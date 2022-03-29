SEPLAT ENERGY : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC ("SEPLAT")

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING BY THE SEPLAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lagos - 29th March 2022: In line with the Amendments to Chapter 19 of the Issuers' Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") on the obligation of the Issuer to notify the Exchange at least 7 business days in advance in respect of the date and time when the Board of Directors will meet to discuss its Q1 2022 Financial Results, we wish to state the meeting details as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 27th April 2022 Venue: Via Teleconference, Lagos Office Time: 9:00am - 2:00pm

We will notify the Exchange of the details of the Board's decision on the above subject matter within 1 business day after the meeting and as required by the Rules.

- ENDS -

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Enquiries:

SEPLAT ENERGY Plc

Chukwuemeka Onwuka, CFO