Seplat Energy PLC ("Seplat" or the "Company")

Results of the Eleventh Annual General Meeting

Lagos and London, 17 May 2024: Seplat Energy PLC announces that at its Annual General Meeting held virtually via https://www.seplatenergy.com/agm-2024/yesterday, Thursday, 16 May 2024, all resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting put to the Shareholders were duly passed by the requisite majority.

The results of each resolution voted by way of poll, including proxy votes lodged with the Company's Registrars, are set out below:

Votes FOR

Votes AGAINST

Votes

Total Votes Cast

Withheld/

(excluding Votes

Abstain

Withheld/Abstain)

Number

% of

Number

% of

Number

Number

% of ISC

of shares

shares

of shares

shares

of shares

of shares

RESOLUTIONS

voted

voted

For & Against

1.

Resolution 1: To receive the Audited

Financial Statements of the Company

for the year ended 31 December 2023,

303,969,252

100.00%

Nil

Nil

Nil

303,969,252

51.66%

together with the Reports of the

Directors, Auditors and the Statutory

Audit Committee thereon.

2.

Resolution 2: To declare a final

dividend recommended by the Board

of Directors of the Company in respect

307,446,996

100.00%

Nil

Nil

Nil

307,446,996

52.25%

of the financial

year

ended 31

December 2023.

3.

Resolution

3:

To

re-appoint

PriceWaterhouseCoopers ("PWC") as

Auditors of the Company from the

Noted by Shareholders

conclusion of this meeting until the

conclusion of the next general meeting

of the Company at which the

Company's Annual Accounts are laid.

4

Resolution 4: To authorise the Board

of Directors

of

the Company to

307,385,471

100.00%

Nil

Nil

Nil

307,385,471

52.24%

determine

the

Auditors'

remuneration.

5.

Resolution 5a: To approve the

appointment

of

the

following

Directors:

5(a)(i): To approve the appointment of

307,435,672

100.00%

Nil

Nil

Nil

307,435,672

52.25%

Mr. Christopher Okeke as a Director of

the Company;

5(a)(ii): To approve the appointment

of Mr. Udoma Udo Udoma as a

307,430,566

100.00%

Nil

Nil

Nil

307,430,566

52.24%

Director of the Company;

5(a)(iii): To approve the appointment

of Mr. Babs Omotowa as a Director of

307,382,294

100.00%

Nil

Nil

Nil

307,382,294

52.24%

the Company;

5(a)(iv): To approve the appointment

of Mrs. Eleanor Adaralegbe as

an

307,377,298

99.99%

100

0.00%

Nil

307,377,398

52.24%

Executive Director of the Company;

Resolution 5b: To re-elect

the

following Directors who are eligible for

retirement by rotation

5(b)(i): To re-appoint

Dr.

Emma

FitzGerald as a Director of

the

307,427,553

100.00%

Nil

Nil

Nil

307,427,553

52.24%

Company;

5(b)(ii): To re-appoint Mrs. Bashirat

Odunewu as a Director of

the

307,430,544

100.00%

Nil

Nil

Nil

307,430,544

52.24%

Company;

6.

Resolution

6:

To

disclose

the

Noted by Shareholders

remuneration of

managers

of

the

Company.

7

Resolution 7: To elect the shareholder

This was done by electronic voting to represent show of hands in line with the section 249(3) of the

representatives of the Statutory Audit

Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 provisions. Members of the Statutory Audit Committee

Committee (Please see note 7).

comprising three (3) Shareholders elected representatives and two (2) Board nominated representatives

were approved as follows: (a) Mr. Abayomi Adeyemi (Shareholder Representative); (b) Mrs Hauwa Umar

(Shareholder Representative); (c) Mr. Nornah Awoh (Shareholder Representative); (d) Mrs. Bashirat

Odunewu (Board Representative); and (e) Mr. Kazeem Raimi (Board Representative).

8

Resolution

8:

To

approve

the

Remuneration

Section

of

the

Directors'

Remuneration

Report

set

out in the Annual Report and Accounts

307,423,469

100.00%

Nil

Nil

Nil

307,423,469

52.24%

for the year ended 31 December 2023

(including

the

forward-looking

Remuneration Policy).

Notes:

  1. Further to the signing into law of the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2022, which allows public companies to hold meetings electronically, this AGM was held virtually. The virtual meeting link for the AGM is https://www.seplatenergy.com/agm-2024/ The virtual meeting is available on the Company's website at "www.seplatenergy.com".
  2. In accordance with the Company's articles of association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. There were no restrictions on shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.
  3. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Percentage of ISC voted" for any resolution.
  4. The percentage of votes "For" and "Against" any resolution is expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution.
  5. In accordance with Section 401 of CAMA, 2020, the retiring Auditor shall be re-appointed without passing a resolution.
  6. In accordance with Section 257 of CAMA 2020, full details on the compensation of managers of the Company, set out on page 132 of the 2023 Annual Report was disclosed to the members at the Annual General Meeting.
  1. In accordance with Section 404 (3) to (6) of the Nigerian Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the election of the statutory Audit Committee shareholder representative members is conducted by a show of hands at the AGM rather than by poll and proxy.
  2. The Issued Share Capital ("ISC") at the time of the Annual General Meeting was 588,444,561 shares denominated in Naira of 50 kobo per share. The proportion of "Percentage of ISC voted" for any resolution is the total of votes "For" and "Against" in respect of that resolution expressed as a percentage of the ISC.
  3. In accordance with LR 9.6.2, copies of the relevant ordinary and special resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view athttp://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The full text of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism and also on the Company's website at http://www.seplatenergy.com.
    • Ends -

Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa

Director, Legal/Company Secretary

FOR: SEPLAT ENERGY PLC.

Enquiries

Seplat Energy Plc

+234 12 770 400

Eleanor Adaralegbe, CFO Designate

Edith Onwuchekwa, Director Legal /Company Secretary

James Thompson, Head of Investor Relations

Chioma Afe, Director, External Affairs and Social Performance

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Chris Laing

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

seplat@fticonsulting.com

Notes to editors

Seplat Energy PLC is Nigeria's leading indigenous energy company. It is listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX: SEPLAT) and the Main

Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: SEPL). Seplat Energy is pursuing a Nigeria-focused growth strategy and is well positioned to participate in future asset divestments by international oil companies, farm-in opportunities, and future licensing rounds. The Company is a leading supplier of gas to the domestic power generation market. For further information please refer to the Company website, https://seplatenergy.com/

