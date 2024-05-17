Seplat Energy PLC ("Seplat" or the "Company")
Results of the Eleventh Annual General Meeting
Lagos and London, 17 May 2024: Seplat Energy PLC announces that at its Annual General Meeting held virtually via https://www.seplatenergy.com/agm-2024/yesterday, Thursday, 16 May 2024, all resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting put to the Shareholders were duly passed by the requisite majority.
The results of each resolution voted by way of poll, including proxy votes lodged with the Company's Registrars, are set out below:
Votes FOR
Votes AGAINST
Votes
Total Votes Cast
Withheld/
(excluding Votes
Abstain
Withheld/Abstain)
Number
% of
Number
% of
Number
Number
% of ISC
of shares
shares
of shares
shares
of shares
of shares
RESOLUTIONS
voted
voted
For & Against
1.
Resolution 1: To receive the Audited
Financial Statements of the Company
for the year ended 31 December 2023,
303,969,252
100.00%
Nil
Nil
Nil
303,969,252
51.66%
together with the Reports of the
Directors, Auditors and the Statutory
Audit Committee thereon.
2.
Resolution 2: To declare a final
dividend recommended by the Board
of Directors of the Company in respect
307,446,996
100.00%
Nil
Nil
Nil
307,446,996
52.25%
of the financial
year
ended 31
December 2023.
3.
Resolution
3:
To
re-appoint
PriceWaterhouseCoopers ("PWC") as
Auditors of the Company from the
Noted by Shareholders
conclusion of this meeting until the
conclusion of the next general meeting
of the Company at which the
Company's Annual Accounts are laid.
4
Resolution 4: To authorise the Board
of Directors
of
the Company to
307,385,471
100.00%
Nil
Nil
Nil
307,385,471
52.24%
determine
the
Auditors'
remuneration.
5.
Resolution 5a: To approve the
appointment
of
the
following
Directors:
5(a)(i): To approve the appointment of
307,435,672
100.00%
Nil
Nil
Nil
307,435,672
52.25%
Mr. Christopher Okeke as a Director of
the Company;
5(a)(ii): To approve the appointment
of Mr. Udoma Udo Udoma as a
307,430,566
100.00%
Nil
Nil
Nil
307,430,566
52.24%
Director of the Company;
5(a)(iii): To approve the appointment
of Mr. Babs Omotowa as a Director of
307,382,294
100.00%
Nil
Nil
Nil
307,382,294
52.24%
the Company;
5(a)(iv): To approve the appointment
of Mrs. Eleanor Adaralegbe as
an
307,377,298
99.99%
100
0.00%
Nil
307,377,398
52.24%
Executive Director of the Company;
Resolution 5b: To re-elect
the
following Directors who are eligible for
retirement by rotation
5(b)(i): To re-appoint
Dr.
Emma
FitzGerald as a Director of
the
307,427,553
100.00%
Nil
Nil
Nil
307,427,553
52.24%
Company;
5(b)(ii): To re-appoint Mrs. Bashirat
Odunewu as a Director of
the
307,430,544
100.00%
Nil
Nil
Nil
307,430,544
52.24%
Company;
6.
Resolution
6:
To
disclose
the
Noted by Shareholders
remuneration of
managers
of
the
Company.
7
Resolution 7: To elect the shareholder
This was done by electronic voting to represent show of hands in line with the section 249(3) of the
representatives of the Statutory Audit
Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 provisions. Members of the Statutory Audit Committee
Committee (Please see note 7).
comprising three (3) Shareholders elected representatives and two (2) Board nominated representatives
were approved as follows: (a) Mr. Abayomi Adeyemi (Shareholder Representative); (b) Mrs Hauwa Umar
(Shareholder Representative); (c) Mr. Nornah Awoh (Shareholder Representative); (d) Mrs. Bashirat
Odunewu (Board Representative); and (e) Mr. Kazeem Raimi (Board Representative).
8
Resolution
8:
To
approve
the
Remuneration
Section
of
the
Directors'
Remuneration
Report
set
out in the Annual Report and Accounts
307,423,469
100.00%
Nil
Nil
Nil
307,423,469
52.24%
for the year ended 31 December 2023
(including
the
forward-looking
Remuneration Policy).
Notes:
- Further to the signing into law of the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2022, which allows public companies to hold meetings electronically, this AGM was held virtually. The virtual meeting link for the AGM is https://www.seplatenergy.com/agm-2024/ The virtual meeting is available on the Company's website at "www.seplatenergy.com".
- In accordance with the Company's articles of association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. There were no restrictions on shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.
- A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Percentage of ISC voted" for any resolution.
- The percentage of votes "For" and "Against" any resolution is expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution.
- In accordance with Section 401 of CAMA, 2020, the retiring Auditor shall be re-appointed without passing a resolution.
- In accordance with Section 257 of CAMA 2020, full details on the compensation of managers of the Company, set out on page 132 of the 2023 Annual Report was disclosed to the members at the Annual General Meeting.
- In accordance with Section 404 (3) to (6) of the Nigerian Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the election of the statutory Audit Committee shareholder representative members is conducted by a show of hands at the AGM rather than by poll and proxy.
- The Issued Share Capital ("ISC") at the time of the Annual General Meeting was 588,444,561 shares denominated in Naira of 50 kobo per share. The proportion of "Percentage of ISC voted" for any resolution is the total of votes "For" and "Against" in respect of that resolution expressed as a percentage of the ISC.
- In accordance with LR 9.6.2, copies of the relevant ordinary and special resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view athttp://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The full text of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism and also on the Company's website at http://www.seplatenergy.com.
- Ends -
Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa
Director, Legal/Company Secretary
FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.
Enquiries
Seplat Energy Plc
+234 12 770 400
Eleanor Adaralegbe, CFO Designate
Edith Onwuchekwa, Director Legal /Company Secretary
James Thompson, Head of Investor Relations
Chioma Afe, Director, External Affairs and Social Performance
FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Chris Laing
+44 (0) 203 727 1000
seplat@fticonsulting.com
Notes to editors
Seplat Energy PLC is Nigeria's leading indigenous energy company. It is listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX: SEPLAT) and the Main
Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: SEPL). Seplat Energy is pursuing a Nigeria-focused growth strategy and is well positioned to participate in future asset divestments by international oil companies, farm-in opportunities, and future licensing rounds. The Company is a leading supplier of gas to the domestic power generation market. For further information please refer to the Company website, https://seplatenergy.com/
