SEPLAT ENERGY : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD FOR Q3 2022 - SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

Lagos, Nigeria - 26th September 2022: In line with the Amendments to Chapter 17 of the Issuers' Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") and in the run up to the announcement of SEPLAT's Q3 2022 Financial Results, please be informed that the COMPANY shall commence its closed period for trading in its shares from Tuesday, 27th September 2022, to end on Friday, 28th October 2022 or 24 hours after the release of its Q3 2022 Financial Results.

Accordingly, no Director, Employee, Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility, Adviser(s) of the COMPANY and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the COMPANY in any manner during the closed period.

