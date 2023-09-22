SEPLAT ENERGY PLC ("SEPLAT ENERGY" OR THE "COMPANY")

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OF SEPLAT ENERGY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

COMMENCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

Lagos, Nigeria - 22ndSeptember 2023: In line with the post listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange"), please be informed that the Board of Directors of SEPLAT ENERGY will meet on Wednesday, 25th October 2023 by 10:00am to discuss its Q3 2023 Financial Results and other agenda items.

This notice also serves to inform the Exchange and the investing public that in the run up to the announcement of the COMPANY's Q3 2023 Financial Results, SEPLAT ENERGY shall commence its closed period for trading in its shares from Tuesday, 26th September 2023, to end 24 hours after the release of its Q3 2023 Financial Results.

Accordingly, no Director, Employee, Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility, Adviser(s) of the COMPANY and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the COMPANY in any manner during the closed period.

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Enquiries: SEPLAT ENERGY Plc Emeka Onwuka, CFO Chioma Afe, Director, External Affairs & Sustainability +234 (0) 12 770 400 FTI Consulting Ben Brewerton/Sara Powell/James Styles +44 (0) 203 727 1000 Seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com

Notes to editors

