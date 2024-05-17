Seplat Energy PLC ("Seplat" or the "Company")

Results of the Eleventh Annual General Meeting

Lagos and London, 17 May 2024: Seplat Energy PLC announces that at its Annual General Meeting held virtually via https://www.seplatenergy.com/agm-2024/yesterday, Thursday, 16 May 2024, all resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting put to the Shareholders were duly passed by the requisite majority.

The results of each resolution voted by way of poll, including proxy votes lodged with the Company's Registrars, are set out below: