Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seplat Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-12-23 am EST
101.50 GBX    0.00%
10:56aSeplat Energy : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
11/23Fitch Downgrades Seplat to 'B-' on Sovereign Rating Action
AQ
11/22Fitch Lowers Seplat Energy's Rating On Downgrade Of Nigeria's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEPLAT ENERGY : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

12/23/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC ("SEPLAT")

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING BY THE SEPLAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lagos - 23rd December 2022: In line with the Amendments to Chapter 19 of the Issuers' Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") on the obligation of the Issuer to notify the Exchange at least 7 business days in advance in respect of the date and time when the Board of Directors will meet to discuss its 2022 Full Year Financial Results, we wish to state the meeting details as follows:

Date:

Friday, 24th February 2023

Venue:

Via Teleconference, Lagos

Time:

10:00am - 3:00pm

We will notify the Exchange of the details of the Board's decision on the above subject matter within 1 business day after the meeting and as required by the Rules.

- ENDS -

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Enquiries:

SEPLAT ENERGY Plc

Chukwuemeka Onwuka, CFO

Chioma Nwachuku, Director, External Affairs & Sustainability

+234 (0) 12 770 400

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton/Sara Powell/James Styles

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

Seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com

Notes to editors

Seplat ENERGY Plc is a leading indigenous Nigerian energy company with a strategic focus on Nigeria, listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") (NGX:SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (LSE:SEPL). Seplat is pursuing a Nigeria focused growth strategy and is well-positioned to participate in future divestment programmes by the international oil companies, farm-in opportunities and future licensing rounds. For further information, please refer to the company website, http://seplatenergy.com/

Disclaimer

Seplat Energy plc published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 15:55:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
10:56aSeplat Energy : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
11/23Fitch Downgrades Seplat to 'B-' on Sovereign Rating Action
AQ
11/22Fitch Lowers Seplat Energy's Rating On Downgrade Of Nigeria's Long-term Issuer Default ..
MT
10/27IN BRIEF: Seplat posts improved performance thanks to higher oil price
AN
10/27Seplat Energy Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
10/27Seplat Energy Plc Proposes Interim Dividend, Payable on or Around December 06, 2022
CI
10/26Seplat Energy : Notice of decision after board meeting
PU
10/26UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/03Seplat Energy Announces Refinancing of Resolving Credit Facility
AQ
09/30Seplat Energy Refinances $350 Million Revolving Credit Facility
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 018 M - -
Net income 2022 300 M - -
Net cash 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,72x
Yield 2022 9,56%
Capitalization 713 M 713 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Seplat Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,22 $
Average target price 2,33 $
Spread / Average Target 90,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emeka Onwuka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Basil Omiyi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Samson Chibogwu Ezugworie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles Okeahlama Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPLAT ENERGY PLC21.41%713
CHEVRON CORPORATION48.87%332 741
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.41%140 681
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.18%74 187
CNOOC LIMITED22.17%59 833
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.88%58 861