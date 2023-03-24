Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seplat Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
102.00 GBX   -4.67%
01:53pSeplat Energy : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
01:23pSeplat Energy : Notice of closed period for q1 2023
PU
03/23FTSE 100 Closes 0.9% Lower as Banks Struggle
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEPLAT ENERGY : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING (BM)

03/24/2023 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC ("SEPLAT")

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING BY THE SEPLAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lagos - 24th March 2023: In line with the Amendments to Chapter 19 of the Issuers' Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") on the obligation of the Issuer to notify the Exchange at least 7 business days in advance in respect of the date and time when the Board of Directors will meet to discuss its Q1 2023 Financial Results, we wish to state the meeting details as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, 26th April 2023

Venue:

Via Teleconference, Lagos

Time:

10:00am - 3:00pm

We will notify the Exchange of the details of the Board's decision on the above subject matter within 1 business day after the meeting and as required by the Rules.

- ENDS -

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Enquiries:

SEPLAT ENERGY Plc

Chukwuemeka Onwuka, CFO

Chioma Nwachuku, Director, External Affairs & Sustainability

+234 (0) 12 770 400

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton/Sara Powell/James Styles

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

Seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com

Notes to editors

Seplat ENERGY Plc is a leading indigenous Nigerian energy company with a strategic focus on Nigeria, listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") (NGX:SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (LSE:SEPL). Seplat is pursuing a Nigeria focused growth strategy and is well-positioned to participate in future divestment programmes by the international oil companies, farm-in opportunities and future licensing rounds. For further information, please refer to the company website, http://seplatenergy.com/

Disclaimer

Seplat Energy plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 17:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
01:53pSeplat Energy : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
01:23pSeplat Energy : Notice of closed period for q1 2023
PU
03/23FTSE 100 Closes 0.9% Lower as Banks Struggle
DJ
03/23BOE Signals Dovish Note in Commentary After Rate Rise
DJ
03/23BOE Lifts Rates by Quarter Point; Pound Extends Gains
DJ
03/23Pound to be Driven by External Developments if BOE Offers Little Guidance
DJ
03/23FTSE 100 Drops Ahead of BOE Rate Decision
DJ
03/23Seplat Energy : Seplat corporate announcement dated 23 march 2023
PU
03/23Seplat Energy Axes Consultancy Deal with Co-founder
MT
03/10FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.7% Dragged by Financial Sector
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 979 M - -
Net income 2023 130 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 7,58%
Capitalization 770 M 770 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 596
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Seplat Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,32 $
Average target price 2,34 $
Spread / Average Target 77,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emeka Onwuka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Basil Omiyi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Samson Chibogwu Ezugworie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles Okeahlama Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPLAT ENERGY PLC1.90%770
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.91%294 619
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.29%117 514
CNOOC LIMITED15.23%69 685
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-19.10%61 582
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.12%56 810
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer