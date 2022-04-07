SEPLAT ENERGY : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON SHARE DEALING BY A PDMR

Seplat Energy Plc ("SEPLAT" or the "Company")

Announcement on Notification of Dealing in Shares by a PDMR

Lagos and London - April 7, 2022: The Company was notified of the purchase of 204,752 ordinary shares registered in the name of Dr. Charles Chinedu Okeahalam, an Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the attached Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them.

This notification is made in accordance with Rule 12 of the Amendments to the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Exchange and Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Details of duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification:

Edith Onwuchekwa, Director, Legal/Company Secretary +234 (0) 1 277 0400

Form for Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them: