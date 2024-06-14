Seplat Energy Plc ("Seplat Energy" or the "Company")
Update on the Court Action brought by NNPCL in relation to the acquisition of the shares of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited
Lagos and London, 14 June 2024: Seplat Energy notes the announcement on the 30 May 2024 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ("NNPCL") regarding the Settlement Agreement between NNPCL, ExxonMobil Corporation, Delaware and Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited ("MPNU") and has since been notified of the termination of the court proceedings brought by NNPCL against MPNU and its affiliates over the proposed divestment of MPNU's shares to Seplat Energy Offshore Limited ("SEOL").
Seplat Energy commends the open cooperation and progress achieved by all stakeholders, and will diligently engage all key stakeholders, including the Government, in progressing towards a swift completion of the acquisition of MPNU.
Notes to editors
Seplat Energy PLC (Seplat) is Nigeria's leading indigenous energy company. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX: SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: SEPL), we are pursuing a Nigeria-focused growth strategy in oil and gas, as well as developing a Power & New Energy business to lead Nigeria's energy transition.
For further information please refer to the Company website, http://seplatenergy.com/
