SEPLAT ENERGY : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON SHARE DEALING BY A PDMR

Seplat Energy Plc ("SEPLAT" or the "Company")
Announcement on Notification of Dealing in Shares by a PDMR
Lagos and London - April 7, 2022: The Company was notified of the purchase of 204,752 ordinary shares registered in the name of Dr. Charles Chinedu Okeahalam, an Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company.
Further details of the transaction are set out in the attached Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them.
This notification is made in accordance with Rule 12 of the Amendments to the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Exchange and Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.
Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa
Director, Legal/Company Secretary FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.
Details of duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification:
Edith Onwuchekwa, Director, Legal/Company Secretary +234 (0) 1 277 0400
Form for Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them:
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Charles Chinedu Okeahalam
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Seplat Energy Plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
029200711C4S4CB2E982
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares (NGSEPLAT0008)
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) GBP£1.1001838
Volume(s) 204,752
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
204,752
GBP£1.1001838 per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
March 31, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London UK
Disclaimer
Seplat Energy plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 16:52:04 UTC.