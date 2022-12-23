SEPLAT ENERGY : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC ("SEPLAT")

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING BY THE SEPLAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lagos - 23rd December 2022: In line with the Amendments to Chapter 19 of the Issuers' Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") on the obligation of the Issuer to notify the Exchange at least 7 business days in advance in respect of the date and time when the Board of Directors will meet to discuss its 2022 Full Year Financial Results, we wish to state the meeting details as follows:

Date: Friday, 24th February 2023 Venue: Via Teleconference, Lagos Time: 10:00am - 3:00pm

We will notify the Exchange of the details of the Board's decision on the above subject matter within 1 business day after the meeting and as required by the Rules.

- ENDS -

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Enquiries:

SEPLAT ENERGY Plc

Chukwuemeka Onwuka, CFO Chioma Nwachuku, Director, External Affairs & Sustainability +234 (0) 12 770 400 FTI Consulting Ben Brewerton/Sara Powell/James Styles +44 (0) 203 727 1000 Seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com

