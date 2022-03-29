Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seplat Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEPLAT ENERGY : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

03/29/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
SEPLAT ENERGY PLC ("SEPLAT")

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING BY THE SEPLAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lagos - 29th March 2022: In line with the Amendments to Chapter 19 of the Issuers' Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") on the obligation of the Issuer to notify the Exchange at least 7 business days in advance in respect of the date and time when the Board of Directors will meet to discuss its Q1 2022 Financial Results, we wish to state the meeting details as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, 27th April 2022

Venue:

Via Teleconference, Lagos Office

Time:

9:00am - 2:00pm

We will notify the Exchange of the details of the Board's decision on the above subject matter within 1 business day after the meeting and as required by the Rules.

- ENDS -

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Enquiries:

SEPLAT ENERGY Plc

Chukwuemeka Onwuka, CFO

Chioma Nwachuku, Director, External Affairs & Sustainability

+234 (0) 12 770 400

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton/Sara Powell/James Styles

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

Seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com

Notes to editors

Seplat ENERGY Plc is a leading indigenous Nigerian energy company with a strategic focus on Nigeria, listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") (NGX:SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (LSE:SEPL). Seplat is pursuing a Nigeria focused growth strategy and is well-positioned to participate in future divestment programmes by the international oil companies, farm-in opportunities and future licensing rounds. For further information, please refer to the company website, http://seplatenergy.com/

Disclaimer

Seplat Energy plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 20:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
