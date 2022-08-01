Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Seplat Energy Plc
  News
  Summary
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:23 2022-08-01 am EDT
127.00 GBX   +2.42%
SEPLAT ENERGY : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON AEP - SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seplat Energy Plc ("Seplat Energy" or "the Company")

Commissioning of Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline

Lagos and London, 1 August 2022: Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian energy company listed on the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that it has begun commercial injection of crude oil through the new Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline.

The 67km mostly underground pipeline is expected to provide a more reliable and secure export route for liquids from Seplat Energy's major assets OML 4, 38 and 41, connecting them with the Chevron-operated Escravos Terminal. It has a capacity of 160,000 bbl/day, of which the Seplat Energy / NPDC joint venture is entitled to inject 35,000 bbl/day. Dewatering was completed on Friday 29 July and the Site Acceptance Test is now underway with commercial volumes.

Until now, the Company has relied on the Trans Forcados System, which has experienced numerous disruptions in recent years due to pipeline maintenance and vandalism, which have impacted the Company's revenues.

Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, said:

"The commercial launch of the Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline is a significant event for Seplat Energy and for Nigeria, offering a more secure and reliable export route that will assure higher revenues and profitability for Seplat Energy, enabling us to make a larger contribution to Nigeria's economy.

We commend the work that has made this possible and appreciate the efforts of our partners and all contractors involved to create this more reliable and secure export route for Nigeria's oil."

Signed:

Emeka Onwuka

Chief Financial Officer

Enquiries:

Seplat Energy Plc

Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer

+234 1 277 0400

Edith Onwuchekwa, Director Legal/Company Secretary

Carl Franklin, Head of Investor Relations

Ayeesha Aliyu, Investor Relations

Chioma Nwachuku, Director External Affairs &

Sustainability

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Christopher Laing

+44 203 727 1000

seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Tom Reid / Luke Spells

+44 207 986 4000

Investec Bank plc

Chris Sim / Charles Craven / Jarrett Silver

+44 207 597 4000

Notes to editors

Seplat Energy Plc is Nigeria's leading indigenous energy company. It is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX: SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: SEPL).

Seplat Energy is pursuing a Nigeria-focused growth strategy through participation in asset divestments by international oil companies, farm-in opportunities, and future licensing rounds. The Company is a leading supplier of gas to the domestic power generation market. For further information please refer to the Company website, http://seplatenergy.com/

Responsibility for publication

This announcement has been authorised for publication on behalf of Seplat Energy by Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer, Seplat Energy Plc.

Disclaimer

Seplat Energy plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
