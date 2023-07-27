SEPLAT ENERGY PLC ("SEPLAT ENERGY")

NOTICE OF DECISION BY THE SEPLAT ENERGY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lagos, Nigeria - 27thJuly 2023: In line with the provisions of Paragraph 1(g)(i), Appendix III, of General Undertaking, (Equities), Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rules), an Issuer is obligated to notify the Exchange within one (1) business day after the relevant Board meeting of the key decisions taken by the Board.

In compliance with the above stipulated provision, Seplat Energy Plc. ("Company") hereby notifies the Exchange that the Company held its Board meeting on Wednesday, 26th July 2023 to review and approve its Q2 2023 Financial Results for the period ended 30th June 2023.

The results were duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors and will be filed with the Exchange on Friday, 28th July 2023.

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Enquiries:

SEPLAT Energy Plc

Chukwuemeka Onwuka, CFO

Chioma Afe, Director, External Affairs & Sustainability+234 (0) 12 770 400 James Thompson, Head of Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton/Sara Powell/James Styles+44 (0) 203 727 1000

Seplat@fticonsulting.com

Notes to editors:

Seplat Energy Plc is a leading indigenous Nigerian energy company with a strategic focus on Nigeria, listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX ") (NGX:SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (LSE:SEPL). Seplat is pursuing a Nigeria focused growth strategy and is well-positioned to participate in future divestment programmes by the international oil companies, farm-in opportunities and future licensing rounds. For further information, please refer to the company website, http://seplatenergy.com/