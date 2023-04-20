Lawsuit against Seplat Energy's chief executive withdrawn

Seplat Energy PLC - Lagos, Nigeria-based energy supplier - Says legal action against the immigration status of Chief Executive Officer Roger Brown has been withdrawn by the Nigeria Immigration Service, acting for the Nigerian government. Says it continues to engage with the Nigerian interior ministry to "bring closure to the false allegations presented to the ministry".

On Thursday last week, Seplat noted the lawsuit filed against the company and some of its directors and officers, which called for the withdrawal of Brown's immigration visa.

Current stock price: 101.53 pence, up 4.4%

12-month change: down 26%

