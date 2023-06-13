Advanced search
    SEPL   NGSEPLAT0008

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

(SEPL)
2023-06-13
118.53 GBX   +0.11%
08:48aSeplat Energy CEO Recovers Working Permit in Nigeria
MT
08:38aSeplat CEO's Nigerian immigration documents restored
AN
07:15aSeplat Energy : Corporate announcement - seplat energy plc
PU
Seplat CEO's Nigerian immigration documents restored

06/13/2023 | 08:38am EDT
Seplat Energy PLC - Lagos-based oil and gas firm with assets in Nigeria - Says the Nigerian Ministry of Interior & Immigration Service has restored Chief Executive Officer Roger Brown's working permit and key visas. Brown's immigration documents had been withdrawn by the ministry in March following allegations of "racism, discrimination and improper immigration status" by some Seplat workers and stakeholders. Says it has "cooperated fully" with the verification checks conducted by the immigration authorities. A lawsuit was filed on April 13 at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the company in relation to Brown's immigration status, but was withdrawn on April 20.

Current stock price: 118.41 pence, trading flat on Tuesday

12-month change: up 3.4%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

