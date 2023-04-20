Advanced search
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
2023-04-20
101.53 GBX   +4.35%
10:32aLawsuit against Seplat Energy's chief executive withdrawn
AN
10:24aRise in UK Rate Expectations Likely to Push Up Mortgage Rates
DJ
09:16aSterling Could Stay Rangebound Versus Euro
DJ
Lawsuit against Seplat Energy's chief executive withdrawn

04/20/2023
Seplat Energy PLC - Lagos, Nigeria-based energy supplier - Says legal action against the immigration status of Chief Executive Officer Roger Brown has been withdrawn by the Nigeria Immigration Service, acting for the Nigerian government. Says it continues to engage with the Nigerian interior ministry to "bring closure to the false allegations presented to the ministry".

On Thursday last week, Seplat noted the lawsuit filed against the company and some of its directors and officers, which called for the withdrawal of Brown's immigration visa.

Current stock price: 101.53 pence, up 4.4%

12-month change: down 26%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

