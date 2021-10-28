Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seplat Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/27 11:35:03 am
91 GBX   -1.52%
02:31aSeplat energy plc-corporate announcement on q3 2021 interim dividend for seplat energy plc
PU
02:21aResults
PU
02:21aSeplat energy plc- notices of board meeting (bm) - board resolution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited results for the nine months ended

30 September 2021

28 October 2021

Reliable energy, limitless potential

Lagos and London, 28 October 2021: Seplat Energy Plc ("Seplat Energy" or "the Company"), a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, announces its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021.

Operational highlights

  • YTD working-interest production of 47,280 boepd down 6.7% year on year largely as a result of the shut-in of the Forcados Oil Terminal (FOT) in August (Q3: 40,381 boepd)
  • Liquids production down 16.6% year on year at 27,804 bopd, recovering to 33kbopd liquids in October
  • Gas production up 13% to 113 MMscfd, despite FOT impact on associated gas
  • Completed two gas wells and three oil wells in the period, new Gbetiokun wells performing strongly

Financial highlights (9M 2021)

  • Revenue after adjusting for an underlift was $535 million
  • EBITDA of $266.4 million
  • Cash generated from operations $163.8 million
  • Cash at bank $273.9 million, net debt of $479.8 million
  • Total capital expenditure of $83.9 million
  • Interim dividend of 2.5 cents ($0.025)

Corporate updates

  • Name changed to Seplat Energy Plc to reflect new strategic vision outlined in July; new branding launched in October
  • Acquisition of Cardinal Drilling rigs for $36 million and cessation of legal proceedings by Access Bank

Outlook for 2021

  • Expected production narrowed to 48-50 kboepd for full year, subject to market conditions
  • Amukpe-EscravosPipeline (AEP) commissioning has commenced, oil flow expected in December 2021
  • Capex now expected to be $167 million for the full year
  • ANOH project remains on track for first gas in H1 2022

Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Production has recovered strongly since the outage at Forcados Oil Terminal (FOT) and we have been averaging nearly 33kbopd liquids throughout October. Now that production has normalised, we expect production to be in the range 48-50 kboepd for the year, provided uptime on the Forcados Pipeline and FOT remains above the budgeted 80%. I'm pleased to report that our new wells at Gbetiokun are performing strongly, and we will soon commence drilling the exciting Sibiri prospect on OML40.

We have taken the difficult, but practical decision to bring an end to the uncertainty of the Access Bank legal dispute regarding Cardinal Drilling Services, which completes the Board-mandated removal of Related Party Transactions. Although we maintain our previously stated position that legal action against the Company was wholly without merit, the risk of significant disruption to our operations and other opportunities from a long, drawn-out legal case brought us to a negotiated settlement with Access Bank. We have therefore acquired the four Cardinal rigs and we are now focusing on fast tracking their deployment in future drilling campaigns. `

Our business model is robust, despite setbacks in the third quarter, thanks to the prudent and flexible approach we have taken to managing the business. With an increased focus on efficiency in our operations, improving uptime by opening up the Amukpe to Escravos Pipeline and driving further cost reduction across our portfolio, this will provide the bedrock allowing us to operate effectively in fluctuating commodity prices and generate returns for shareholders. I am optimistic that the coming year will be much stronger, with many of the problems of the past put behind us.

After we set out our future strategy in July's Capital Markets Day and launched our new corporate name of Seplat Energy plc, complete with its new branding, we are now focusing on building out and executing the energy transition that is right for Nigeria. A strong step forward will be when we bring on stream the ANOH project next year delivering more transition gas to an energy poor market, over reliant on expensive, high carbon-emitting electricity generated from small-scale diesel and PMS generators. Our three-pillar strategy is designed to ensure we balance carbon emission reduction with the essential social agenda for undeniably the most under-electrified, youngest and fastest growing population on earth.

Seplat Energy's focus is clear: "Reliable energy, limitless potential".

Unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

2

Summary of performance

$ million

₦ billion

9M 2021

9M 2020

% change

9M 2021

9M 2020

Revenue

460.4

387.8

18.7%

182.7

135.6

Gross profit

146.5

90.6

61.7%

58.1

31.7

Impairment of assets *

(6.9)

(179.7)

96.2%

(2.7)

(62.8)

EBITDA **

266.4

205.6

29.6%

105.7

71.9

Operating profit (loss)

157.8

(79.3)

299.0%

62.6

(27.7)

Profit (loss) before tax

97.4

(130.1)

174.9%

38.6

(45.5)

Operating cash flow

163.8

197.8

(17.1%)

64.9

74.8

Working interest production (boepd)

47,280

50,653

(6.7%)

Average realised oil price ($/bbl)

67.43

38.60

74.7%

Average realised gas price ($/Mscf)

2.86

2.88

(0.7%)

  • Includes $158.2 million impairment on revaluation of assets and $21.4 million impairment of financial assets in 2020
  • Adjusted for non-cash items

Outlook for 2021

Liquids production has recovered strongly following the outage and force majeure at Forcados and after averaging approximately 33 kbopd liquids in October, we expect the Group's full-year liquids and gas production to be in the range 48-50 kboepd, assuming 80% uptime.

We expect to introduce liquids into the Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline in December, which will provide a secure and reliable alternative export route and reduce our reliance on the TFP, which has caused significant problems in the past.

Following its successful funding, the completion of the ANOH project remains a major priority and we expect first gas to be achieved in H1 2022, at lower cost than originally estimated at FID.

Important notice

The information contained within this announcement is unaudited and deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under Market Abuse Regulations. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Services, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Certain statements included in these results contain forward-looking information concerning Seplat Energy's strategy, operations, financial performance or condition, outlook, growth opportunities or circumstances in the countries, sectors, or markets in which Seplat Energy operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve uncertainty because they depend on future circumstances and relate to events of which not all are within Seplat Energy's control or can be predicted by Seplat Energy. Although Seplat Energy believes that the expectations and opinions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations and opinions will prove to have been correct. Actual results and market conditions could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. No part of these results constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in Seplat Energy or any other entity and must not be relied upon in any way in connection with any investment decision. Seplat Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

3

Enquiries:

Seplat Energy Plc

Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer

+234 1 277 0400

Chioma Nwachuku, Director, External Affairs & Sustainability

Carl Franklin, Head of Investor Relations

Ayeesha Aliyu, Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Christopher Laing

+44 203 727 1000

seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Tom Reid / Luke Spells

+44 207 986 4000

Investec Bank plc

Chris Sim / Jarrett Silver

+44 207 597 4000

Notes to editors

Seplat Energy Plc is Nigeria's leading indigenous energy company. It is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX: SEPLAT) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: SEPL).

Seplat Energy is pursuing a Nigeria-focused growth strategy and is well positioned to participate in future asset divestments by international oil companies, farm-in opportunities, and future licensing rounds. The Company is a leading supplier of gas to the domestic power generation market. For further information please refer to the Company website, http://seplatenergy.com/

Unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

4

Operating review

HSE performance

Staff and contractors worked a total of 5.6 million man-hours with no fatalities, lost-time injuries or major injuries in the period. The Company has achieved 26 million hours without LTI on assets operated by Seplat Energy. There were 64 HSE incidents in total, compared to 66 in 9M 2020, including two reportable spills and six gas leaks, all of which were remediated with limited environmental impact. By the end of September, we had conducted 9,348 Covid-19 tests, with a positivity rate of 2.2%. We continue to enforce all Covid-19 control protocols at our field operations and offices, with no major Covid-19 related incidents.

Working-interest production for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

9M 2021

9M 2020

Liquids(1)

Gas

Oil equivalent

Liquids

Gas

Oil equivalent

Seplat %

bopd

MMscfd

boepd

bopd

MMscfd

boepd

OMLs 4, 38 & 41

45.0%

17,722

113

37,197

20,731

100

38,057

OML 40

45.0%

5,058

-

5,058

8,285

-

8,285

Ubima

88.0%

719

-

719

866

-

866

OPL 283

40.0%

1,004

-

1,004

914

-

914

OML 53

40.0%

3,302

-

3,302

2,531

-

2,531

Total

27,804

113

47,280

33,327

100

50,653

1. Liquid production volumes as measured at the LACT unit for OMLs 4, 38 and 41; OML 40 and OPL 283 flow station. Volumes stated are subject to reconciliation and may differ from sales volumes within the period.

Average working-interest production for the first nine months of 2021 was 47,280 boepd (12.9 MMboe), down 6.7% on the same period in 2020. Within this, liquids production was down 16.6% to 27,804 bopd, impacted by decreased production from the Western Assets owing to the disruption caused by the suspension of exports at the Forcados Oil Terminal (FOT), as well as previously reported delays in replacing the MT Harcourt storage vessel on OML40, which reduced exports from the asset in Q1 2021. However, gas production increased by 13% to 113 MMscfd for the nine-month period (9M 2020: 100 MMscfd).

The impact of an unplanned 40% downtime for one full month in the third quarter of the FOT (as against budgeted downtime of 20%) amounted to a loss of c.885 kbbls of oil in the third quarter from OMLs 40, 4, 38 and 41. Consequently, there was 74% uptime for the Trans Forcados Pipeline during the nine-month period and the produced liquid volumes from OMLs 4, 38 and 41 were subject to reconciliation losses of 11.3%.

Oil business performance

Seplat Energy's oil operations produced 7.6 MMbbls on a working-interest basis in 9M 2021 (9M 2020: 9.1 MMbbls). Oil production in the third quarter was affected by the curtailment of production and suspension of export operations from OMLs 4, 38, 41 and 40, after Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC) declared a force majeure at the Forcados Oil Terminal on 13 August because of a failure of the loading buoy around the terminal export pipeline. Production uptime recorded for the third quarter was 60% as repairs took longer than planned, with the resumption of normal operations and exports commencing 14 September. Previously, delays in siting a new storage vessel at OML 40 to replace the MT Harcourt, which was damaged in November 2020, resulted in significantly lower volumes in the first quarter.

The average price realised per barrel in the period was $67.43 (9M 2020: $38.60), following the recovery of Brent prices on the receding threat from the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant return of global economic activity.

Unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seplat Energy plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
02:31aSeplat energy plc-corporate announcement on q3 2021 interim dividend for seplat energy ..
PU
02:21aResults
PU
02:21aSeplat energy plc- notices of board meeting (bm) - board resolution
PU
02:21aSeplat energy plc- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021
PU
10/12SEPLAT ENERGY : Gets Govt Support in Quest Towards Energy Transition for Country's Growth
AQ
10/07Seplat Energy transition agenda
PU
10/07Hidden in plain sight
PU
10/07The world in transition
PU
10/05SEPLAT ENERGY : Nigeria's Solar Market to Hit N7tn By 2040 - Seplat
AQ
10/01SEPLAT ENERGY : Summit
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 771 M - -
Net income 2021 121 M - -
Net Debt 2021 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,67x
Yield 2021 8,00%
Capitalization 735 M 735 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 528
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Seplat Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEPLAT ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,25 $
Average target price 2,13 $
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Thompson Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emeka Onwuka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako Non-Executive Chairman
Jay Smulders Technical Director
Effiong Udofia Okon Operations Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEPLAT ENERGY PLC40.00%735
CONOCOPHILLIPS86.12%103 149
EOG RESOURCES, INC.86.57%55 467
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED71.72%49 992
CNOOC LIMITED18.66%49 152
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY68.50%46 818