Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seplat Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/27 11:35:03 am
91 GBX   -1.52%
02:31aSeplat energy plc-corporate announcement on q3 2021 interim dividend for seplat energy plc
PU
02:21aResults
PU
02:21aSeplat energy plc- notices of board meeting (bm) - board resolution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC- NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - BOARD RESOLUTION

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC ("SEPLAT ENERGY")

NOTICE OF DECISION BY THE SEPLAT ENERGY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lagos, Nigeria - 28th October 2021: In line with the provisions of Paragraph 1(g)(i), Appendix III, of General Undertaking, (Equities), Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rules), an Issuer is obligated to notify the Exchange within one (1) business day after the relevant Board meeting, of the key decisions taken by the Board.

In compliance with the above stipulated provision, SEPLAT Energy hereby notifies the Exchange that the Company held its Board meeting on Wednesday, 27th October 2021 to review and approve its Q3 2021 Financial Results for the period ended 30th September 2021.

The results were duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors and will be filed with the Exchange on Thursday, 28th October 2021.

- ENDS -

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Enquiries:

SEPLAT Energy Plc

Chukwuemeka Onwuka, CFO

Chioma Nwachuku, Director, External Affairs & Sustainability +234 (0) 12 770 400

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton/Sara Powell/James Styles+44 (0) 203 727 1000

Seplat@fticonsulting.com

Notes to editors

Seplat Energy Plc is a leading indigenous Nigerian energy company with a strategic focus on Nigeria, listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX ") (NGX:SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (LSE:SEPL). Seplat is pursuing a Nigeria focused growth strategy and is well-positioned to participate in future divestment programmes by the international oil companies, farm-in opportunities and future licensing rounds. For further information, please refer to the company website,

http://seplatenergy.com/.

Disclaimer

Seplat Energy plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
02:31aSeplat energy plc-corporate announcement on q3 2021 interim dividend for seplat energy ..
PU
02:21aResults
PU
02:21aSeplat energy plc- notices of board meeting (bm) - board resolution
PU
02:21aSeplat energy plc- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021
PU
10/12SEPLAT ENERGY : Gets Govt Support in Quest Towards Energy Transition for Country's Growth
AQ
10/07Seplat Energy transition agenda
PU
10/07Hidden in plain sight
PU
10/07The world in transition
PU
10/05SEPLAT ENERGY : Nigeria's Solar Market to Hit N7tn By 2040 - Seplat
AQ
10/01SEPLAT ENERGY : Summit
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 771 M - -
Net income 2021 121 M - -
Net Debt 2021 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,67x
Yield 2021 8,00%
Capitalization 735 M 735 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 528
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Seplat Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,25 $
Average target price 2,13 $
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emeka Onwuka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako Non-Executive Chairman
Jay Smulders Technical Director
Effiong Udofia Okon Operations Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPLAT ENERGY PLC40.00%735
CONOCOPHILLIPS86.12%103 149
EOG RESOURCES, INC.86.57%55 467
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED71.72%49 992
CNOOC LIMITED18.66%49 152
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY68.50%46 818