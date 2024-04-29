Unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2024 29 April 2024 Reliable energy, limitless potential

Lagos and London, 29 April 2024: Seplat Energy PLC ("Seplat Energy" or "the Company"), a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, announces its unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2024. Operational highlights Production averaged 49,258 boepd, down 4.8% on prior period (3M 2023: 51,720 boepd), but 5.7% above Q4 2023 production, and towards the upper end of 2024 guidance (44,000 boepd - 52,000 boepd).

ANOH gas plant pre-commissioning works ongoing. Seplat maintains its first gas target in 3Q 2024.

pre-commissioning works ongoing. Seplat maintains its first gas target in 3Q 2024. Sibiri-1 on stream a few weeks after FDP approval, work ongoing to commence production from Sibiri-2.

on stream a few weeks after FDP approval, work ongoing to commence production from Sibiri-2. Discovery of hydrocarbons in previously untested deep reservoirs at Sapele-37 and Okporhuru-9.

Sapele-37 and Okporhuru-9. Carbon emissions intensity: 29.4 kg CO2/boe (3M 2023: 26.4 kg CO2/boe). End of Routine Flaring ("EORF") projects are on track, with EORF expected in H2 2025, these will deliver a material reduction in emissions intensity.

Achieved more than 2.3 million hours without Lost Time Injury ("LTI") at Seplat-operated assets in Q1 2024. Financial updates Revenue $179.8 million, down from $331.0 million in 3M 2023 (after adjusting for underlift and overlift oil volumes, 3M 2024 adjusted revenues of $236.3 million, against $255.6 million in 3M 2023).

Average realised oil price $86.17/bbl (3M 2023: $82.32/bbl); average realised gas price $3.11/Mscf (3M 2023: $2.88/Mscf).

Unit production opex of $9.6/boe, (3M 2023: $9.0/boe).

Cash generated from operations of $16.8 million, primarily due to timing of liftings, $95 million received in April for volumes lifted in March, down from $145.0m in Q1 2023. Capex invested of $47.1 million (3M 2023: $44.7 million)

Balance sheet cash down to $335.8 million (YE 2023: $450.1 million), $128 million MPNU cash deposit not included.

Net debt at end March increased to $385 million (Dec 2023: $305 million), a further $19.3 million of RBL borrowings were repaid in the quarter. Net Debt to EBITDA was 0.9x.

Q1 2024 dividend declared of US3.0 cents per share . Corporate updates On 1 st April 2024 Mr. Udoma Udo Udoma became Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Mr. Bello Rabiu became Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Seplat Energy Board.

April 2024 Mr. Udoma Udo Udoma became Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Mr. Bello Rabiu became Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Seplat Energy Board. On 1 st May 2024 Mrs. Eleanor Adaralegbe will join the Board of Seplat as an Executive Director and will succeed Mr. Emeka Onwuka as Chief Financial Officer on 21 st May 2024.

May 2024 Mrs. Eleanor Adaralegbe will join the Board of Seplat as an Executive Director and will succeed Mr. Emeka Onwuka as Chief Financial Officer on 21 May 2024. Full year guidance unchanged. Production 44,000-52,000 boepd, capex $170 million - $200 million.

44,000-52,000 boepd, capex $170 million - $200 million. Working with NNPC and government to conclude the acquisition of ExxonMobil's share capital in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited ("MPNU"). We remain confident that President Tinubu's administration will approve the transaction. Post-reporting period events NMDPRA increased the domestic market gas price to $2.42/Mscf from $2.18/Mscf, effective 1 April 2024. New pricing will be applied to approximately 30% of gas volumes.

On April 14 th , 2024, after approximately 2 years of outage, Zone-6 of SPDC operated Trans Niger Pipeline ("TNP") resumed operations, four months ahead of management's expectations. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Seplat Energy continued its trend of strong operational performance in the first quarter. Oil production on OMLs 4, 38, 40 and 41 outperformed expectations, benefitting from low pipeline losses and deferments, which were ahead of plan. Cash flow was down in the first quarter, but this is largely due to timing difference of lifting oil from the terminals. The business remains strong, production is firmly on track this year and price realisations remain supportive of cash generation. In our FY 2023 results we outlined several growth opportunities for 2024. The first of these to start generating revenue for Seplat is Sibiri, which came on stream just a few weeks after the FDP approval was received from NUPRC. At Abiala (a marginal field within OML 40), the drilling programme is on track to start during 2Q. We were delighted to see resumption of operations on the Trans Niger Pipeline in April, approximately four months ahead of plan. Access to the pipeline will enable us to increase production from OML53, as well as providing the primary export route for condensate from AGPC, which remains on track for first gas in 3Q 2024. Seplat Energy Plc | 3M 2024 Financial Results 2

Looking further forward, we are pleased to share that we discovered hydrocarbons in deeper reservoirs than had previously been tested at Sapele-37 and Okhorpuru-9. The initial results are promising, again highlighting the world class quality of the geology in Nigeria. In Nigeria, we were pleased to see more progressive actions taken by President Tinubu and the industry regulators. In March, the President signed executive orders that will provide fiscal incentives in our gas and midstream businesses. In addition, an executive order was signed and gazetted into law, which has potential to materially improve our contracting process and bring the right level of efficiency that will support costs reductions. We applaud the change, which can drive much needed efficiency gains across our industry. More recently NMDPRA lifted the domestic gas price to $2.42/Mscf supporting revenue generation and re-emphasising the government's commitment to develop Nigeria's gas resources, a factor aligned with Pillar 2 in our strategy. Our message to investors on MPNU is unchanged. Dialogue between key parties is active and constructive, and we remain confident that we can reach a conclusion on this transformational acquisition." Summary of performance $ million ₦ billion Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenue * 179.8 331.0 (45.7%) 268.6 152.0 Gross profit 42.7 198.3 (78.5%) 63.8 91.1 EBITDA ** 123.3 140.2 (12.0%) 184.2 64.4 Operating profit (loss) 81.9 103.7 (21.0%) 122.4 47.6 Profit (loss) before tax 69.3 86.1 (19.5%) 103.5 39.5 Cash generated from operations 16.8 145.0 (88.4%) 25.2 66.6 Working interest production (boepd) 49,258 51,720 (4.8%) Oil volumes produced (MMbbls) 2.77 2.73 1.5% Oil volumes lifted (MMbbls) 1.75 3.58 (51.1%) Average realised oil price ($/bbl.) $86.17 $82.32 4.7% Average realised gas price ($/Mscf) $3.11 $2.88 8.0% LTIF 0 0 CO2 emissions intensity 29.4 26.4 11.4% from operated assets, kg/boe 3M 2023 revenue includes an overlift of $75.4m

Adjusted for non-cash items Responsibility for publication This announcement has been authorised for publication on behalf of Seplat Energy by Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer, Seplat Energy PLC. Signed: Emeka Onwuka Chief Financial Officer Seplat Energy Plc | 3M 2024 Financial Results 3

Enquiries: Seplat Energy Plc Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer +234 1 277 0400 Eleanor Adaralegbe, CFO Designate James Thompson, Head of Investor Relations +44 203 725 6500 Ayeesha Aliyu, Investor Relations Chioma Afe, Director, External Affairs & Social Performance FTI Consulting Ben Brewerton / Christopher Laing +44 203 727 1000 seplatenergy@fticonsulting.com Citigroup Global Markets Limited Luke Spells / Peter Catterall +44 207 986 4000 Investec Bank plc Chris Sim / Charles Craven +44 207 597 4000

Operating review Group production performance Working interest production for the three months ended 31 March 2024 Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Liquids Gas Total Liquids Gas Total Seplat % bopd MMscfd boepd bopd MMscfd boepd OMLs 4, 38 & 41 45% 15,089 109.5 33,961 17,613 124.1 39,002 OML 40 45% 12,470 - 12,470 9,568 - 9,568 OML 53 40% 1,263 - 1,263 1,280 - 1,280 OPL 283 40% 1,564 - 1,564 1,870 - 1,870 Total 30,387 109.5 49,258 30,331 124.1 51,720 Liquid production volumes as measured at the LACT (Lease Automatic Custody Transfer) unit for OMLs 4, 38 and 41; OML 40 and OPL 283 flow station. Gas conversion factor of 5.8 boe per scf. Volumes stated are subject to reconciliation and may differ from sales volumes within the period. During the first three months of 2024, total working interest production was within 2024 guidance. Production of 49,258 boepd represents a 5.7% increase versus Q4 2023, but a 4.8% decrease versus the prior year period (3M 2023: 51,720 boepd); the oil and gas mix was 62% and 38% respectively. Within this, average daily working interest oil production was stable, growing by 0.2% while gas working interest production fell 11.8%. Total production deferment in the period was 22% (3M 2023: 29%), a significant improvement on prior year performance, due to better asset availability during the period. Upstream business performance Total liquids production increased by 1.5% to 2.77 MMbbls in 3M 2024, compared to 2.73 MMbbls in 3M 2023. The modest growth in liquids production during the period was underpinned by improved liquids production on OML 40. Western Assets In OMLs 4, 38, & 41, working interest liquids production declined 14.3% to 15,089 bopd (3M 2022: 17,613 bopd). The reduction in production was driven by the effects of natural decline and the delays to the 2023 drilling programme. Export route availability remained stable during the period. Minor repairs on the Trans Forcados Pipeline ("TFP") route while an operational challenge at the Escravos Oil Terminal (EOT) caused a one-day downtime on Amukpe to Escravos Pipeline ("AEP") in February, were the only outages of significance in the period. As a result, total deferments on OML 4, 38, 41 for the period were 13% (3M 2023: 19%). Elcrest Our operations at OML 40 recorded the strongest growth in the period. Working interest production from the asset grew by 30.3% to 12,470 bopd in 3M 2024 (3M 2023: 9,568 bopd). OML 40 volumes benefitted from improved export route availability (both pipeline and terminal), and the ongoing benefit of the effective drilling campaign in 2023. We received approval for the full field development plan at Sibiri on OML 40 in February 2024. The first phase of the development plan includes commencement of production from the previously drilled E&A wells; Sibiri-1 and Sibiri-2. We are pleased to announce that Sibiri-1 was brought online only a few weeks after receiving development approval, though contribution to group production in 1Q 2024 was limited. Work is ongoing to bring Sibiri-2 online later in the year. Abiala is the second growth project planned to be brought online in 2024, it is a marginal field located in the OML 40 area. At the end of the first quarter the project remained on schedule. The rig move to the location for the first production well is on track for the second quarter. Eastern Assets In OML 53, daily working interest production fell 1.3% to 1,263 bopd in 3M 2024, with the evacuation of these volumes principally to the nearby Waltersmith Refinery from our Ohaji operations. Production levels in Q1 2024 were broadly similar to 2023, with Ohaji supplying crude to the Waltersmith refinery and following recent conclusion of commercial terms, it is Seplat Energy Plc | 3M 2024 Financial Results 5

also able to supply up to 1,000 bopd gross (400 bopd net) to the Edo refinery. The Jisike field is currently producing into the Antan-Ebocha line, for export at the Brass terminal. The export route has been available since August 2023. Production on OPL 283 declined by 16.3% to 1,564 bopd in 3M 2024. The year over year fall was largely due to natural decline and lack of new well stock. No new wells are planned for the license in 2024. Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) Update On the 14th of April 2024, Zone-6 of the SPDC operated Trans Niger Pipeline resumed preliminary operations after successful hydrotesting. The pipeline has been out of operation since April 2022. Seplat operated Ohaji field in OML53 is evacuated to the export market via this section of the pipeline. Work is now ongoing on a gradual reopening of wells while observing the performance of the line for stability. The well stock includes three wells drilled across 2022 and 2023, which have yet to produce. We therefore anticipate that output from Ohaji will increase over the coming quarter. TNP is also the primary export route for condensate production for ANOH Gas Processing Company ("AGPC") which will evacuate condensate into the TNP from the ANOH gas plant. Drilling For 2024, the Company's drilling program is expected to deliver 13 new wells (11 oil wells and 2 gas wells) across both operated and non-operated assets. We intend to use the 2024 drilling program to address normal production decline and, along with the completion of maintenance activities, support long-term production levels from the assets. In the first quarter of the year, our drilling program successfully delivered One well from the 2024 drilling program, Ovhor- 21, and completed two wells; Okporhuru-9,Sapele-37, which were spudded towards the end of 2023. Sapele-37 and Okporhuru-9 had multiple targets in their respective initial plans, and each recorded notable positive results. Each well had secondary exploration targets in previously untested deeper stratigraphy in OML 41. We are pleased to announce the discovery of hydrocarbons, predominantly gas, in both wells. Okporhuru -9 well discovered multiple hydrocarbon-bearing intervals in deeper formations. While the Sapele-37 well (previously Sapele-N) encountered hydrocarbons in deeper reservoirs, as well as proving up a northernly extension to the Sapele field. Early indications suggest that these deeper reservoirs may have commercial potential, and further technical analysis is now underway to assess the deep potential at Okporhuru, Sapele and the wider OML 41. For the remainder of 2024, we plan to deliver the remaining 12 wells on the 2024 drilling plan. Three wells: Ovhor-22,Sapele-38, and OBEN KIKB-02, are expected to be completed during the second quarter. We expect these wells to support production volumes later in the year. Midstream Gas business performance During the period, the average working interest gas production volume fell 11.8% to 109.5 MMscfd in 3M 2024, from 124.1 MMscfd in 3M 2023. The decline was due to delays bringing two new gas wells onstream. Total gas sales for the period were 10.0 Bcf (3M 2023: 11.2 Bcf), contributing 38% of the Company's volumes and 16% of total revenue. The business continues to pursue growth opportunities by expanding 3rd party gas sources to maximize the utilization of the Oben and Sapele gas plants processing hubs. New customers are being brought onboard to high grade the GSA customer base and improve revenue generation. During the period, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ("NMDPRA") announced upward revisions to the Domestic Base Price ("DBP"). The DBP for gas is now set at $2.42/Mscf, from $2.18/Mscf previously. Seplat has contracts to deliver approximately 30% of its gas to Domestic Gas Delivery Obligation ("DGDO") customers. Effective 1st April 2024 gas will be sold to these customers at the new DBP. ANOH Gas Processing Plant During the quarter, we delivered continued progress of pre-commissioning work on the ANOH gas plant. Construction of the flowlines for delivery of wet gas from the upstream wells have been completed. AGPC has further extended its safety record on the project to 12 million man-hours without Lost Time Injury. The recent return to operations of the TNP (mentioned above) is an important development as it de-risks the primary route for export of the condensate produced by the plant. Our government partner, NGIC, is responsible for delivering the pipelines required to transport the gas from ANOH to the demand centres, including the 23km spur line and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipeline. With respect to OB3 pipeline, tunnelling operations commenced during the first quarter and are currently ongoing after the tunnel walls were previously strengthened by a process of grouting. Good progress is also being made on the Spur Line, with completion currently standing at 88%. Our government partner anticipates completion of both pipelines before the end of Q2 2024. Seplat Energy Plc | 3M 2024 Financial Results 6

Based on the progress to date, we believe that we are on target to achieve our planned first gas date of Q3 2024. New Energy Business In line with our strategy to support the energy transition, we continue to assess various midstream gas, power, and renewable investment opportunities that are focused on increasing energy supply and reliability, lowering costs, and reducing carbon intensity of Nigeria's electricity consumption. We continue to monitor reforms within the energy sector and their possible impact on improving the viability of investments in the sector. On that front, significant positive steps have been made in the past quarter with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announcing an increase in electricity tariff to N225/kwh (from an average of N68/kwh) for electricity consumers on band A feeders. Consumers on band A feeders receive 20 - 24 hours of electricity supply daily. While other bands have their existing pricing unchanged, this represents a positive step towards achieving a cost reflective tariff within the power sector. In addition, the NERC issued a new directive to electricity distribution companies to source 10% of their power needs from renewable sources coupled with the announcement of the Federal government plans to grant subsidies to mini grid developers via the deployment of solar power mini grids to 150 underserved sites across seven states. These numerous initiatives continue to improve the viability of potential investments within this sector. HSE Performance In 3M 2024, The Company has achieved a total of 2.3 million manhours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) on its operated assets, which reflects the Company's strong focus on safety and the dedication of its workforce to maintaining a secure work environment. This brings aggregate LTI free manhours to 12.8 million with over 534 days (13th October 2022) since last LTI was recorded. In addition, TRIR was 0.0 with no major injuries were reported during this period. Lastly, no Tier 2 Process Safety Loss of Primary Containment (LOPC) incident was recorded during the period. Ending routine flaring The carbon intensity recorded for the period was 29.4 kg CO2/boe, higher than the 26.4 kg CO2/boe recorded in 3M 2023. The Sapele and Ohaji Flow Stations remained the biggest contributors to higher carbon intensity recorded during the period. The Company continues to progress efforts to secure evacuation options for unprocessed associated gas from the Sapele Flow Station. Alongside this, works continue on construction of the Sapele Integrated Gas Plant (SIGP), which is scheduled to complete during H2 2024. Once operational, SIGP offtake has the potential to materially reduce Group Scope 1 emissions. Proposed acquisition of MPNU On 24 May 2023, we announced that we have extended with Mobil Development Nigeria Inc. and Mobil Exploration Nigeria Inc. (ExxonMobil) the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) for the acquisition of ExxonMobil's share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) to preserve the transaction pending the resolution of certain legal proceedings and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. The Board remains confident that the transaction will be approved, and all associated legal issues will be resolved. We continue to work with all parties to achieve a successful outcome, including our financiers who remain supportive, and have been encouraged by the recent drive of President Tinubu's administration to promote investment in country. We will provide further updates as appropriate. Outlook Our production guidance for 2024 is unchanged at 44,000-52,000 boepd. Our Q1 2024 production benefitted from deferral of planned turnaround maintenance (TAM) at Oben, which will now occur in August (previously February 2024), requiring a c.2 week shut down. Given earlier than expected resumption of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) we may see improved production from our Eastern Asset than in our base forecast. Once Ohaji wells have been brought on-line and stabilised, we will be able to assess the impact on our production guidance. Our capital expenditure guidance for 2024 is unchanged at a range of $170 million - $200 million. We expect cash balances to normalise in the second quarter given the currently planned lifting schedule, coupled with the continuation of a supportive commodity price environment and the payments received in April for the March liftings. Seplat Energy Plc | 3M 2024 Financial Results 7

Financial review Revenue The crude oil price was steady year over year (Brent averaged $81.76/bbl a decrease of just 0.4% vs. 3M 2023's $82.06/bbl), though the picture during the quarter was one of steadily increasing oil prices, as geopolitical tensions rose in the Middle East region. Though Brent was stable YoY, the Company achieved a 4.7% growth in average realised crude oil price to $86.17/bbl in 3M 2024, from $82.32/bbl in 3M 2023. The greater than usual premium to Brent achieved in the quarter was due to timing, as our liftings were biased to the end of the quarter when prices were higher. Despite a steady oil price, crude oil revenue declined 49.4% to $150.8 million in 3M 2024, from $297.9 million in 3M 2023. The YoY decline in reported crude oil revenue was attributed to the timing of liftings, exacerbated by the overlift reported in 3M 2023. Total crude lifted during the period declined 51.1% to 1.8 MMbbls (3M 2023: 3.6 MMbbls). Net underlift volumes in 3M 2024 totalled 849 kbbls valued at $73.8 million, this was then adjusted down by $17.3m to reflect the impact on the value of overlift volumes brought forward from the prior reporting period. As such, net underlift volumes were revalued to $56.4 million. Our lifting activities are expected to normalise in subsequent quarters. Gas revenue fell by 12.4% to $29.0 million in 3M 2024 (compared to $33.1 million in 3M 2023). The decline in gas revenue was attributed to lower gas volumes produced during the period, due principally to delays in new gas wells coming on stream, these are now expected onstream in Q2 2024. Production fell 10.8% to 10.0 Bscf in 3M 2024, from 11.2 Bscf in 3M 2023, offset by the average realised gas price, which rose by 8.0% to $3.11/Mscf in 3M-2024, from $2.88/Mscf in 3M 2023. The average realised gas price improvement reflects the impact of higher gas price negotiated with off-takers taking effect in the period. Overall, Oil and Gas sales for 3M 2024 fell 45.7% to $179.8 million, from $331.0 million in 3M 2023. Gross profit Gross profit fell 78.5% to $42.7m, from the $198.3m recorded in 3M 2023. Non-production costs primarily included $50.8 million in royalties and $41.4 million in depreciation, depletion, and amortisation (DD&A), contrasting with $47.4 million in royalties and $36.2 million in DD&A in the previous period. Direct operating costs, which encompass expenses related to crude-handling charges (CHC), barging/trucking, operations and maintenance, amounted to $42.8 million in 3M 2024, marking a 5.4% decrease from the $45.3 million incurred in 3M 2023. This fall in direct operating costs is attributed to the lower operational and maintenance expenses in the period despite higher produced liquid volumes in 3M 2024. Considering the cost per barrel equivalent basis, production operating expenses (opex) were $9.6/boe in 3M 2024, compared to $9.0/boe in 3M 2023. Operating profit Operating profit decreased by 21.0% to $81.9 million, from $103.7 million achieved in 3M 2023. This decline in operating profit was mostly attributed to a combination of lower revenues and higher DD&A (arising from changes in the basis of computation of DD&A versus the prior period) and General and Administrative (G&A) expenses. G&A expenses amounted to $24.1 million, 17.2% higher than the $20.5 million incurred in 3M 2023. The increase in G&A costs was mainly due to share-based expenses towards employee benefits relating to the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Seplat remains committed to minimising G&A expenses and continues to implement measures to manage all costs. During the period, we reported a non-cash foreign exchange gain of $6.0 million (from revaluation of Naira assets & liabilities). After adjusting for non-cash items such as impairment, fair value losses, and exchange gains, the adjusted EBITDA for the period was $123.3 million (3M 2023: $140.2 million), resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 68.6% (3M 2023: 42.4%). Taxation The income tax expense of $71.2 million includes a current tax charge of $13.9 million and a deferred tax charge of $57.3 million. The significant increase in deferred tax charge for the quarter was due to both the sizable underlift position and unrealised FX gains recorded during the period, resulting in an effective tax rate of 102.8% (3M 2023: 33.2%). Changes to underlift position and exchange rates in future will continue to impact the foreign exchange differences position, and this will in turn reflect in the tax result as movements between current and deferred tax positions. Seplat Energy Plc | 3M 2024 Financial Results 8

Effective tax rate analysis Income tax expense Tax rate Profit before tax ($'million) Current Deferred Total ETR Current (Effective Tax Rate) Tax rate 69.3 13.9 57.3 71.2 103% 33% Net result Profit before tax declined by 19.5%, amounting to $69.3 million, compared to $86.1 million in 3M 2023. However, primarily due to the significant deferred taxation charge in the period, a net loss of $1.9 million was recorded as opposed to a net profit of $57.5 million in 3M 2023. After adjusting for deferred taxes, profit after tax totals $55.3 million, against $58.0 million in 3M 2023. The profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company, representing shareholders, was $1.0 million in 3M 2024, which resulted in basic earnings per share of $0.002/share for the period (3M 2023: $0.10/share). Cash flows from operating activities During the period, the Company generated $16.8 million in cash from its operations, a decrease from the $145.0 million generated in 3M 2023. Primarily due to working capital effects, comprised of the reduction in overlift position and revaluation of Naira payables due to devaluation of the currency in the period. 2Q 2024 operating cash flow is anticipated to benefit from the normalisation of these working capital dynamics. Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $14.9 million in 3M 2024, compared to $141.7 million in 3M 2023. This figure includes lower tax payments of $0.5 million and a higher hedging premium of $1.4 million during the current period, while in the previous year, tax payments were $2.1 million, and the hedging premium paid was $1.2 million. During the quarter, we continued to receive cash call payments from our JV partners. For OMLs 4, 38, & 41, we received a net amount of $97.0 million towards settlement of cash call receivables on our NEPL/Seplat JV, bringing receivable balance to $58.0 million. On Elcrest, we received $54.0 million from NEPL towards settlement of cash call receivables, bringing the outstanding balance to $28.0 million. Receivables outstanding from our JV partner on OML 53 as of March 2024 are $18 million, after we received c.$1.0 million to settle part of outstanding receivables. In April, we reached an agreement with our joint venture (JV) partner, NUIMS, which will support a normalisation of lifting operations and provides a mechanism to reduce JV receivables. Cash flows from investing activities The total net cash outflow from investing activities was $32.5 million, which decreased from the $41.6 million recorded in 3M 2023. We received $2.0 million in respect to the divestment from Ubima and $10.9 million from our financial interest in OML 55. The capital expenditure on oil & gas assets during the period was $46.4 million, including $37.4 million invested in drilling activities and $8.9 million invested in engineering projects. Total capex (including other fixed assets) was $47.1 million. Cash flows from financing activities Net cash outflows from financing activities were $67.4 million, which increased from the $45.3 million recorded in 3M 2023. These outflows included $32.2 million for interest on loans and borrowings, reflecting the cost of servicing the Company's debt obligations. Additionally, a commitment fee and associated transaction cost of $2.1 million was incurred on our credit facilities. The loan repayments of $19.3 million represents further principal repayments on the Eland Senior RBL Facility, bringing our total repayment on the facility to $41.3 million. Liquidity The balance sheet continues to remain healthy with a solid liquidity position. Net debt reconciliation $ million* Interest Rate Maturity 31 March 2024 Senior notes* 642.7 7.75% April 2026 Westport RBL* 68.9 SOFR +8% March 2026 Off-take facility* 9.6 SOFR +10.5% April 2027 Seplat Energy Plc | 3M 2024 Financial Results 9