    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-08 am EDT
130.00 GBX   +12.55%
02:05pSEPLAT ENERGY : Corporate announcement on mpnu ministerial approval - seplat energy 8 august 2022
PU
12:53pSeplat Energy Gets Consent for Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited Deal
DJ
10:26aNigeria's Buhari grants consent to Seplat's buy of Exxon Mobil's Nigeria unit
RE
SEPLAT ENERGY : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON MPNU MINISTERIAL APPROVAL - SEPLAT ENERGY 8 AUGUST 2022

08/08/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Seplat Energy Plc ("Seplat Energy" or the "Company")

MINISTERIAL CONSENT TO THE PROPOSED CASH ACQUISITION OF MOBIL PRODUCING NIGERIA

UNLIMITED BY SEPLAT ENERGY

Lagos and London - 8 August 2022: Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian energy company listed on the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that it has received a letter from the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources ("HMSPR") notifying Seplat Energy that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously approved that Ministerial Consent be granted to Seplat Energy Offshore Limited's (a Seplat Energy subsidiary) cash acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited ("MPNU") from its shareholders, Mobil Development Nigeria Inc ("MDNI") and Mobil Exploration Nigeria Inc ("MENI"), being entities of Exxon Mobil Corporation registered in Delaware, USA ("ExxonMobil").

As announced on 25 February 2022, Seplat Energy had agreed to acquire the entire share capital of MPNU for a purchase price of $1.283 billion plus up to $300 million contingent consideration. The transformational transaction will create one of the largest independent energy companies on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges, and bolster Seplat Energy's ability to drive increased growth, profitability and overall stakeholder prosperity.

The approval is given by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources ("HMPR"), with the granting of Ministerial Consent pursuant to the powers of the Minister under Paragraphs 14-16 of the First Schedule of the Petroleum Act, 1969. A separate announcement from the State House was released earlier.

In the letter, the President as HMPR directed that the HMSPR shall convey Ministerial Consent to all relevant parties, including but not limited to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ("NUPRC"), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ("NNPC"), the ExxonMobil companies, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ("FCCPC"), and Seplat Energy/Seplat Energy Offshore Limited. The President further directed that the HMSPR shall ensure that the ExxonMobil/Seplat Energy operating entity (being MPNU) carries out operatorship of all the OMLs in the related shallow water assets to optimise production in support of Nigeria's OPEC quota in the short term as well as ensure accelerated development and monetisation of the gas resources in the assets for the Nigerian economy.

The Board and Management of Seplat Energy thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the Ministerial Consent to this landmark acquisition of the entire share capital of MPNU.

Inside Information

Some of the information contained within this announcement is considered by Seplat Energy to constitute inside information, as defined under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU No.596/2014. By the publication of this Announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Responsibility for publication

This announcement has been authorised for publication on behalf of Seplat Energy by Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer, Seplat Energy Plc.

Signed:

Emeka Onwuka

Chief Financial Officer

Enquiries:

Seplat Energy Plc

Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer

+234 1 277 0400

Edith Onwuchekwa, Director Legal/Company Secretary

Chioma Nwachuku, Director External Affairs & Sustainability

Carl Franklin, Head of Investor Relations

Ayeesha Aliyu, Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Christopher Laing

+44 203 727 1000

seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Tom Reid / Luke Spells

+44 207 986 4000

Investec Bank plc

Chris Sim / Charles Craven / Jarrett Silver

+44 207 597 4000

Notes to editors

Seplat Energy Plc is Nigeria's leading indigenous energy company. It is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX: SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: SEPL).

Seplat Energy is pursuing a Nigeria-focused growth strategy through participation in asset divestments by international oil companies, farm-in opportunities, and future licensing rounds. The Company is a leading supplier of gas to the domestic power generation market. For further information please refer to the Company website, http://seplatenergy.com/

Disclaimer

Seplat Energy plc published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 18:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 100 M - -
Net income 2022 240 M - -
Net cash 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,12x
Yield 2022 8,99%
Capitalization 812 M 812 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 50,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,39 $
Average target price 2,12 $
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emeka Onwuka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Basil Omiyi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Samson Chibogwu Ezugworie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles Okeahlama Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPLAT ENERGY PLC38.16%812
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.64%118 201
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.47%62 713
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.80%58 248
CNOOC LIMITED18.43%57 711
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION103.55%54 818