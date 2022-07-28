Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Seplat Energy Plc
  News
  Summary
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:38 2022-07-28 am EDT
126.04 GBX   +4.60%
09:27aSEPLAT ENERGY : Corporate announcement on board change - seplat energy plc.
PU
02:38aSEPLAT ENERGY : Notice of decision after board meeting for h1 2022 - seplat energy plc
PU
02:38aSEPLAT ENERGY : Corporate announcement on h1 2022 interim dividend - seplat energy plc
PU
SEPLAT ENERGY : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON BOARD CHANGE - SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

07/28/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Seplat Energy Plc ("Seplat Energy" or the "Company")

Board announcement

Lagos and London - 28th July 2022: Seplat Energy Plc today announces that Ms. Arunma Oteh, OON, an Independent Non-Executive Director ("INED") has notified the Board of her intention to retire from the Board as an INED, effective 31st December 2022.

Mr. Basil Omiyi, Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, expressed his heartfelt appreciation and commendation as follows: "On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff, I would like to thank Ms. Oteh, OON for her immense contributions, strategic drive and the wealth of experience she brought to the Board especially in matters relating to corporate governance." He stated further, "Ms. Oteh demonstrated excellent commitment and passion about positioning Seplat Energy as a pacesetter in the global energy transition agenda. We wish her great success in her future endeavours."

- ENDS -

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

MRS. EDITH ONWUCHEKWA

DIRECTOR LEGAL/COMPANY SECRETARY

Enquiries:

Seplat Energy Plc

Emeka Onwuka,

Chief Financial Officer

Chioma Nwachuku,

Director, External Affairs and Sustainability

Edith Onwuchekwa,

Legal Director/Company Secretary

Carl Franklin,

Head of Investor Relations

+234 (01) 277 0400

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Tom Reynolds+44 (0) 203 727 1000 seplat@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

Seplat Energy plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 100 M - -
Net income 2022 240 M - -
Net cash 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,21x
Yield 2022 8,61%
Capitalization 839 M 839 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 50,3%
Managers and Directors
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emeka Onwuka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Basil Omiyi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Samson Chibogwu Ezugworie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles Okeahlama Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
