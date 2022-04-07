Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seplat Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/07 11:35:02 am EDT
109.50 GBX   +2.34%
12:53pSEPLAT ENERGY : Corporate announcement on share dealing by a pdmr
PU
03/31SEPLAT ENERGY : 2021 sustainability report for seplat energy plc
PU
03/29SEPLAT ENERGY : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
SEPLAT ENERGY : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON SHARE DEALING BY A PDMR

04/07/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
Seplat Energy Plc ("SEPLAT" or the "Company")

Announcement on Notification of Dealing in Shares by a PDMR

Lagos and London - April 7, 2022: The Company was notified of the purchase of 204,752 ordinary shares registered in the name of Dr. Charles Chinedu Okeahalam, an Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the attached Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them.

This notification is made in accordance with Rule 12 of the Amendments to the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Exchange and Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Details of duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification:

Edith Onwuchekwa, Director, Legal/Company Secretary +234 (0) 1 277 0400

Form for Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Charles Chinedu Okeahalam

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Independent Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Seplat Energy Plc

b)

LEI

029200711C4S4CB2E982

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares (NGSEPLAT0008)

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP£1.1001838

Volume(s) 204,752

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

204,752

GBP£1.1001838 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

March 31, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London UK

Disclaimer

Seplat Energy plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 16:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
