SEPLAT ENERGY : ANNOUNCEMENT ON EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS 2023 SHARE AWARDS

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES

Seplat Energy PLC ("Seplat" or "Company")

Share Awards granted under the Seplat Energy PLC 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

Lagos and London - 17 May 2023: The following awards ("LTIP Awards") over ordinary shares of 0.5 Naira each ("Shares") of Seplat were granted under the LTIP to Executive Directors of the Company on 16 May 2023 (the "Award Date") as set out below using the average share price over the 5-day period prior to the date of grant. For the avoidance of doubt, the LTIP awards are granted in respect of the 2023 financial year.

Vesting of the LTIP Awards is dependent on the achievement of stretching relative and absolute Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") performance targets, an overall assessment of corporate performance through an underpin and continued employment over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2023. The LTIP Awards will be subject to a two-year post vesting holding period. Full details of the vesting conditions of these LTIP Awards will be set out in the Company's 2023 Annual Report.

Name Position Total Number of Shares over which the award is granted* Roger Brown Chief Executive Officer 2,779,181 Emeka Onwuka Chief Financial Officer 1,575,125 Samson Ezugworie Chief Operations Officer 1,509,650

*In line with the Directors' Remuneration Policy, the number of shares awarded was calculated by dividing the monetary value of the salary multiple relevant for each Executive Director by the grant price, which equals the five-day average share price prior to the date on which the LTIP Awards were granted (£0.974)

The Remuneration Committee retains discretion to make adjustments to the LTIP Awards vesting level and amounts payable resulting from the application of the performance measures if it considers that the outcomes are not a fair and accurate reflection of corporate performance.