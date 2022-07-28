SEPLAT ENERGY : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON BOARD CHANGE - SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Board announcement

Lagos and London - 28th July 2022: Seplat Energy Plc today announces that Ms. Arunma Oteh, OON, an Independent Non-Executive Director ("INED") has notified the Board of her intention to retire from the Board as an INED, effective 31st December 2022.

Mr. Basil Omiyi, Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, expressed his heartfelt appreciation and commendation as follows: "On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff, I would like to thank Ms. Oteh, OON for her immense contributions, strategic drive and the wealth of experience she brought to the Board especially in matters relating to corporate governance." He stated further, "Ms. Oteh demonstrated excellent commitment and passion about positioning Seplat Energy as a pacesetter in the global energy transition agenda. We wish her great success in her future endeavours."

