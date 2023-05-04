SEPLAT ENERGY : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT - 4 MAY 2023

Seplat Energy Plc
("Seplat Energy" or the "Company")
Confirmation of 2023 AGM to hold as scheduled - 10 May 2023
Lagos and London - 4 May 2023: Seplat Energy has become aware of certain media reports which seek to create the impression that the Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Company from holding its 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in the duplicated petition of FHC/ABJ/PET/8/2023 - Boniface Okezie & 4 others V. Seplat Energy & 9 others.
These media reports are a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and misrepresent the court proceedings, as the Court made no such order suspending the holding of the AGM. It is imperative t o recall from the Company's Announcement of 28 April 2023 that the Court did not grant the Petitioners' request to restrain the Company from holding its AGM.
Seplat Energy is working within the purview of the law, with due reference to the Court, and has secured all required approvals.
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer's Rule).
Responsibility for publication
This announcement has been authorised for publication by Mr. Basil Omiyi, Independent Chairman, on behalf of the entire Board of Seplat Energy PLC.
Signed:
Mr. Basil Omiyi CON
Board Chairman
Enquiries:
Seplat Energy Plc
|
Edith Onwuchekwa, Director Legal/Company Secretary
|
+234 1 277 0400
|
|
FTI Consulting
|
Ben Brewerton / Christopher Laing
|
+44 203 727 1000
|
seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
|
|
|
|
Tom Reid / Luke Spells
|
+44 207 986 4000
|
|
|
|
|
Investec Bank plc
|
|
|
|
Chris Sim / Charles Craven / Jarrett Silver
|
+44 207 597 4000
|
|
Notes to editors
Seplat Energy Plc is Nigeria's leading indigenous energy company. It is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX: SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: SEPL).
Seplat Energy is pursuing a Nigeria-focused growth strategy through participation in asset divestments by international oil companies, farm-in opportunities, and future licensing rounds. The Company is a leading supplier of gas to the domestic power generation market. For further information please refer to the Company website, http://seplatenergy.com/