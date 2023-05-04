SEPLAT ENERGY : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT - 4 MAY 2023

Seplat Energy Plc

Confirmation of 2023 AGM to hold as scheduled - 10 May 2023

Lagos and London - 4 May 2023: Seplat Energy has become aware of certain media reports which seek to create the impression that the Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Company from holding its 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in the duplicated petition of FHC/ABJ/PET/8/2023 - Boniface Okezie & 4 others V. Seplat Energy & 9 others.

These media reports are a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and misrepresent the court proceedings, as the Court made no such order suspending the holding of the AGM. It is imperative t o recall from the Company's Announcement of 28 April 2023 that the Court did not grant the Petitioners' request to restrain the Company from holding its AGM.

Seplat Energy is working within the purview of the law, with due reference to the Court, and has secured all required approvals.

