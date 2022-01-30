SEPLAT ENERGY : NOTICE OF DECISION BY SEPLAT BOARD

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC ("SEPLAT")

NOTICE OF DECISION BY THE SEPLAT ENERGY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lagos, Nigeria - 28th January 2022: In line with the provisions of Paragraph 1(g)(i), Appendix III, of General Undertaking, (Equities), Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rules), an Issuer is obligated to notify the Exchange within one (1) business day after the relevant Board meeting, of the key decisions taken by the Board.

In compliance with the above stipulated provision, SEPLAT Energy had notified NGX of its Board meeting which was scheduled to hold on 27th January 2022 to review and approve its Q4 2021 Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 31st December 2021.

The Board meeting held as scheduled but the Q4 2021 Unaudited Financial Statements was stepped down following the Company's option not to file its fourth (4th) Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements but to file the Company's Full Year Audited Financial Statements within sixty (60) days of Seplat Energy's year end being 31st December. This option was in response to the Circular received from the NGX on the public announcement made by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("Commission") in respect of Fourth Quarter Financial Statements of all public companies.

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

