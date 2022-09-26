Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seplat Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
111.00 GBX   -0.89%
01:21pSeplat Energy : Notice of closed period for q3 2022 - seplat energy plc
PU
09/13Seplat Energy Plc Joins as Gold Sponsor of Africa Oil Week
AQ
09/13Seplat Energy Plc Joins as Gold Sponsor of Africa Oil Week Only at the home of the african upstream, AOW 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEPLAT ENERGY : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR Q3 2022 - SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

09/26/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC ("SEPLAT" OR THE "COMPANY")

NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD ON SEPLAT SHARE DEALINGS

Lagos, Nigeria - 26th September 2022: In line with the Amendments to Chapter 17 of the Issuers' Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") and in the run up to the announcement of SEPLAT's Q3 2022 Financial Results, please be informed that the COMPANY shall commence its closed period for trading in its shares from Tuesday, 27th September 2022, to end on Friday, 28th October 2022 or 24 hours after the release of its Q3 2022 Financial Results.

Accordingly, no Director, Employee, Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility, Adviser(s) of the COMPANY and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the COMPANY in any manner during the closed period.

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

- ENDS -

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Enquiries:

SEPLAT ENERGY Plc

Chukwuemeka Onwuka, CFO

Chioma Nwachuku, Director, External Affairs & Sustainability

+234 (0) 12 770 400

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton/Sara Powell/James Styles

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

Seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com

Notes to editors

Seplat ENERGY Plc is a leading indigenous Nigerian energy company with a strategic focus on Nigeria, listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX ") (NGX:SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (LSE:SEPL). Seplat is pursuing a Nigeria focused growth strategy and is well-positioned to participate in future divestment programmes by the international oil companies, farm-in opportunities and future licensing rounds. For further information, please refer to the company website, http://seplatenergy.com/

Disclaimer

Seplat Energy plc published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
01:21pSeplat Energy : Notice of closed period for q3 2022 - seplat energy plc
PU
09/13Seplat Energy Plc Joins as Gold Sponsor of Africa Oil Week
AQ
09/13Seplat Energy Plc Joins as Gold Sponsor of Africa Oil Week Only at the home of the afri..
AQ
09/12Seplat Energy Paid $450 Million to Companies Linked to Founders, Reports Show
MT
09/05Seplat Energy Plc Joins as Gold Sponsor of Africa Oil Week
AQ
09/05Seplat Energy Plc Joins as Gold Sponsor of Africa Oil Week Only at the Home of the Afri..
AQ
08/26Seplat Energy : Driving Nigeria's economic growth through youth entrepreneurship
PU
08/12Seplat Energy : Notification of share dealing by a pdmr - seplat energy plc
PU
08/12ExxonMobil Acquisition - Seplat Seeks Clarification, After Buhari's U-Turn On Approval
AQ
08/12Seplat Energy : Corporate announcement on currency exchange rate for q2 2022 interim divid..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 091 M - -
Net income 2022 240 M - -
Net cash 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,86x
Yield 2022 9,53%
Capitalization 715 M 708 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Seplat Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,22 $
Average target price 2,28 $
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emeka Onwuka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Basil Omiyi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Samson Chibogwu Ezugworie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles Okeahlama Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPLAT ENERGY PLC33.97%715
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.36%128 054
EOG RESOURCES, INC.22.84%63 949
CNOOC LIMITED27.27%61 989
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION102.59%54 558
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED19.21%52 676