reasonable degree of certainty, that the financial results for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 20% from those of the previous corresponding reporting period.

Accordingly, SepHold, advises shareholders that, the basic earnings per share and headline earnings per share for the twelve months ended 31 March 2022 compared to the twelve months ended 31 March 2021 ("FY 2021") are expected to increase as follows:

  • the basic earnings per share to be between 17.10 cents and 17.85 cents (FY 2021: basic earnings per share of 7.83 cents), and
  • the headline earnings per share to be between 17.20 cents and 17.78 cents (FY 2021: headline earnings per share of 6.09 cents).

The financial information on which this trading statement is based, has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors.

Financial results webcast and conference call

A results conference webcast and conference call will be held at 10:00 SAST on 23 June 2022. Registration is required and can be done clicking the following link to obtain the unique dial-in details:

SepHold FY 2022 results webcast registration link

The results presentation can be downloaded from the Company website on 23 June 2022 using the following link: https://sephakuholdings.com/investor-centre/presentations/

Centurion

15 June 2022

Enquiries contact: Sakhile Ndlovu Investor Relations Officer info@sephold.co.za012 648 6300

Sponsor to Sephaku Holdings Limited: Questco Corporate Advisory (Pty) Ltd

About Sephaku Holdings Limited

Sephaku Holdings Limited is a building and construction materials company with a portfolio of investments in the cement sector in South Africa. The Company's core investments are a 36% stake in Dangote Cement SA (Pty) Ltd and 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete (Pty) Ltd. SepHold's strategy is to generate growth and realise value for shareholders through the production of cement and ready mixed concrete in Southern Africa.

www.sephakuholdings.com

Disclaimer

Sephaku Holdings Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 634 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net income 2021 19,9 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net Debt 2021 104 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 338 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 81,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Neil Robus Crafford-Lazarus CEO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Brent Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Moses Modidima Ngoasheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Martie Jacoba Janse van Rensburg Independent Non-Executive Director
Bukelwa Bulo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPHAKU HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.11%21
HOLCIM LTD-1.89%27 749
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-15.92%26 890
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-23.19%15 114
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.78%11 259
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-41.28%9 963