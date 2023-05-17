Advanced search
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:24:24 2023-05-17 am EDT
96.23 GBX   +1.83%
SEPLAT ENERGY : ANNOUNCEMENT ON EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS 2023 SHARE AWARDS

05/17/2023 | 09:31am EDT
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES

Seplat Energy PLC ("Seplat" or "Company")

Share Awards granted under the Seplat Energy PLC 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

Lagos and London - 17 May 2023: The following awards ("LTIP Awards") over ordinary shares of 0.5 Naira each ("Shares") of Seplat were granted under the LTIP to Executive Directors of the Company on 16 May 2023 (the "Award Date") as set out below using the average share price over the 5-day period prior to the date of grant. For the avoidance of doubt, the LTIP awards are granted in respect of the 2023 financial year.

Vesting of the LTIP Awards is dependent on the achievement of stretching relative and absolute Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") performance targets, an overall assessment of corporate performance through an underpin and continued employment over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2023. The LTIP Awards will be subject to a two-year post vesting holding period. Full details of the vesting conditions of these LTIP Awards will be set out in the Company's 2023 Annual Report.

Name

Position

Total Number of Shares over

which the award is granted*

Roger Brown

Chief Executive Officer

2,779,181

Emeka Onwuka

Chief Financial Officer

1,575,125

Samson Ezugworie

Chief Operations Officer

1,509,650

*In line with the Directors' Remuneration Policy, the number of shares awarded was calculated by dividing the monetary value of the salary multiple relevant for each Executive Director by the grant price, which equals the five-day average share price prior to the date on which the LTIP Awards were granted (£0.974)

The Remuneration Committee retains discretion to make adjustments to the LTIP Awards vesting level and amounts payable resulting from the application of the performance measures if it considers that the outcomes are not a fair and accurate reflection of corporate performance.

On 16 May 2023 (the Award date), the Company also granted the following awards ("Deferred Share Awards") in respect of the 2022 Annual Performance Bonus over Shares under the LTIP to Executive Directors of the Company as set out below. Under the Directors' Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders at Seplat's 2021 Annual General Meeting, 25% of the executive directors' annual performance bonus relating to the 2022 financial year is deferred into an award over shares and the shares will normally vest and be released on 31 December 2024 (two years following the end of the performance year in respect of which the Deferred Share Award is granted) subject to continued employment in line with the LTIP rules.

Name

Position

Total Number of Shares over

which the award is granted**

Roger Brown

Chief Executive Officer

182,142

Emeka Onwuka

Chief Financial Officer

95,124

Samson Ezugworie

Chief Operations Officer

41,224

**The number of Shares awarded was calculated by reference to Seplat's closing share price on 31 December 2022 of £1.05 in line with the approved remuneration policy.

No consideration was paid for the above Awards and no consideration is due on the vesting of the Awards.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

Signed:

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Roger Brown

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Seplat Energy PLC

b)

LEI

029200711C4S4CB2E982

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of Seplat Energy PLC of 0.5 Naira each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

NGSEPLAT0008

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of:

(a) nil-cost option in respect of the 2023 LTIP Award;

(b) Deferred Share Award in respect of 2022 Annual Bonus

all under Seplat Energy PLC 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Volume(s)

(a)

Nil

2,779,181

2023 LTIP

(b)

Nil

182,142

2022 Deferred Shares

d)

Aggregated information

2,961,323 ordinary shares of 0.5 Naira each

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

Nil consideration

e)

Date of the transaction

16 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Emeka Onwuka

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Seplat Energy PLC

b)

LEI

029200711C4S4CB2E982

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of Seplat Energy PLC of 0.5 Naira each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

NGSEPLAT0008

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of:

(a) nil-cost option in respect of the 2023 LTIP Award;

(b) Deferred Share Award in respect of 2022 Annual Bonus

all under Seplat Energy PLC 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Volume(s)

(a)

Nil

1,575,125

2023 LTIP

(b)

Nil

95,124

2022 Deferred Shares

d)

Aggregated information

1,670,249 ordinary shares of 0.5 Naira each

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

Nil consideration

e)

Date of the transaction

16 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Samson Ezugwuorie

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Operations Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Seplat Energy PLC

b)

LEI

029200711C4S4CB2E982

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of Seplat Energy PLC of 0.5 Naira each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

NGSEPLAT0008

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of:

(a) nil-cost option in respect of the 2023 LTIP Award;

(b) Deferred Share Award in respect of 2022 Annual Bonus

all under Seplat Energy PLC 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Volume(s)

(a)

Nil

1,509,650

2023 LTIP

(b)

Nil

41,224

2022 Deferred Shares

d)

Aggregated information

1,550,874 ordinary shares of 0.5 Naira each

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

Nil consideration

e)

Date of the transaction

16 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

